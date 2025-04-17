Championship Betting Tips: 5/2 draw shout plus 8 other best bets for Good Friday
We're set for a frenetic Easter weekend of action in the Championship and Jack Critchley has picked out a best bet in each of the Good Friday games which kick off at 3pm...
Black Cats' indifferent form to continue at Ashton Gate
Consistent Clarets to carry on collecting points
Lions to continue their recent momentum
Bristol City vs Sunderland - Robins persistent in their play-off push
Bristol City weren't at their best last weekend as they drew 1-1 at QPR. Liam Manning's side head into this game with a four-point cushion on the play-off chasers and although this cannot be categorised as a winnable fixture, they will see this as a decent opportunity to cement their top-six credentials and continue their momentum. The Robins have suffered just a single defeat at Ashton Gate since November 23rd and have lost just once since February 9th. Each of their last four victories here have been by a single-goal margin, edging their opponents out of the game. Five of their last wins at this ground have been by a 2-1 scoreline and there is unlikely to be much between these two teams.
Sunderland's play-off participation has been assured for several months, yet their current form is far from vintage. The Black Cats have won just two of their last six, and are struggling to create chances from open play, finding the net in just two of their last five contests. Their record visiting fellow top-six sides is far from impressive and if they fall behind, it's difficult to imagine them turning things around. With a 16-point buffer over the play-off chasers and a borderline impossible 12-point deficit on the automatics, they can be excused for losing a bit of momentum and they just might struggle to temper the lively hosts.
Middlesbrough vs Plymouth - Boro to plunge Pilgrims closer to the abyss
Middlesbrough fans remain frustrated by their side's inconsistent form. The Teessiders picked up five wins in seven to reignite their play-off push before suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats. They are still only three points shy of the top six, yet many fans have already written off this season, and are hoping that their side won't make the same mistakes in the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Boro's home form is solid, especially when hosting bottom-half opposition. They've won seven of 11 home matches against sides currently sat 12th or below with 11th placed Watford the lowest-ranked side to have left the Riverside Stadium with maximum points. Michael Carrick's men also had very few problems finding a way past the Pilgrims in the reverse fixture with the pair playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Furthermore, Morgan Whittaker is likely to be highly motivated against his former employers, and despite some inconsistent performances, he may repay a portion of his substantial fee on Friday afternoon.
Plymouth gave themselves a fighting chance with a victory at Home Park last weekend. Miron Muslic's side live to fight another day, yet their away form is abysmal, and it's difficult to see them getting anything from this one. They've failed to score in four of their last six on the road and have lost nine of their 11 trips to top-half teams.
Stoke vs Sheffield Wednesday - Another entertaining away trip for Owls fans
Stoke have put together a nice little run. This has enabled them to put a five-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three, however, their work isn't done yet. Mark Robins has made the Potters much harder to beat, and they have been defeated in just one of their last nine at home. They probably aren't reaching their potential in the final third, yet they've found the net in five of their last six here. Millwall are the only team to keep them off the scoresheet since the beginning of March and it's hard to imagine Sheffield Wednesday keeping a clean sheet on their travels.
The Owls are limping towards this season's conclusion, failing to win any of their last five. Danny Rohl, who has been linked to managerial vacancies in Germany, hasn't been able to stop his side from conceding cheap goals, failing to keep a clean sheet in all of their last eight. Nevertheless, they've been much more effective on their travels, unbeaten in each of their last four. Their games on the road have averaged three goals and this should be another entertaining one.
Watford vs Burnley - Clarets to continue their quest for top-flight football
Watford flirted with the idea of reaching the play-offs this season, however, injuries and lack of depth have prevented them from making a serious challenge for the top six. They've won just twice in their last eight matches and the goals have dried up lately. Kwadwo Baah and Giorgi Chakvetadze are key injuries and their influence is likely to be missed here. Despite possessing decent home form this season, the Hornets have struggled when hosting top-four teams, and have yet to take a single point (home or away) from either Leeds, Sheffield United or Friday's opponents, Burnley.
The Clarets will have been disappointed to have dropped points at Derby in their last away game, yet it's hard not to admire their overall consistency. They're unbeaten since November 3rd, and have conceded just twice on the road in 2025. Scott Parker's side have averaged just 1.29 goals per game on the road, which is a little underwhelming and has been their biggest issue. Despite this, just one goal may be enough to seal all three points in Hertfordshire.
Coventry vs West Brom - Play-off scrap to end in a stalemate
Coventry's Monday night draw with Hull was far from a vintage affair, although a point keeps the Sky Blues firmly within the top six. They have been superb under Frank Lampard, yet injuries are starting to take hold and the loss of Victor Torp and Ephron Mason Clark is unlikely to fill supporters with optimism. Nevertheless, their home form is very impressive and they have won five of the last six at the CBS.
West Brom picked up their first victory in a month with a 2-1 success at home to Watford last weekend. Tony Mowbray has been feeling the pressure and he will be keen to get a result on Good Friday. A defeat would see them fall six points behind their rivals, and he may opt for a more conservative approach. WBA have been tough to beat, despite their struggles in front of goal and they may be able to snatch a point from their injury-hit hosts
Swansea vs Hull - Tight affair in Wales
Swansea have massively improved under Alan Sheehan and although the sides below are picking up points, they have a 12-point buffer on the relegation zone. There has been mixed feelings on whether the caretaker boss should be given the role on a permanent basis, and he has certainly impressed during his short stint. He has improved players such as Eom Ji-Sung, and he's also managed to tighten them up defensively. They've kept four clean sheets in their last nine outings and have won three consecutive games for the first time in 12 months.
Hull took a point from their game on Monday night and although they are outside of the relegation zone, they remain precariously placed. Ruben Selles' men appear to lack a little bit of quality, yet they have become harder to beat and most of their games have been decided by fine margins. They've developed a knack of edging tight games on the road and this one is likely to be exceptionally close.
Blackburn vs Millwall - Another away day masterclass from the Lions
Blackburn have struggled under Val Ismael, yet they've managed to take four points from the last two matches and there is finally a glimmer of positivity around Ewood Park. Nevertheless, the hosts now have very little to play for, and the lack of motivation could count against them. It's worth noting that they've averaged just one goal conceded per game in front of their own fans, so they are unlikely to go down without a fight.
Millwall are the unlikely play-off chasers and have made a late surge for the top six. Alex Neil's side have won five of their last seven and have managed to keep clean sheets against both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United. Josh Coburn returns to the XI having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend, so he should be refreshed and raring to go. The visitors have lost just three times on the road since Boxing Day and should take at least a point back to the capital.
Preston vs QPR - Both teams to notch at Deepdale
This game has an end-of-season feel about it with neither side having much to play for. PNE have won just one of their last 12 and are struggling to keep clean sheets. It's seven games since they last kept the opposition off the scoresheet and they may struggle to keep a rejuvenated QPR at arm's length. The hosts haven't lost here since the beginning of November, drawing seven of their last nine.
QPR have suddenly found a bit of form, despite lacking bodies. Marti Cifuentes' side took 18 shots against Bristol City last weekend and will fancy their chances of registering. Their victory at Oxford was the first time that they've notched 2+ goals in an away game since January 21st and they appear to be playing with a bit of confidence.
Norwich vs Portsmouth - Pompey poor form on the road to continue
Norwich are already plotting for next season, with the Canaries' inconsistencies resulting in a mid-table finish. Johannes Hof Thorup will be given another season to show what he can do and he'll be hoping that his side can end the season strongly. At home, they've been much better and have managed to keep consecutive clean sheets here at Carrow Road. It's a big summer for Norwich, who are likely to face bids for several of their players. If they can end the season strongly and build optimism ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, they may be able to persuade their prize assets to stick around.
Portsmouth still aren't safe. A four-point gap isn't big enough at this stage of the season, and they need to pick up some points in their remaining fixtures. John Mousinho's men have struggled on the road all season, conceding an average of 2.19 goals per game. They have been shipping goals for fun recently, although they do offer plenty going forward. With just a single clean sheet on their travels all season, they could struggle to keep Josh Sargent, who was rested last weekend, off the scoresheet.
