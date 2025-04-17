Ligue 1 Tips: Make Marseille your top weekend selection in France

l'OM our headline bet

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Monaco vs Strasbourg - Get with Rosenior's visitors

Saturday 19 April, 18;00 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

It is hard to understand why Monaco are such short-priced favourites to win given the calibre of opposition they face they weekend.

Monaco are 1.594/7 to win, while Strasbourg are 5.69/2, and The Draw is 5.04/1. We note that the hosts are in excellent form, especially at home: they have a 100 per cent record in front of their own fans (W6-D0-L0) in 2025.

Brilliantly coaching by Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg will be no pushovers, however. The visitors (6th) head into the weekend just three points behind Monaco (2nd) in the standings and unbeaten in their last nine (W7-D2-L0) Ligue 1 fixtures.

With so little to pick between the teams, the hosts' odds look too short. Monaco may win, but the market appears to overestimate their chances of doing so.

Our advice would be to back Strasbourg And Draw in the Double Chance market. By doing so, you will make a profit at good odds as long as Strasbourg avoid defeat.

Marseille vs Montpellier - Big home win on cards

Saturday 19 April, 20:05 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

This should be an easy win for Marseille as they face a Montpellier side in truly dreadful form.

The visitors will be relegated if they record a worse result here than Le Havre (16th) manage in their game away to PSG. Montpellier are on a run of 10 straight defeats, and have failed to score in nine of those matches.

For weeks, Montpellier's players have played as though they believe they are already relegated, so there is no reason to suspect they can perform with confidence or belief here.

All of which means that third-placed Marseille should win with the minimum of fuss. Roberto De Zerbi's team have won four of their last five home matches, and this may be one of their easiest home fixtures of the season.

The hosts are 1.222/9 to win. if, like us, you believe Marseille will win comfortably, back l'OM on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you will make a profit if Marseille win by two or more goals.

Reims vs Toulouse - Underrated hosts your smart selection

Sunday 20 April, 16:15 GMT

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Reims are underrated at home to Toulouse this weekend. The hosts are big outsiders to win, despite having better form and, arguably, a lot more to play for.

Reims have won two of their last three matches, including their morale-boosting 2-0 triumph away to Lens last weekend. Sitting just one place and two points above the relegation playoff position, they need more points to further boost their hopes of staying in the division.

In contrast, Toulouse arrive on a run of four straight defeats. The out-of-form visitors also have no obvious objectives: with five games to go, Toulouse (12th) already look almost assured of a mid-table final position.

Yet Toulouse are clear favourites to win: on the Sportsbook, the visitors are 5/42.25, while Reims are 23/103.30, and The Draw is 23/103.30.

At those odds, we are happy to lay Toulouse on the Exchange. By doing so, you will make a profit as long as Reims avoid defeat.

