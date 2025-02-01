Serie A Tips: Martinez is value at 6/4 to continue scoring streak in Milan derby

Atalanta can end challenging week with a win

Atalanta come into their match with Torino having experienced some highs and lows this week.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side can be pleased with their 2-2 draw away at Barcelona on Wednesday. Yet it did mean that they eventually finished ninth in the Champions League table and just missed out on an automatic spot in the last-16. A two-legged play-off fixture will not be helpful in regard to Atalanta's Serie A title bid, with the club currently in third place, seven points behind the leaders Napoli.

After a taxing week, Torino could be tough opponents, with Paolo Vanoli's side currently unbeaten in five (W1 D4). An Atalanta win and both teams to score is 23/103.30.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Torino and both teams to score SBK 23/10

Thiago Motta finds himself under pressure, as his Juventus side prepare to host Empoli on Sunday morning.

The former Bologna manager has had a strange first season in charge of the Old Lady. Up until last week's trip to Napoli his team were unbeaten in Serie A. A 2-1 loss saw that record come to an end and with Juventus having drawn so many games, Motta now has the third worst win percentage from top flight matches, in the history of the club's managers.

Things got worse on Wednesday when Juve were beaten 2-0 at home by Benfica in the Champions League. Empoli are without a win in seven (D2 L5), but it is impossible to have any faith in Juventus at the moment, regardless of the opposition. Avoid the result and go for Randal Kolo Muani to score his second goal for the club at 6/42.50, having found the net against Napoli.

Recommended Bet Back Kolo Muani to score for Juventus against Empoli SBK 6/4

The main event in Serie A this weekend is the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday evening, which sees AC Milan taking on Inter at the San Siro.

It is Milan who have got the better of these encounters this season. Most recently, they came back from being 2-0 down to win 3-2 and claim the Supercoppa, while back in September they won 2-1 in the reverse Serie A fixture. Yet despite these successes, Milan have had an inconsistent season, with the team currently seventh in the table and having lost 2-1 at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in midweek.

Inter won 3-0 at home to Monaco, with Lautaro Martinez scoring a hat-trick. The Argentine seems to have rediscovered his best form after a slow start to the season, which is bad news for Inter's title rivals. Martinez has scored nine goals from his last nine games and looks value at 6/42.50 to continue his scoring streak.

Recommended Bet Back Martinez to score for Inter against AC Milan SBK 6/4

There is another famous derby taking place this weekend, as Roma and Napoli lock horns in the Derby del Sole on Sunday night.

Despite being the away side, it is Napoli that are expected to win this one. They have claimed victory in each of their last seven games and are leading Serie A by three points over second placed Inter. In their last two matches, they have claimed significant wins against strong opposition, triumphing 3-2 at Atalanta and ending Juventus' unbeaten record last weekend with a 2-1 home win.

While Napoli have been resting since then, Roma were in action on Thursday, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the Europa League. They have now won each of their last seven home games, making this another major test for Napoli, despite Roma only being ninth in Serie A. Antonio Conte's team should be able to end the hosts' winning run and you can combine Napoli double chance with both teams to score at 23/202.15.