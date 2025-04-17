Championship Betting Tips: 5/2 draw shout plus 8 other best bets for Good Friday

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Bristol City vs Sunderland - Robins persistent in their play-off push

Bristol City weren't at their best last weekend as they drew 1-1 at QPR. Liam Manning's side head into this game with a four-point cushion on the play-off chasers and although this cannot be categorised as a winnable fixture, they will see this as a decent opportunity to cement their top-six credentials and continue their momentum. The Robins have suffered just a single defeat at Ashton Gate since November 23rd and have lost just once since February 9th. Each of their last four victories here have been by a single-goal margin, edging their opponents out of the game. Five of their last wins at this ground have been by a 2-1 scoreline and there is unlikely to be much between these two teams.

Sunderland's play-off participation has been assured for several months, yet their current form is far from vintage. The Black Cats have won just two of their last six, and are struggling to create chances from open play, finding the net in just two of their last five contests. Their record visiting fellow top-six sides is far from impressive and if they fall behind, it's difficult to imagine them turning things around. With a 16-point buffer over the play-off chasers and a borderline impossible 12-point deficit on the automatics, they can be excused for losing a bit of momentum and they just might struggle to temper the lively hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City Win SBK 6/5

Middlesbrough vs Plymouth - Boro to plunge Pilgrims closer to the abyss Middlesbrough fans remain frustrated by their side's inconsistent form. The Teessiders picked up five wins in seven to reignite their play-off push before suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats. They are still only three points shy of the top six, yet many fans have already written off this season, and are hoping that their side won't make the same mistakes in the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Boro's home form is solid, especially when hosting bottom-half opposition. They've won seven of 11 home matches against sides currently sat 12th or below with 11th placed Watford the lowest-ranked side to have left the Riverside Stadium with maximum points. Michael Carrick's men also had very few problems finding a way past the Pilgrims in the reverse fixture with the pair playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw. Furthermore, Morgan Whittaker is likely to be highly motivated against his former employers, and despite some inconsistent performances, he may repay a portion of his substantial fee on Friday afternoon. Plymouth gave themselves a fighting chance with a victory at Home Park last weekend. Miron Muslic's side live to fight another day, yet their away form is abysmal, and it's difficult to see them getting anything from this one. They've failed to score in four of their last six on the road and have lost nine of their 11 trips to top-half teams. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to Score in Both Halves SBK 19/20

Stoke vs Sheffield Wednesday - Another entertaining away trip for Owls fans Stoke have put together a nice little run. This has enabled them to put a five-point cushion between themselves and the bottom three, however, their work isn't done yet. Mark Robins has made the Potters much harder to beat, and they have been defeated in just one of their last nine at home. They probably aren't reaching their potential in the final third, yet they've found the net in five of their last six here. Millwall are the only team to keep them off the scoresheet since the beginning of March and it's hard to imagine Sheffield Wednesday keeping a clean sheet on their travels. The Owls are limping towards this season's conclusion, failing to win any of their last five. Danny Rohl, who has been linked to managerial vacancies in Germany, hasn't been able to stop his side from conceding cheap goals, failing to keep a clean sheet in all of their last eight. Nevertheless, they've been much more effective on their travels, unbeaten in each of their last four. Their games on the road have averaged three goals and this should be another entertaining one. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Watford vs Burnley - Clarets to continue their quest for top-flight football Watford flirted with the idea of reaching the play-offs this season, however, injuries and lack of depth have prevented them from making a serious challenge for the top six. They've won just twice in their last eight matches and the goals have dried up lately. Kwadwo Baah and Giorgi Chakvetadze are key injuries and their influence is likely to be missed here. Despite possessing decent home form this season, the Hornets have struggled when hosting top-four teams, and have yet to take a single point (home or away) from either Leeds, Sheffield United or Friday's opponents, Burnley. The Clarets will have been disappointed to have dropped points at Derby in their last away game, yet it's hard not to admire their overall consistency. They're unbeaten since November 3rd, and have conceded just twice on the road in 2025. Scott Parker's side have averaged just 1.29 goals per game on the road, which is a little underwhelming and has been their biggest issue. Despite this, just one goal may be enough to seal all three points in Hertfordshire. Recommended Bet Back Burnley Win SBK 3/4

Coventry vs West Brom - Play-off scrap to end in a stalemate Coventry's Monday night draw with Hull was far from a vintage affair, although a point keeps the Sky Blues firmly within the top six. They have been superb under Frank Lampard, yet injuries are starting to take hold and the loss of Victor Torp and Ephron Mason Clark is unlikely to fill supporters with optimism. Nevertheless, their home form is very impressive and they have won five of the last six at the CBS. West Brom picked up their first victory in a month with a 2-1 success at home to Watford last weekend. Tony Mowbray has been feeling the pressure and he will be keen to get a result on Good Friday. A defeat would see them fall six points behind their rivals, and he may opt for a more conservative approach. WBA have been tough to beat, despite their struggles in front of goal and they may be able to snatch a point from their injury-hit hosts Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 5/2