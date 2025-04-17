Premier League Saturday Tips: Five bets including Bowen to score and 7/1 Villa Park treble

Bees and Seagulls to cancel each other out

Man City to edge it at Goodison

7/1 8.00 treble fancied in Aston Villa v Newcastle

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.





Brentford v Brighton (15:00) - Honours even

The last two meetings between these sides finished goalless and it would not be a shock if they cancelled each other out again. Brentford's last two outings were both draws, while 37.5% of Brighton's league commitments this season have finished honours even.

Moreover, with Fabian Hurzeler's men winless in four and, the Bees boasting just one win in six, neither side are running at full capacity. Of the two it's the hosts who can claim recent results don't properly reflect where they are right now.

Draws with Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal are in isolation decent points gained for Brentford. They did better than most in testing Newcastle at St James' Park. Brentford are okay, they're fine, while in Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa they possess an attacking duo who have 39 Premier League goal involvements combined.

That nine of their last 10 combined took place away from the Gtech does concern though.

At the other end, Joao Pedro has fired five in eight but it's the Brazilian's ability to draw fouls that most stands out. The 23-year-old has been impeded 2+ times in eight of his last nine starts.

Recommended Bet Back the draw and Pedro to be fouled 2 or more times SBK 9/2

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (15:00) - Stemming the tide

In narrowly beating Fulham on Monday evening the Cherries finally ended a six-game winless streak but Andoni Iraola's side are still giving up chances. Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into making seven saves, his second highest tally of the season. On another day, Rodrigo Muniz could have bagged a hatful.

We wait and see therefore whether the victory will kick-start a recovery, or whether it was merely respite from recent problems.

As for Palace, all appeared to be rosy at Selhurst Park with just a tight offside preventing them from taking a three-goal lead at the Etihad last Saturday. The extent to which they have subsequently come undone is little short of staggering.

Until Kevin De Bruyne opened City's account last week, the Eagles had conceded every 127 minutes in 2025. They then went and conceded 10 in 115 minutes in Manchester and the North East, a goal every 11.5 minutes.

In truth, there were indicators that a stalling of their fabulous form was imminent. Palace's shot count had nigh-on halved in recent games.

Nobody, though, could have anticipated it would be their back-line who bore the brunt of it, and in such emphatic fashion. So where does that leave us? The corresponding fixture back in December ended 0-0 and both teams would absolutely take that result again.

Recommended Bet Go for under 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Everton v Man City (15:00) - Visitors to edge it at 7/1 8.00

Both sides have been on a significant journey since they last met on Boxing Day. Fading fast under Sean Dyche then, the Toffees have subsequently been transformed under David Moyes, losing only two in 13, both to single goal margins.

Granted, we cannot overlook the welter of draws that have played out in this period but unquestionably Everton are a very different - and improved - proposition now, and more so a greater threat when going forward. They have averaged 1.4 goals per 90 in the Moyes era compared to a pathetic 0.5 under his predecessor.

Manchester City, meanwhile, went into Christmas submerged in crisis and a loss of identity but a busy transfer window has, in part, resolved that. Omar Marmoush for one has enlivened the Blues attack, scoring every 123 minutes in the league, all while racking up a consistent high number of shots on target. Three apiece in his last three starts is testament to that.

Elsewhere, an upturn in influence and impact from Ilkay Gundogan may have gone under the radar but has been key to City gaining better results.

The visitors have put three past Everton in five of their last seven league visits but that volume feels unlikely here, with Moyes' men conceding once, or not at all, in their last six. It's definitely worth noting that City last received the most cards in this fixture 20 matches ago.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush to have 2 or more SOT and City to win by exactly 1 goal SBK 7/1

West Ham v Southampton (15:00) - Two sorry states

It's been three months and a week since Graham Potter was brought in to turn the Hammers' fortunes around and by every metric he has failed to do so. From his appointment on, only the Saints and Leicester have taken on fewer shots while they haven't accrued an xG over 2.0 for 18 games.

Three of their last five goals have been scored accidentally by the opposition. At the back, they remain reliably leaky even if the volume has decreased.

Their singular plus has been the output of Jarrod Bowen who has been deployed as a centre-forward. It was the England man who scored the decisive goal when these sides met in December. It wouldn't overly surprise if he was the difference-maker again.

As for sorry Southampton, where do we start? Managerless, relegated and still hemorrhaging goals they're present in physical form but little else. All season long they have been breached every 37 minutes, conceding 3+ goals in 56% of their fixtures.

At least here, they might get a little relief, what with the hosts being so shot-shy.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Bowen to score or assist SBK 4/1

Aston Villa v Newcastle (17:30) - Continental hangover

It will be hard for Villa to pick themselves up for Saturday after throwing the kitchen sink at PSG and only ending up crestfallen.



Worse yet for the hosts, Newcastle are flying at present, reveling in scoring sprees since securing their first major trophy for half-a-century. In their last three league outings, the Magpies have carved out 15 big chances, converting 12 of them.



On two occasions in recent weeks they have build up a multiple lead before the break but that won't happen here. Villa are simply too good and not for nothing are unbeaten at home going right back to August.

Still, goals are anticipated and plenty of them. The last five meetings between these sides have gifted four goals per 90. That leads us to the likeliest sources, not least Alexander Isak who has notched every 74 minutes since late October.



Only four clubs have won more corners than Emery's side this term and unsurprisingly the bulk of them have been won at Villa Park, 7.5 per 90.