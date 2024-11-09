Saturday's Championship Betting Tips: Five best bets from the second tier

Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Haaland's price to have at least one shot on target against Brighton from 1/61.17 to 1/12.00! To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Watch Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips

Norwich v Bristol City

Robins to take advantage of Norwich's injury woes

Johannes Hoff Thorup was scathing in his assessment of Tuesday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Admittedly, the Canaries had Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent both unavailable and Kenny McLean serving a three-match suspension. The Danish boss struggled to find any positives and the quick turnaround is far from ideal.

Borja Sainz was starved of service and, with October's Championship Player of the Month recipient proving ineffective, Norwich struggled to create anything of note. The East Anglian outfit are yet to be defeated at Carrow Road but they're winless in five over all and this could be a tough 90 minutes for the hosts.

Bristol City were sunk by a late Sheffield United winner on Tuesday night and saw defender Rob Dickie dismissed in the dying embers of the contest. Despite the defeat, the Robins played well and outshot their opponents. They should take plenty of confidence into this away trip.

On the road, the visitors are unbeaten in four, beating both Middlesbrough and Preston in that sequence. Liam Manning couldn't knock his team's performance and is adamant that his side can bounce back on Saturday afternoon. Having scored seven times in their last three away games, Manning's men will not be afraid to pour forward in this game and they should be able to take advantage of Norwich's fragile and makeshift midfield.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Derby v Plymouth Confident Rams to ease past passive Pilgrims Derby picked up a rare away victory on Wednesday night as they held on for three points at the CBS Arena. Paul Warne's side have picked up the majority of their points at Pride Park and, after a tough week of away trips, they will be pleased to return to home comforts. Jerry Yates got a little bit of luck in midweek but they may not need too much good fortune against the Championship's poorest travellers. The East Midlands side have an excellent record when hosting struggling sides and have kept clean sheets against both QPR and Cardiff. Wayne Rooney was delighted with his side's three-point haul against fellow strugglers Portsmouth in midweek. The Pilgrims are far more effective at Home Park and have picked up just a single point from a possible 21 on their travels. They've netted just one goal away from home so far and they failed to register a single shot against Leeds seven days ago. Derby pride themselves on their defensive work and the visitors' lack of invention is likely to count against them. Recommended Bet Back Derby to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 10/11