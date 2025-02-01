Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 4/1 Man City Bet Builder

Betfair Saturday Superboost

It's another big weekend of action in the Premier League with 10 games across Saturday, Sunday and Monday as leaders Liverpool face a tough trip to Bournemouth and challengers Arsenal host champions Man City in the standout on Sunday. We've got the best Opta-based stats bets for every game.

Saturday's Premier League fixtures

Scoring trends to follow

The Opta Stat

"Only Erling Haaland (17), Alexander Isak (16) and Mohamed Salah (14) have scored more non penalty goals in the Premier League than Chris Wood (12), who has hit more goals against Brighton (9) than against any other side in his English league career. Brighton's Joao Pedro has six goal involvements in his last eight away league appearances (2 goals, 4 assists) - and he scored twice at the City Ground last season."

The Betfair Bet: Back Chris Wood to score & Joao Pedro goal or assist @ 11/26.50

Goals galore in Vital Vitality clash

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have won 10 of their last 11 league games against Bournemouth (L1) and have scored in 14 of the last 15 - bagging at least three goals in 10 of those. Bournemouth have scored five goals in each of their last two home games in all competitions and 16 in their last four overall. But they have lost 11 of their last 12 against sides topping the table."

The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals @ 9/43.25

Wily old Fox in the box to strike again

The Opta Stat:

"Seventeen of the 35 Premier League meetings between Leicester and Everton have been drawn, the highest percentage for any fixture to have been played 30+ times in the competition (49%).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has had a hand in eight goals across his 12 Premier League starts against Everton (7 goals, 1 assist). He could become just the fourth player in the competition's history to score in consecutive appearances while aged 38 or older after Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs and Graham Alexander."

The Betfair Bet: Back the draw & Jamie Vardy to score @ 11/112.00

Leaky defences leads to goals at Portman Road

The Opta Stat:

"Ipswich Town and Southampton have both conceded 14 Premier League goals in 2025, the joint most of any side. The Saints have also faced the most shots on target (34) and have conceded the most xG (12.9)."

The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score 2+ goals @ 21/55.20

A magic Magpies combination to strike again

The Opta Stat:

"Jacob Murphy has assisted six of Alexander Isak's Premier League goals this season, the most assists from one player to another this campaign. It is also the joint most assists by a Newcastle player for a teammate in one season; others on six are Nolberto Solano for Alan Shearer in 1999-00, Laurent Robert for Shearer in 2001-02 and Salomon Rondon for Ayoze Perez in 2018-19."

The Batfair Bet: Alexander Isak to score anytime & Jacob Murphy anytime assist @ 5/16.00

Villa to pounce on wide open Wolves

The Opta Stat:

"In 23 Premier League games this season, Wolves have conceded 52 goals. At 2.26 goals against per game, this is their worst average in a league season since 1932-33 (96 in 42 games, 2.29). Aston Villa are yet to lose a Premier League match under Unai Emery against a side starting the day in the drop zone (W13 D5). Over all Emery has lost just one out of 29 games against sides in 18th, 19th or 20th, losing 3-2 to Southampton with Arsenal in December 2018."

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to score 2+ goals @ SBK 4/5

Sunday's Premier League fixtures

Back buzzing Bryan for Bees

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford are the Premier League's leading scorers on home soil this season (29). The Bees have gone 13 without a clean sheet at home, last having a longer run in the league between November 2003 and April 2004 (14). Brentford and Tottenham are two of three teams, along with Wolves, whose games have seen 80+ goals in the Premier League this season (83 for Spurs, 82 for Brentford).

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in 17 Premier League goals this season (14 goals, 3 assists), with only four players involved in more. The only Bees player with more goals and assists in a Premier League campaign was Ivan Toney in 2022-23 (20 goals, 4 assists).

The Betfair Bet: Over 3.5 goals & Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ 2/13.00

Recommended Bet Back Mbeumo to score & over 3.5 goals @ SBK 2/1

Eagles to get noses in front

The Opta stat:

"Manchester United have failed to score in the first half of 17 of their 23 Premier League games this season, the most of any side. Crystal Palace have won four of their last five away Premier League matches (D1), winning more away points than anyone else since the start of December (13). They have won five of their last 11 Premier League games against Man Utd (D3 L3)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Crystal Palace to be winning at half-time or full-time @ 7/42.75

Foden to keep City's second half surge going

The Opta Stat:

"Man City's Phil Foden scored more Premier League goals in January than any other player, scoring six goals from six shots on target. City have lost just one of their last 40 Premier League matches played from January until the end of the campaign (W33 D6), losing 1-0 to Brentford on the final day of 2022-23. They are unbeaten in their last 23 of these games across the last two campaigns (W19 D4), scoring 66 goals at an average of 2.9 per game."

Recommended Bet Back Man City on double chance & Foden to score anytime @ SBK 4/1

Monday Night Football

Fast start for hosts at Stamford Bridge

The Opta Stat:

"Since Christmas, Chelsea have scored the opening goal in five of their six Premier League games. West Ham United have conceded nine Premier League goals in the opening 10 minutes of matches this season, two more than any other side and their most in a single campaign. Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored five goals in the first 10 minutes, with only Brentford scoring more (6)."

The Betfair Bet: Chelsea to lead at 20 minutes @ 2/13.00