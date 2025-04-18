Aston Villa v Newcastle: Back Murphy to make his mark at 13/5

Villa have managed only 6/37 home EPL clean sheets

Newcastle chasing seven successive victories

Back in-form Jacob Murphy to impress at Villa Park

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Saturday April 5, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Emery proud of Aston Villa players

Aston Villa chief Unai Emery outlined how "proud" he was of his players following their performance against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek despite their Champions League quarter-final exit. He immediately set his stall out for the remainder of the campaign - to guide Villa back to Europe's leading club competition by finishing in the top-five of the Premier League.

Emery said, "I am very proud of everything we did. To get to this level is the best step forward to get to where I want to be at with Aston Villa. It is now most important to get Europe again. The most important competition is the Champions League. The challenge we have for the last six matches is to try and get Europe and the Champions League."

With a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday evening's showdown, Emery is expected to shuffle his pack. Ollie Watkins is in-line for a recall to the starting line-up. Marco Asensio, Jacob Ramsey and Tyrone Mings will all be hoping to be involved from the off with Axel Disasi and Ian Maatsen also in the frame for a start with Villa boasting a fully fit squad to select from.

Match Preview Aston Villa - Newcastle Aston Villa W W L W W W Newcastle W W W W W L Full Stats Powered by Opta

Newcastle charge into third

Newcastle scored four times in the first-half as they hammered Crystal Palace 5-0 on Wednesday night to move into third-place in the Premier League. Assistant head coach Jason Tindal took charge once again while head coach Eddie Howe continues to recover from pneumonia with the stand-in boss effusive in his praise for the players post-match.

Speaking post-match, Tindall said: "We spoke pre-game about keeping the intensity and the attitude we showed against Man Utd, and we wanted to deliver a similar performance. I felt they did that, if not bettered that. Full credit to the lads for delivering the two performances they have, but don't stop there. We have six cup finals remaining. We have to be consistent."

The Magpies named the same starting line-up for the sixth successive match, though Tindall may look to freshen up his team for the quick turnaround and trip to Aston Villa. Anthony Gordon and Joe Willock could be called upon, though Newcastle are still missing the services of Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles with the injured trio out for the season.

Aston Villa have struggled in their most recent meetings with Newcastle, losing five of their last six head-to-head encounters in the Premier League (W1-D0-L5). The Magpies have managed three goals or more in four of those five victories, including a 3-1 success here last season. However, Villa's home record commands plenty of respect.

Aston Villa 2.447/5 have suffered only five defeats in 48 home Premier League or European games going back to the beginning of last term. That sample includes a solitary reverse in 22 such matches in 2024/25 as only Arsenal have escaped with maximum points. The hosts also come into this contest following an impressive W10-D0-L2 streak across all competitions.

Only Liverpool (35) and Arsenal (28) have won more away Premier League points this season than Newcastle (W8-D3-L5). The Mags are W8-D0-L2 in their past 10 away days across all competitions, only losing at the Etihad and Anfield, though the visitors have registered just a solitary success in nine trips to teams in 12th and above (W1-D3-L5).

Goals should be on the agenda at Villa Park. Both Teams To Score has banked in 13 of Aston Villa's 16 home encounters this term - the highest hit-rate in the division. Unai Emery's troops have kept a measly six clean sheets in their past 37 home EPL outings, which should encourage a Newcastle side that's scored in all bar three of their 16 road trips thus far.

With BTTS too short to support at 1.608/13, I'm eager to get in-form Jacob Murphy onside in the To Score Or Assist market at a bulbous 13/53.60. The Newcastle star has been directly involved in 17 goals across his past 18 Premier League games (eight goals, nine assists), whilst also having a hand in 13 goals in his last 17 away Premier League appearances.

The 13/53.60 shot has paid-out profit in 12 (67%) of Murphy's past 18 league starts, including half of his most recent 10 away days.