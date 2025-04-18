Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Wissa backed to strike in Brentford v Brighton Bet Builder at 9/1 10.00

Premier League tips and predictions

Andy Robson: "The signs are promising for City as we reach the run-in phase of the season, they have an FA Cup semi-final coming up, but ensuring European qualification for next season will surely be the priority, with serious ramifications in the transfer window if City are unable to qualify for the Champions League.

"They face an Everton side that have only won one of their last five games across all competitions, David Moyes' side don't have anything to fight for in terms of league position but will be eager to give Goodison Park a good send off before they move to their new stadium."

Recommended Bet Back Leipzig, Man City, West Ham, Atletico Madrid SBK 4/1

Mark Stinchcombe: "We've had success recently backing Overs in their games with our last three bets winning and see no reason to desert this profitable angle at the prices. Indeed seven of their last nine games at home have seen Over 2.5 goals winners and it's no surprise with the quality they have going forward having scored two or more goals in eight of their last twelve home and away combined.

"Bournemouth meanwhile got back on track with their win on Monday night against Fulham having failed to win any of their previous six. It took them up into eighth and just six points off Chelsea and Aston Villa who are trying to juggle matches across multiple competitions. Indeed Chelsea have just five wins in their last 16 games and with a tough looking run-in, there's plenty of motivation for the Cherries to end the season on a high."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Crystal Palace v Bournemouth EXC 1.84

The Opta stat:

Brentford are winless in eight on home soil (D3 L5) and Brighton are winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2) . Yoane Wissa has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Wissa to score SBK 9/1

Stephen Tudor: "It's been three months and a week since Graham Potter was brought in to turn the Hammers' fortunes around and by every metric he has failed to do so. From his appointment on, only the Saints and Leicester have taken on fewer shots while they haven't accrued an xG over 2.0 for 18 games.

"Three of their last five goals have been scored accidentally by the opposition. At the back, they remain reliably leaky even if the volume has decreased.

"Their singular plus has been the output of Jarrod Bowen who has been deployed as a centre-forward. It was the England man who scored the decisive goal when these sides met in December. It wouldn't overly surprise if he was the difference-maker again.

"As for sorry Southampton, where do we start? Managerless, relegated and still hemorrhaging goals they're present in physical form but little else. All season long they have been breached every 37 minutes, conceding 3+ goals in 56% of their fixtures."

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Bowen to score or assist SBK 4/1

Mark O'Haire: "Goals should be on the agenda at Villa Park. Both Teams To Score has banked in 13 of Aston Villa's 16 home encounters this term - the highest hit-rate in the division. Unai Emery's troops have kept a measly six clean sheets in their past 37 home EPL outings, which should encourage a Newcastle side that's scored in all bar three of their 16 road trips thus far.

"With BTTS too short to support at 1.608/13, I'm eager to get in-form Jacob Murphy onside in the To Score Or Assist market at a bulbous 13/53.60. The Newcastle star has been directly involved in 17 goals across his past 18 Premier League games (eight goals, nine assists), whilst also having a hand in 13 goals in his last 17 away Premier League appearances. The 13/53.60 shot has paid-out profit in 12 (67%) of Murphy's past 18 league starts, including half of his most recent 10 away days."

Recommended Bet Back Jacob Murphy to score or assist SBK 13/5

European football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "One player to look out for on the visiting side is the fleet-footed Alfon Gonzalez. Since breaking into the team as a regular starter over the last few months, the winger has been one of Celta's most impressive players and proved he's got the goal-threat to stick around at this level. He should be able to find his moments up against Barcelona's high line here

"The 25-year-old has scored three goals in his last five matches in La Liga. And since the start of March, only Lamine Yamal (27), Robert Lewandowski (25), and Kylian Mbappe (22) have attempted more shots in Spain's top-flight than Alfon (17). Similarly, his eight shots on target are also the fourth-most in the league in this period."

Recommended Bet Back 1+ shot on target for Alfon Gonzalez against Barcelona SBK 7/5

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern lost at Heidenheim last term in one of the worst displays under Thomas Tuchel, but they've been good at duffing up the lesser lights this term, and I'll back them to beat a team that has lost 19 times in the league. FCH are in the playoff spot, they were beaten 4-2 at Bayern earlier in the season, and I can't see them containing the league leaders.

"We can back Bayern to win, Harry Kane to scre and Bayern to win five or more corners at a combined price of 6/5 on the Sportsbook. Bayern have won nine of their last 14 Bundesliga away matches, Kane is the league's top scorer with 23 goals, and Bayern have won an average of 6.6 corners in the league this term."

Recommended Bet Back Bayern to win, Kane to score, and Bayern to win 5 or more corners SBK 6/5

Kevin Hatchard: "The hosts have collected just 15 points this season, and they are a further 11 from safety. They have lost 15 of their last 18 league matches, and seven of those 15 defeats were by a margin of two goals or more.

"We can back Napoli -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9, and I think that's a generous price. Yes, Napoli haven't won on the road since mid-January, but that five-match winless streak included trips to face Lazio, Roma and Bologna. This should be a much more straightforward affair against doomed and demoralised opponents."

Back Napoli -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.9

James Eastham: "The visitors will be relegated if they record a worse result here than Le Havre (16th) manage in their game away to PSG. Montpellier are on a run of 10 straight defeats, and have failed to score in nine of those matches.

"For weeks, Montpellier's players have played as though they believe they are already relegated, so there is no reason to suspect they can perform with confidence or belief here.

"All of which means that third-placed Marseille should win with the minimum of fuss. Roberto De Zerbi's team have won four of their last five home matches, and this may be one of their easiest home fixtures of the season."