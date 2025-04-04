Premier League Sack Race: Postecoglou 2/1 with Pochettino Spurs return 5/2

Ange under pressure after defeat to Chelsea

He's 2/1 3.00 to be next Premier League manager to leave

Pochettino Spurs return is 5/2 3.50 on Betfair

The odds on Ange Postecoglou becoming the next Premier League manager to leave his job were cut to 2/13.00 after Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea piled pressure on the Australian.

Spurs play Southampton on Sunday in a must-win home match and Postecoglou is under no illusions about the jeopardy he finds himself in near the end of his second season in charge.

Defeat to Chelsea left Spurs 15th in the Premier League but worse than the result was interaction between Postecoglou and the fans with the manager appearing to cup his ear towards the away support, which had earlier booed a substitution, in the aftermath of a disallowed equaliser.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is 11/102.11 favourite in the market, ahead of Postecoglou, as Leicester slide towards relegation. But it would be no surprise if Postecoglou, who has failed to build on the promise of his first season with Spurs, were to go next.

Pochettino favourite to be next Spurs manager

If Postecoglou does go then the mood among Spurs fans could soon turn to joy if the Betfair market on his replacement is anything to go by.

The former-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is 5/23.50 favourite to be next in the north London hotseat. Now in charge of the USA national team, he enjoyed a brilliant five year reign from 2014 to 2019 at Spurs, which saw them reach the Champions League final.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy unceremoniously sacked Pochettino five months after that final but there appear to be no hard feelings on the manager's part. He said recently that he wanted to reunite with Spurs in the future.

He has managed Paris St-Germain and Chelsea, the club he steered back into Europe last season, since leaving north London and was appointed head coach of the United States in September last year.

Fulham manager Marco Silva 11/26.50 is next in the market, along with Bretford's Thomas Frank and Bournemouth Andoni Iraola at the same price.

Betfair Saturday Superboost

James Tarkowski may have escaped a red card in the Merseyside derby but he hasn't escaped the eyes of the Betfair traders who have noticed that the Everton defender has committed five fouls in his last three games.

Against Arsenal on Saturday Tarkowski is 2/5 to commit at least one foul, but the generous traders at Betfair have super-boosted that price to 1/1. To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip

Recommended Bet Back James Tarkowski to commit 1+ Foul SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.