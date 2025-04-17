Football Accumulator Tips: Back Man City to beat Everton in 4/1 Match Odds 90 four-fold

Man City will be too good for Everton

Leg 1 - Back RB Leipzig to beat Holstein Kiel @ 1/4 1.25

Leipzig are on a mission to salvage their season after a dismal Champions League run and underwhelming league performances led to the sacking of Marco Rose. They sit fourth in the Bundesliga heading into this game, but their position is precarious with just four points separating them from Mochengladbach in seventh, and Dortmund also promising to have a strong end to the season.

This is a must win if Leipzig do want to qualify for the Champions League next season, they welcome a Holstein Kiel side who sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga table and are all but relegated from the German top flight. Unsurprisingly, Holstein Kiel have the worst away record in the Bundesliga this season in winning just one of their 14 games on the road this campaign, losing nine of these encounters and conceding 34 goals in the process - more than any other side in the division on the road.

Leipzig ran out 2-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides and can come out on top again given their recent upturn in form which has seen them win each of their last two games. Holstein Kiel have failed to win any of their last five games in the Bundesliga.

Leg 2 - Back Man City to beat Everton @ 5/6 1.84

Man City have found some stability either side of the international break. They're unbeaten across their last five games across all competitions with the most recent performance offering plenty of cause for optimism, as they fired five goals past Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace who had the best defensive record on the road in 2025 before that game.

The signs are promising for City as we reach the run-in phase of the season, they have an FA Cup semi-final coming up, but ensuring European qualification for next season will surely be the priority, with serious ramifications in the transfer window if City are unable to qualify for the Champions League.

They face an Everton side that have only won one of their last five games across all competitions, David Moyes' side don't have anything to fight for in terms of league position but will be eager to give Goodison Park a good send off before they move to their new stadium.

Man City are unbeaten across their last 10 head to head meetings with Everton, they've won eight of these games. They've got a level of historical dominance over the Toffees, which they should be able to make the most of again here.

Leg 3 - Back West Ham to beat Southampton @ 4/9 1.44

Neither of these sides have enjoyed positive seasons. Southampton are already relegated and are on track to post the worst ever points total in Premier League history. They've only won one of their 16 games on the road this season, which came against fellow strugglers Ipswich a few months ago.

West Ham haven't had a good campaign either but it's still been enough to comfortably be clear of the drop zone, emphasising the gap in quality between the promoted sides and the established teams. This gap in quality should be what carries West Ham over the line here. Even when teams have been in bad form, as West Ham currently are, Southampton have offered them an olive branch to get back to winning ways.

West Ham ran out 1-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides back under the tutelage of Julien Lopetegui. West Ham will be playing for pride alone but should have enough to push past a Southampton side that have long accepted their fate in relegation back to the second tier.

Leg 4 - Back Atletico Madrid to beat Las Palmas @ 1/2 1.50

Atletico Madrid have fallen behind a little in the title race and now sit seven points behind Barcelona in the battle for La Liga supremacy. Diego Simeone will hope that Barcelona's Champions League duties will allow them to claw back some of the points they've lost in this hectic period of the season.

Atletico Madrid have won seven of their 15 games on the road this season, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal have amassed more points on the road this season than Diego Simeone's side. They travel to face a Las Palmas side that has one of the worst home records in La Liga. Las Palmas have won just three of their 15 games at home this season, only Real Valladolid have collected fewer points at home than Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid were 2-0 winners in the initial meeting between the sides and can comfortably come out on top again here. Las Palmas have won just one of their last five games in La Liga which suggests that they will struggle against one of the top performing sides in the league this season. Atletico Madrid have won each of their last two games coming into this fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Leipzig, Man City, West Ham, Atletico Madrid SBK 4/1

