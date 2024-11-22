Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets
The Premier League is back and our football experts have the best bets for Saturday's matches as well as tips for the EFL and top European Leagues...
-
Cole Palmer bet kicks us off in Chelsea v Leicester at 4/15.00
-
Fulham and Wolves players combine in Bet Builder at 7/18.00
-
Tottenham backed to test City in Opta Bet Builder at 71/1
-
-
-
Leicester v Chelsea SuperBoost
Nicolas Jackson is leading the line for Chelsea in fine form this season, netting six Premier League goals so far.
He's keeping out Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku amongst others, and perhaps it is no surprise, as he has managed more shots on target than any other Chelsea player this season (15).
Indeed, only Erling Haaland (32) and Mo Salah (21) have managed more than Jackson's 15 this season, with the Chelsea managing 1 or more shots on target in every single one of his 11 Premier League appearances so far.
English Premier League - Top 3 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|11
|32
|2.9
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|11
|21
|2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|11
|15
|1.5
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|11
|14
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|9
|14
|1.6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|11
|13
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|11
|13
|1.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|11
|13
|1.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|11
|12
|1.6
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|11
|12
|1.2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|11
|12
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|10
|12
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|10
|12
|1.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|9
|12
|1.3
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|11
|11
|1.1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|11
|11
|1
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|11
|11
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|11
|11
|1.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|9
|11
|1.3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|8
|11
|1.5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|11
|10
|1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|11
|10
|0.9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|11
|10
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|11
|9
|1.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|11
|9
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|11
|9
|1.3
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|11
|9
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|9
|0.9
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|10
|9
|1.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|8
|9
|1.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|11
|8
|0.8
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|11
|8
|0.9
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|8
|8
|1.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|11
|7
|0.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|11
|7
|0.9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|11
|7
|0.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|11
|7
|1.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|11
|7
|0.9
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|11
|7
|0.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|11
|7
|0.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|11
|7
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|11
|7
|0.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|10
|7
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|10
|7
|0.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|10
|7
|0.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|11
|6
|1.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|11
|6
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|11
|6
|0.6
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|11
|6
|1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|11
|6
|1.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|11
|6
|0.6
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|11
|6
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|11
|6
|1.1
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|11
|6
|0.5
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|11
|6
|0.6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|10
|6
|1.7
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|9
|6
|1.9
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|8
|6
|1.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|8
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|8
|6
|2.6
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|7
|6
|1.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|7
|6
|1.6
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|11
|5
|0.6
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|11
|5
|0.5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|11
|5
|0.5
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|11
|5
|0.6
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|11
|5
|0.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|11
|5
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|0.5
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|10
|5
|0.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|10
|5
|0.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|9
|5
|0.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|8
|5
|0.7
|Savinho
|Man City
|8
|5
|0.9
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|11
|4
|0.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|0.4
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|11
|4
|0.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|0.4
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|11
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.4
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|11
|4
|0.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|0.6
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.4
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|10
|4
|0.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|10
|4
|0.4
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|10
|4
|0.6
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.5
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|9
|4
|0.8
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|9
|4
|0.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|8
|4
|0.8
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|5
|4
|2
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|5
|4
|1.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|5
|4
|5.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|11
|3
|0.4
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|11
|3
|0.3
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.3
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|11
|3
|0.3
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|11
|3
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|11
|3
|0.3
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|0.4
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|10
|3
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|10
|3
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|10
|3
|0.8
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|0.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|10
|3
|1.7
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|9
|3
|0.3
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|9
|3
|0.5
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|9
|3
|0.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|9
|3
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|9
|3
|0.4
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|9
|3
|0.4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|9
|3
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|8
|3
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|0.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|8
|3
|0.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|7
|3
|3.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|7
|3
|0.5
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|7
|3
|3.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|7
|3
|0.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.7
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|1
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|11
|2
|0.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.4
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|11
|2
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|11
|2
|0.2
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|11
|2
|0.3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|11
|2
|0.2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|11
|2
|0.2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|11
|2
|0.6
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|10
|2
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|10
|2
|0.8
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.4
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|0.2
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|10
|2
|0.3
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.2
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|9
|2
|0.4
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|9
|2
|1.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|0.4
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|8
|2
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|8
|2
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|8
|2
|0.7
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|1.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|0.3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|7
|2
|0.4
|Beto
|Everton
|7
|2
|1.9
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|7
|2
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|7
|2
|1.9
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|1.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|6
|2
|0.8
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|1.5
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|3.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|11
|1
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|11
|1
|0.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|11
|1
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|11
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|11
|1
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|10
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|0.1
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|9
|1
|0.3
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|9
|1
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|9
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|9
|1
|0.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.1
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|9
|1
|0.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|9
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|9
|1
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|8
|1
|0.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.8
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|8
|1
|0.7
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|8
|1
|1.4
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|8
|1
|0.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|8
|1
|0.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|8
|1
|0.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|0.1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|8
|1
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|7
|1
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|7
|1
|0.4
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|7
|1
|0.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|7
|1
|0.6
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|7
|1
|0.1
|André
|Wolves
|7
|1
|0.2
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|6
|1
|0.4
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|6
|1
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|0.2
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.6
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.3
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.9
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|5
|1
|1.7
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.9
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0.5
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|5
|1
|1.5
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|4
|1
|0.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|0.4
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|1
|1.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|3
|1
|3
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|2
|1
|3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|3.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|1
|2.7
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|11
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|11
|0
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|11
|0
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|11
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|11
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|11
|0
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|11
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|11
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|11
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|11
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|11
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|11
|0
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|10
|0
|0
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|10
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|10
|0
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|10
|0
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|9
|0
|0
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|9
|0
|0
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|9
|0
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|9
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|8
|0
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|8
|0
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|7
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|7
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|6
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|6
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|6
|0
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|6
|0
|0
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|6
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|6
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|6
|0
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|5
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|4
|0
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Can he do it once again in the lunchtime kick-off? Well, only Brentford (203) have faced more shots this season than Leicester City (195), so we've SuperBoosted Nicolas Jackson to hit the target once again, now 1/12.00, up from 1/31.33!
Premier League tips and predictions
12:30 - Leicester City v Chelsea: Back Cole Palmer to score and assist at 4/1
Mark Stinchcombe: "Cole Palmer is a superstar so it's worth checking his prices across various markets, especially against a newly promoted Leicester City team. The Foxes are conceding the second most shots per-game (17.7) and as a result the second most expected goals against in the Premier League (25.79). Last season, Palmer scored six goals (27% of his goals) and had four assists (36% of his assists) against the newly promoted sides, averaging a goal involvement every 43 minutes, so it's clear he's capable of punishing weak opposition.
"He's odds on to score anytime at 20/211.95 which isn't attractive and only 9/43.25 to assist anytime, which again doesn't look too attractive when you consider three of this seasons five assists all came in one game (Wolves away). However, if you combine him to score and assist in a Bet Builder, we can get an attractive 4/15.00.
This bet won in three of the five games he played against last seasons newly promoted sides, winning against each of Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United. He's only 8/131.61 to score or assist and just 9/43.25 to have 2 or more goal involvements.
15:00 - Arsenal v Nottm Forest: Arteta's men to return to winning ways
Mike Norman: "By the time this game kicks off it will be exactly seven weeks since Arsenal last won a Premier League game. That's pretty hard to believe. True, they've only played four games in that time but it has to be of concern, especially given that they also lost to Inter Milan in the Champions League.
"But like Man City it feels like the international break came at a good time, and with Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka likely to have recovered from the 'injuries' that ruled them out of the England squad I can see Mikel Arteta's men getting back to winning ways, despite Forest enjoying a great season so far."
Mike's prediction: Arsenal to Win
15:00 - Bournemouth v Brighton: Kerkev assist looks overpriced
Alex Boyes: "Bournemouth full back Milos Kerkez has recorded more overlaps into the final third (55) than any other player in the Premier League this season, with the 21-year-old recording the fifth-most crosses from open play of any defender in the competition so far this term (27)."
15:00 - Fulham v Wolves: Back treble at 7/1
Stephen Tudor: "The Cottagers mix up their play impressively, a variance that has, when it comes to some stats, elevated them above a small group of top four contenders. Only Liverpool and Aston Villa have scored more goals than Fulham this term from a sequence of 10+ passes but Marco Silva's men are also capable of servicing Raul Jimenez quickly with the second most direct attacks.
"Key to both approaches is Alex Iwobi who has been involved in 60 shot-ending sequences. The Nigerian midfielder's xA of 2.9 is the second highest in the top-flight from open play.
"Fulham are fancied here to extend their decent home record but Wolves have scored in their last three away fixtures, with Matheus Cunha bagging each time. Results suggest they are starting to turn a corner and both teams to score appeals."
17:30 - Man City v Tottenham Tips: Opta say back 71/1 Bet Builder on Saturday
Opta: "One thing that seems a certainty is that there will be goals at the Etihad Stadium. Saturday's match is a meeting between two of the league's three top scoring teams, with Tottenham having scored 23 and Manchester City on 22. City have also registered the highest xG (22.3) in the Premier League, with Tottenham second on 21.7.
"The teams rank first and second for the total number of shots taken as well, having had a combined total of 401 across their 22 league games this season. Both teams also rank in the top two for shots on target, having managed a combined total of 143. Tottenham average 6.2 per game, meaning odds of 7/5 for them to register five or more shots on target are noteworthy.
"With both sides also having the two highest average possession figures in the Premier League this season, this will ostensibly be 'a who does it better' in controlling the match and playing attacking football."
EFL tips and predictions
15:00 Championship - QPR v Stoke: Potters won't crack
Jack Critchley: "QPR went into the international break bottom of the pile. The R's have struggled with defensive injuries whilst also looking fairly ineffective going forward. Yan Celar has struggled to make an impact and Nicholas Madsen looks a little lightweight in midfield. Despite signing a new contract earlier this season, Marti Cifuentes is under significant pressure and this is a must-win match for the Spaniard. Unfortunately, they are hosting a side who have enjoyed an upturn in form since making a managerial switch.
"Stoke have lost just one of their last eight matches in the Championship with Narcis Pelach making his side much tougher to beat in recent weeks. The Potters' only defeat came against in-form Sheffield United and they went into the international break having collected seven points from a possible nine. The Staffordshire side will surely enjoy coming up against a team who have notched just four times in their last nine outings. The visitors are yet to travel to any side below 18th but have conceded just a single goal when facing bottom-half teams on the road. They should have enough quality going forward to take at least a point from this fixture."
15:00 League One - Huddersfield v Charlton: Back unders in 20/1 treble
Alan Dudman: "Huddersfield have won each of their last three home league games, their longest such winning run since December 2020, when they won five on the spin, so perhaps the tide is turning for Michael Duff, whose team have stuttered a bit this term.
"Charlton promised plenty early on, but they are down in 13th and are looking far from a play-off team at the moment.
"My punting with Charlton relies on their strong defensive shape, and away from home they struggle in front of goal. Nathan Jones' Addicks have scored just six on the road and created very little in their recent 1-0 loss at Exeter and their first-half display was very poor. They gave the ball away far too cheaply in the first-half and were under the cosh a fair bit with the amount of corners they conceded.
"Jones was without 10 players at Exeter although he has refused to blame injuries, and while better in the second 45 at Exeter, it's hard to see them creating too much here. Five of their away games have banked for Under 2.5 Goals backers and that's a goer for Saturday.".
European Football tips and predictions
16:00 Turkish Super League - Bodrum v Galatasaray: Back visitors in 3/1 acca
Andy Robson: "Tottenham's Europa League conquerors Galatasaray have dropped only two of the 33 points on offer in the Turkish Super Lig this season, which isn't surprising given the embarrassment of riches the Cimbom possess in attack.
"Galatasaray have plundered 32 goals in just 11 league fixtures since August, while Okan Buruk's top-heavy outfit have also notched three or more goals in 10 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.
"With attackers like Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Baris Yilmaz, and Victo Osimhen combining to devastating effect, Galatasaray's firepower has been too hot for their domestic opponents to handle and the Super Lig leaders can swat Bodrum aside on Saturday.
"Bodrum FK have lost seven times in 12 skirmishes since their promotion from the Turkish second tier in the summer and they have been hamstrung by their struggles in the final third."
17:30 Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen: Back Ekitike
Kevin Hatchard: "Frankfurt's striker Hugo Ekitike can be backed at 8/5 to find the net, and that's absolutely worth doing. The Frenchman has netted four goals in his last four competitive matches, and interestingly he has scored in six of his eight home games this term.
"Werder should be obliging opposition. The northern giants have leaked 21 goals in their first ten league games, and they have managed a solitary clean sheet. Another way in is to perhaps back Marmoush to score or assist, and double it up with Over 2.5 Goals 1.94. Nine of Werder's last 11 away games in the league have featured three goals or more."
20:00 La Liga Tips - Celta Vigo v Barcelona: Back Barca in double
Jamie Kemp: "Barcelona have the most feared press in all of LaLiga, and their mentality in facing a team who try to build from the back will be to double down even more. Indeed, the general theme of this game is that Barcelona are excellent in possession and without it. Celta, meanwhile, are fragile on the defensive end for as much as they impress with their use of the ball.
"By the measure of expected goals, Celta have the seventh-best attack in La Liga this term (18.4), but their xG difference when factoring in defensive performance puts them only just about in the green (+2.7). As for Barcelona, their xG difference this term is a mammoth +15.8 - they've been by far the best team in the division so far.
"I like Celta's chances of scoring in this game, just due to their attacking approach and how they rarely look short of rhythm on that end. Iago Aspas usually comes to the party against Barcelona too - he's scored 11 goals in 19 games against them in La Liga. As for whether they can do enough to get a result, that is a different matter against an opponent this strong."
Watch Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips
Now read more weekend Premier League tips here!
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
