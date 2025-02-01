Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

City Ground goals get us underway with Bet Builder

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark O'Haire: "I'm happy to back Brighton +2 Handicap alongside Both Teams To Score at 5/6. The Reds have managed to get on the scoresheet in 19 of their 23 tussles this term, including 10 of 11 on home soil - Albion have also notched in all 12 of their away league matches this season as nine of their 10 against top-half teams paid-out for BTTS backers.

"Taking this selection gives us a range of correct scores onside, such as 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 2-3, 2-4 etc. We'll pick up profit as long as both sides score and Brighton avoid defeat by a two-goal margin or more - the wager has won in nine of the Seagull's 12 contests with the current top-12."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton +2 and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 5/6

The Opta Stat:"Seventeen of the 35 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Everton have been drawn, the highest percentage for any fixture to have been played 30+ times in the competition (49%).

"Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has had a hand in eight goals across his 12 Premier League starts against Everton (7 goals, 1 assist). He could become just the fourth player in the competition's history to score in consecutive appearances while aged 38 or older after Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs and Graham Alexander."

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Vardy to score SBK 11/1

Stephen Tudor: "Bournemouth's excellent form leads us to believe that Liverpool are in grave danger of losing for only the second time this season in the league. The thing is, though, the Reds are the undisputed masters of dishing out reality checks, losing only one of the last eight times they have encountered a side unbeaten in 11+ games. On more than one occasion it's been Mo Salah who has dished out the cold water treatment. Salah boasts a goal involvement every 64 minutes in 2024/25.

"Instead then we turn to simple maths. Liverpool top the table for shots on target this term while Kepa Arrizabalaga has the best save percentage of all his peers. He may be kept unusually busy this Saturday."

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth keeper to make 5 or more saves SBK 5/4

Mark Stinchcombe: "The main issue with both sides struggles this season is the sheer amount of goals they are conceding. Southampton have shipped the most with 53 in their 23 games - more than two a game (2.30) and Ipswich have conceded 47 in the same amount of matches - again more than two a game (2.04). The Saints have been really bad of late conceding at least three goals in their last four matches.

"The most alarming thing about both sides is that based on expected goals they both should have conceded more. Southampton are over achieving by +9.84 goals and Ipswich by +6.70 meaning both their matches could have seen more goals."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 3/4

Andy Schooler: "I'm a little surprised by some prices in the player-card market and am therefore ready to back one from each side, namely Nelson Semedo and Morgan Rogers. Semedo has been a regular fouler and has now been carded in seven of his 18 starts this season. He'll likely be up against the in-form Jacob Murphy and raiding full-back Lucas Digne here. A price of 3/1 looks decent.

"As for Rogers, he's been carded in eight of 23 domestic games this season which makes his price of 10/3 seem juicy. If this does turn into a bit of a flare-up, having the card regulars onside should put us in a good position. The double pays north of 15/1."

Recommended Bet Back Semedo and Rogers both to be shown a card SBK 15/1

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "I'm not confident in suggesting Plymouth have turned a corner. They have conceded 62 goals this season and at least 1xG in all but five matches. There is a very strong likelihood that they concede on Saturday afternoon, and probably more than once.

"Their best hope statistically is that West Brom are 1) yet to prove they can create consistent chances on the road and 2) top of the BTTS chart away from home having seen both sides find the net in 11 of their 15 away outings. Plymouth have also only failed to score in three home matches this season. They may lose, but they could do so with a bit of a fight."

Recommended Bet Back West Brom + BTTS SBK 5/2

Jack Critchley: "Without their captain, the Swans appear to be a little light in the centre of the park and a potential combination of Jay Fulton and Joe Allen is nowhere near as effective. Harry Darling's suspension is far from ideal with the Swans conceding goals for fun in recent weeks. On a positive note, the hosts do tend to find the net at this venue and haven't drawn a blank here since October 28th.

"Coventry have won three on the bounce and have quietly crept up the Championship table under Frank Lampard. They still have multiple absentees, particularly in attacking areas, yet they are looking far more assured at the back and have conceded just three times in their last seven outings. They took full advantage of a depleted Blackburn ten days ago and they may be able to do the same to a Swansea side who are in desperate need of reinforcements."

Recommended Bet Back Coventry Draw No Bet SBK 10/11

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "This fixture ended 4-0 to Stuttgart last term, and nine of Stuttgart's last 15 competitive matches have featured four goals or more. Gladbach put three goals past Bochum last weekend, and with Germany striker Tim Kleindienst in double figures for the campaign, the Fohlenelf do pack a punch in attack.

"However, Gladbach also leak plenty of goals on their travels. They have conceded 21 goals across their last ten Bundesliga away matches, and that's another factor that leads me to that Over 3.5 Goals bet."

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals @ EXC 2.14

Dan Fitch: "Atalanta come into their match with Torino having experienced some highs and lows this week. Gian Piero Gasperini's side can be pleased with their 2-2 draw away at Barcelona on Wednesday. Yet it did mean that they eventually finished ninth in the Champions League table and just missed out on an automatic spot in the last-16. A two-legged play-off fixture will not be helpful in regard to Atalanta's Serie A title bid, with the club currently in third place, seven points behind the leaders Napoli.

"After a taxing week, Torino could be tough opponents, with Paolo Vanoli's side currently unbeaten in five (W1 D4). An Atalanta win and both teams to score is 23/10."

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta and both teams to score SBK 23/10

Jamie Kemp: "With the form Real Madrid are currently in, it's hard to imagine anything other than three points for the away side here, as they look to keep their foot on the gas in La Liga's title race. And now that their star player Kylian Mbappe has arrived to the level that everyone was expecting from him, this could be the point where they can really start putting the wins together. A fifth straight league victory would be their longest run since last May, during their last successful push for the title.

"Mbappe has scored at least 2+ goals in his last two league outings, both against sides in a similar predicament to Espanyol. I'll back him to make it three in a row here."