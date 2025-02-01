Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Brighton goals plus 5/4 Kepa shout

Away goals backed at the City Ground

Kepa will be kept busy by Liverpool

Low-scoring dogfight awaits at Portman Road

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Betfair are Superboosting two of the Premier League's best forwards for a shot on target in a pair of the Saturday 3pms.

Instead of 1/31.33 you can get even money on Mo Salah and Alexander Isak to register at least one shot on target in games v Bournemouth and Fulham this weekend.

Salah is second in the Premier League's shot on target table while Isak is joint fourth.

Recommended Bet Back the Betfair Saturday Superboost SBK 1/1

Watch Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips





Nottingham Forest v Brighton (12:30) - Seagulls better inland

It was a chastening experience for Nottingham Forest at Dean Court last weekend when they were pummeled 5-0 after remaining unbeaten since early December. Any fears that it might cause lasting damage, however, should be put to one side. The high-flyers have lost consecutively just once this season and the second match in that run was away at the Emirates.

Still, it could get worse before it gets better for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, what with Brighton's propensity to score early away from the Amex. In exactly half their away fixtures this season the Seagulls have gone ahead inside 25 minutes which makes Brighton at 20 mins an attractive option at 9/25.50

Furthermore, Fabian Hurzeler's men have consistently shown themselves to be a better proposition on their travels this season, typically struggling with the low blocks they encounter at home. In five of their last seven away games they have scored 2+ goals.

A high-scoring draw is fancied for this one, just like we saw on the South Coast back in September. Focusing on the visitors is the more sensible way to go.

Recommended Bet Back 2-3 goals range - away SBK 9/5

Bournemouth v Liverpool (15:00) - Reality bites

An accumulation of thousands of matches watched over the course of a lifetime leaves us highly sceptical that Bournemouth will prevail here. When over-achievement gets within touching distance of expectation disappointment usually follows.

Since the tail-end of November, the Cherries have at times been merely good, other times sensational. They put four past Newcastle at St James Park, schooled Manchester United at Old Trafford and triumphed comprehensively over fellow high-flyers Forest.



So of course this leads us to believe that Liverpool are in grave danger of losing for only the second time this season in the league.

The thing is, though, the Reds are the undisputed masters of dishing out reality checks, losing only one of the last eight times they have encountered a side unbeaten in 11+ games. On more than one occasion it's been Mo Salah who has dished out the cold water treatment. Salah boasts a goal involvement every 64 minutes in 2024/25.

Instead then we turn to simple maths. Liverpool top the table for shots on target this term while Kepa Arrizabalaga has the best save percentage of all his peers. He may be kept unusually busy this Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth keeper to make 5 or more saves SBK 5/4

Everton v Leicester (15:00) - Beto backed at 11/10

The Toffees' new manager bounce under David Moyes cannot be ignored, an adrenaline-fueled, if nervy, victory over Spurs leading to a more professional and controlled performance at Brighton.

Despite enjoying 69% of the possession, the Seagulls tested Jordan Pickford just once, their attacking options curtailed throughout. It was Everton's eighth clean sheet of the campaign.

Here Moyes' new side can afford to be a touch more expansive, even if the Foxes are in a good moment after triumphing at Spurs. The wild celebrations that followed suggest the players believe the result can be a turning point.

Yet this remains a team who find goals hard to come by, converting just four in their last eight. Moreover, their win over Spurs was largely due to an outstanding display by Jakub Stolarczyk in nets and that is hardly a solid foundation to build a recovery on.



Beto is a player to watch at Goodison, a likely starter with Calvert-Lewin and Broja both unavailable. The striker averaged 3.5 shots per 90 under Sean Dyche. Expect that to improve with Moyes favouring less direct fare and setting his team up higher.

Recommended Bet Back Beto to have 4 or more shots SBK 11/10

Ipswich v Southampton (15:00) - No defence

Both teams have conceded 14 league goals in 2025 while Ivan Juric's doomed collective have gifted an astonishing 27 big chances to opponents since the new year, one every 13 minutes.

With poor defences a given therefore we turn to their respective forward lines, to see if either side are capable of capitalizing on such sustained failings.

Alas, for the hosts there is not a lot to see, with Ipswich managing a meagre 5.7 shots per 90 in their last four outings. Bluntly, if Liam Delap has an off-day then the Tractor Boys are toothless as a rule, the striker scoring nearly 40% of their slim tally.

At least the visitors are finding the target of late, even amidst the almost inevitable defeats. On that basis the Saints to win at 29/103.90 tempts, although we must consider another startling stat. The South Coast strugglers have dropped 20 points this term from winning positions.

A preferable angle concerns the lack of goals produced from bottom three clashes to date. None have produced more than three.

Recommended Bet Go for under 2.5 goals at Portman Road SBK 1/1

Newcastle v Fulham (15:00) - Visitors a threat

Alexander Isak's strike-rate since early December has been remarkable, firing 13 in 10. That's more than six top-flight teams have managed in that period. It's a goal every 64 minutes.

Naturally then, the Swede is fancied to add to his hefty haul this weekend, but with his odds slim on converting perhaps the shot market is where to go.

Isak has averaged three shots per 90 across this season, with 32 on target. Only three players - Haaland, Salah and Palmer - top that number.

As for the Cottagers, last Saturday's drab defeat to Manchester United can partly be put down as a bad day at the office given their form going into the game.

Impressively, Marco Silva's men have only failed to score once on the road all campaign, and even more notably they have scored exactly twice in their last four away games.



For all that they have a terrible record at St James Park, Fulham possess sufficient attacking threat to make BTTS a must for any bet builder.

Cards too come into play here, with the visitors cautioned six times in their corresponding clash back in September to Newcastle's none. One player booked was Sasa Lukic who is a yellow away from a suspension.

Don't let that put you off. The no-nonsense midfielder just can't help himself.

Recommended Bet Back Isak to have 2+ SOT, BTTS and Lukic to receive a card SBK 11/2

Wolves v Aston Villa (17:30) - Trouble ahead

Myles Lewis-Skelly's unjust red card for Arsenal may have garnered all the headlines but Wolves were also reduced to 10 men last Saturday while their 20 fouls committed across the bitty contest was a season's low, even for them. Only Bournemouth have fouled more often this term.

With this being a fiery all-Midlands affair we can expect Wolves to be similarly 'energized' and the same goes for the visitors. After all, their meeting in the autumn produced nine cautions.

Not that every challenge will give ref Andy Madley something to think about. Emmanuel Agbadou won more duels than any other Premier League player last weekend and didn't foul once. The Ivorian has been a big plus at the back since signing from Reims.

Regrettably, not even an impressive new addition has been able to prevent Wolves from being consistently porous, shipping in 2.26 goals per game in 2024/25. Only Southampton have conceded more first-half goals.