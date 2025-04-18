Premier League Opta Stats: 10 Easter weekend bets up to 9/1

Toffees trip looks a sticky assignment for Man City

Wissa to strike in Bees v Seagulls stalemate at 9/1 10.00

Fulham to beat Chelsea in 7/2 4.50 shot and Diaz to dazzle for Reds

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Saturday Premier League games

The Opta stat:

Since David Moyes' return game as Everton game on 15 January, only Liverpool and Arsenal (1 each) have lost fewer Premier League games than the Toffees (2). They have have drawn their last four home Premier League matches.

Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 13/53.60

The Opta stat:

Crysta Palace's Eberechi Eze has had 2+ shots in 28 of his last 30 Premier League appearances at Selhurst Park, including the last eight in a row. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's Evanilson has had 3+ shots in each of his last seven Premier League starts.

Betfair Bet: Back Eze 2+ shots and Evanilson 3+ shots @ 5/42.25

The Opta stat:

Jarrod Bowen has scored seven goals in his last 11 Premier League starts against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, one of which was versus Southampton in December.

Betfair Bet: Back Bowen to score @ 11/82.38

The Opta stat:

Brentford are winless in eight on home soil (D3 L5) and Brighton are winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2) . Yoane Wissa has scored four goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Wissa to score SBK 9/1

The Opta stat:

Jacob Murphy has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 17 away Premier League appearances for Newcastle United (4 goals, 9 assists), while he has three assists in seven games against Aston Villa.

Betfair Bet: Back Murphy to score or assist @ 13/53.60

Easter Sunday Premier League games

The Opta stat:

Fulham have won each of their last two home Premier League matches and are looking to win three in a row for the first time since December 2023. Chelsea have scored just three goals in eight away games (D3 L5).

Recommended Bet Back Fulham and BTTS 'No' SBK 7/2

The Opta stat:

Arsenal have won each of their last 10 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 30-2.

Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal -2 @ 3/14.00

The Opta stat:

Wolves have won their last four Premier League games, their best top-flight winning run since January 1972. United boss Ruben Amorim, meanwhile, has lost 10 of his first 21 Premier League games in charge (W6 D5). It's the fewest games for a Red Devils boss to lose 10 league games since John Chapman back in January 1922 (13).

Betfair Bet: Back Wolves @ 13/53.60

The Opta stat:

Leicester City have lost their last eight home Premier League games without scoring a single goal, a record run in top-flight history. Luis Díaz has either scored or assisted in each of his last five Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and assisting three.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, BTTS 'No' and Diaz score or assist SBK 5/2

Easter Monday Premier League game

The Opta stat:

A big game for under pressure Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou but we will steer clear of the match odds and go for a bet on a player. James Maddison has won 10 fouls across his last two Premier League appearances (6 vs Southampton, 4 vs Wolves) and is being fouled on average 3.2 times per 90 minutes this season.

Betfair Bet: Back Madison to be fouled 3 or more times @ 10/111.91