Saturday's Championship Betting Tips: Five best bets from the second tier
The Championship returns following a hectic midweek fixture list and Jack Critchley has picked out his best bets from Saturday afternoon's games...
-
Injury-hit Canaries to struggle with the quick turnaround
-
Travel-sick Pilgrims to slump to another away defeat
-
Leeds to make light work of struggling QPR
-
Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Brighton v Man City Superboost
Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.
The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Haaland's price to have at least one shot on target against Brighton from 1/61.17 to 1/12.00! To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Watch Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips
Norwich v Bristol City
Robins to take advantage of Norwich's injury woes
Johannes Hoff Thorup was scathing in his assessment of Tuesday's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Admittedly, the Canaries had Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent both unavailable and Kenny McLean serving a three-match suspension. The Danish boss struggled to find any positives and the quick turnaround is far from ideal.
Borja Sainz was starved of service and, with October's Championship Player of the Month recipient proving ineffective, Norwich struggled to create anything of note. The East Anglian outfit are yet to be defeated at Carrow Road but they're winless in five over all and this could be a tough 90 minutes for the hosts.
Bristol City were sunk by a late Sheffield United winner on Tuesday night and saw defender Rob Dickie dismissed in the dying embers of the contest. Despite the defeat, the Robins played well and outshot their opponents. They should take plenty of confidence into this away trip.
On the road, the visitors are unbeaten in four, beating both Middlesbrough and Preston in that sequence. Liam Manning couldn't knock his team's performance and is adamant that his side can bounce back on Saturday afternoon. Having scored seven times in their last three away games, Manning's men will not be afraid to pour forward in this game and they should be able to take advantage of Norwich's fragile and makeshift midfield.
Derby v Plymouth
Confident Rams to ease past passive Pilgrims
Derby picked up a rare away victory on Wednesday night as they held on for three points at the CBS Arena. Paul Warne's side have picked up the majority of their points at Pride Park and, after a tough week of away trips, they will be pleased to return to home comforts.
Jerry Yates got a little bit of luck in midweek but they may not need too much good fortune against the Championship's poorest travellers. The East Midlands side have an excellent record when hosting struggling sides and have kept clean sheets against both QPR and Cardiff.
Wayne Rooney was delighted with his side's three-point haul against fellow strugglers Portsmouth in midweek. The Pilgrims are far more effective at Home Park and have picked up just a single point from a possible 21 on their travels.
They've netted just one goal away from home so far and they failed to register a single shot against Leeds seven days ago. Derby pride themselves on their defensive work and the visitors' lack of invention is likely to count against them.
Sunderland v Coventry
Black Cats to edge out the Sky Blues
Sunderland come into this game off the back of consecutive 0-0 draws. Regis Le Bris changed his side's shape in the second-half, yet his young team weren't able to find a way through at Deepdale on Wednesday night. The Wearside outfit are still averaging more than two points per game and have a two-point lead at the top of the Championship.
At the Stadium of Light, the hosts remain unbeaten despite not facing a side below 15th in the table. Leeds are the only team to have found the net at this venue. Sunderland should be able to keep inconsistent Coventry at arm's length.
Coventry's upturn in form was frustratingly brief. The Sky Blues were unable to extend their three-match unbeaten sequence as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Derby. Admittedly, they were extremely unlucky and without a heavy deflection, they would have taken a point from the game, but that wasn't enough to save manager Mark Robins who was sacked on Thursday. Away from home, Coventry have scored just six times and they could struggle to break down one of the division's best back-lines.
Portsmouth v Preston
Sides to settle for a point at Fratton Park
John Mousinho was left crestfallen by his side's midweek defeat. He described the result as a 'real blow' yet he praised them for the way they restricted the opposition. The Pompey gaffer will be hoping that his side can be far more clinical on Saturday afternoon as they aim to end their four-match winless sequence.
Although they've played reasonably well here, the Hampshire outfit are yet to pick up maximum points in front of their own fans and they will see this as a perfect opportunity to get off the mark. They have created plenty of chances, yet the lack of an experienced striker has counted against them and the home faithful have seen their side score just three times so far.
Preston haven't got the points that their recent performances have deserved. Paul Heckingbottom's side have accumulated points against some decent sides in recent weeks and they were excellent in the first half against the league leaders on Wednesday night.
Emil Riis is struggling to find the back of the net at the moment and with Milutin Osmajic currently serving his eight-match suspension, Heckingbottom is lacking alternative options in the final third. PNE are still yet to pick up maximum points on the road, yet they've drawn three of their last four and will be tough to beat.
Leeds v QPR
Whites to keep a clean sheet
Leeds were defeated by Millwall in midweek, continuing their miserable record in the capital. The Whites have now dropped points in seven matches this season. However, they've suffered just two losses. At home, they've been extremely effective against bottom-half opposition and except for their opening weekend draw with Pompey, they've managed to keep clean sheets when hosting sides below eighth.
Surprisingly, QPR have actually been slightly better on their travels this season. Marti Cifuentes is feeling the pressure and he needs a result from this game. They managed to hold Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor relatively recently, yet this is a completely different scenario.
Leeds have beaten QPR to nil in each of their last two meetings at this stadium and the Whites will be out for revenge following their 4-0 defeat at Loftus Road last season which derailed their automatic promotion hopes.
Now read more of our best tips and preview this weekend
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Newcastle v Liverpool: Cards and goals Isak-ly the way to play Monday's blockbuster
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10
-
Football Betting Tips
Carabao Cup Second Round Tipsheet: Back Cherries at 23/10 & a stalemate for Saints on Tuesday
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Fulham v Man Utd: Back Red Devils win in 8/1 bet builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 75/1 punt in Palace vs Forest