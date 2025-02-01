Bundesliga Tips: Bayer star to sparkle again

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Betfair are Superboosting two of the Premier League's best forwards for a shot on target in a pair of the Saturday 3pms.

Instead of 1/31.33 you can get even money on Mo Salah and Alexander Isak to register at least one shot on target in games v Bournemouth and Fulham this weekend.

Salah is second in the Premier League's shot on target table while Isak is joint fourth.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair Saturday Superboost SBK 1/1

Wonderful Wirtz to find the net again

Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim

Sunday 02 February, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

By the time Bayer Leverkusen take on struggling Hoffenheim on Sunday, they will probably be nine points adrift of the leaders Bayern, so this is a game they really have to win. Having reached the top eight of the Champions League in midweek, Die Werkself can now fully focus on their title defence.

A huge part of their success hangs on the form of playmaker Florian Wirtz. The 21-year-old phenom was sensational in last week's 2-2 draw, setting up both goals. When you bear in mind that totals of 11 league goals and 11 assists saw him named as the Bundesliga's Player of the Season last term, it's worth noting that he already has nine goals and nine assists this term.

I fancy Wirtz to score here at 11/102.11 against a Hoffenheim team that just cannot defend effectively. TSG went out of the Europa League in midweek despite a 4-3 win at Anderlecht, and they have now conceded 14 goals in their last five games. Coach Christian Ilzer has made very little impact since arriving in November, and the loss of influential keeper Oliver Baumann hasn't done him any favours.

Hoffenheim lost 5-0 at Bayern recently, and I think they are in for another drubbing. Wirtz hit the post three times against Leipzig last week, and then scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sparta Prague. The German international already has a healthy tally of 15 goals in all competitions, and relegation-threatened Hoffenheim are there for the taking.

Recommended Bet Back Florian Wirtz to score @ SBK 11/10

Shooutout in Swabia on the cards

Stuttgart v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday 01 February, 14:30

Stuttgart suffered the pain of elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday, as they were swept aside 4-1 by a rampant PSG. I must admit I thought the crowd would inspire them and carry them to at least a point, but the defensive issues that have plagued Sebastian Hoeness' team all campaign were in evidence again.

Although Stuttgart are pushing for the top four again in Germany, the back line doesn't look strong enough. Losing key defenders Hiroki Ito and Waldemar Anton to Bayern and Borussia Dortmund respectively has created defensive gaps that haven't been plugged, and goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is more erratic than his reputation suggests.

VfB have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten competitive matches, and at home that figure changes to two in 15. I think the visit of Borussia Mönchengladbach is a fascinating one, and I'm being led towards Over 3.5 Goals at 2.1411/10.

This fixture ended 4-0 to Stuttgart last term, and nine of Stuttgart's last 15 competitive matches have featured four goals or more. Gladbach put three goals past Bochum last weekend, and with Germany striker Tim Kleindienst in double figures for the campaign, the Fohlenelf do pack a punch in attack.

However, Gladbach also leak plenty of goals on their travels. They have conceded 21 goals across their last ten Bundesliga away matches, and that's another factor that leads me to that Over 3.5 Goals bet.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals @ EXC 2.14

Super Sesko to fire home again

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Saturday 01 February, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

These are strange times for RB Leipzig. On Wednesday they lost 1-0 at Austrian champions Sturm Graz, their seventh Champions League defeat in eight matches. However, last weekend RBL were excellent in a battling 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

There has at least been some good news with the permanent signing of Dutch maestro Xavi from PSG, and it looks like Slovenian sharp-shooter Benjamin Sesko will stay put until at least the summer, despite him being persistently linked with Arsenal.

Sesko is having another terrific campaign, The 21-year-old has netted 14 goals in all competitions, and has scored in seven of his last ten games. Sesko is a hefty 8/52.60 on the Sportsbook to score here, and that's just too big considering he has found the net three times in three meetings with this weekend's opponents Union Berlin.

Union continue to labour since the absurd decision to sack Bo Svensson, and his replacement Steffen Baumgart has lost three of his four games in charge. Most alarming is the defensive collapse, with 16 goals leaked in the last seven games. Union are in a relegation battle, and Sesko can punish them for any defensive mishaps.