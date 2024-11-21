Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 5/1 assist tip and 9/1 Etihad Bet Builder
The final international break of the year is done and dusted and the Premier League action comes thick and fast for the next few weeks, so let us find some Opta stat related bets for the return of the English top flight this weekend...
Ndidi the surprise attacking threat in early KO
Bournemouth full-back is well priced to assist at 5/16.00
Back 9/110.00 Etihad Bet Builder as Spurs visit Man City
Salah and Bruno to show their worth on Sunday
Leicester City v Chelsea
Oh yes, Ndidi
The Opta Stat:
"Wilfred Ndidi has had more touches in the opposition box (33) and provided more assists (4) in the Premier League than any other Leicester player this season. His four assists have come from just nine chances created. Indeed, against Man Utd last time out, he had three of his side's six shots, hitting the target twice."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Wilfried Ndidi to have 2 or more shots @ 6/52.20
Arsenal v Fulham
Tight and cagey at the Emirates
The Opta Stat:
"No sides have scored more Premier League goals from set piece situations (excluding penalties) this season than either Arsenal or Nottingham Forest (5, level with Aston Villa). Meanwhile, 33% of the Gunners goals conceded have come from set pieces (4/12), with no team shipping a higher ratio in the competition this term. Including stoppage time, Nottingham Forest have been behind for just 102 minutes and 34 seconds in the Premier League this season, less time than any other side."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Under 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Mateta's prices holding
The Opta Stat:
"Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored more Premier League goals (4) and recorded his joint-most assists (2) in the competition against Aston Villa than any other opponent; the Frenchman was directly involved in four of the Eagles' five goals in their 5-0 win over the Villans on the final day of last season (3 goals, 1assist)."
The Betfair Bet:
Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Kerkev assist looks over-priced
The Opta Stat:
"Bournemouth full back Milos Kerkez has recorded more overlaps into the final third (55) than any other player in the Premier League this season, with the 21-year-old recording the fifth-most crosses from open play of any defender in the competition so far this term (27)."
The Betfair Bet:
Everton v Brentford
Everton seem to have the Bees' number
The Opta Stat:
"Everton have lost only two of their last 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park (W6 D2), and have beaten Brentford in each of the last three meetings. Indeed, Brentford have lost all five of their Premier League away games this season; only in 1924-25 (9) and 1961-62 (9) have they ever lost each of their opening six or more away matches of a league campaign."
The Betfair Bet:
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Smith-Rowe aiding Iwobi impact
The Opta Stat:
"Only Dejan Kulusevski (25), Cole Palmer (25), and Bernardo Silva (23) have created more chances from open play in the Premier League this season than Fulham's Alex Iwobi (22), with his expected assists total from open play of 2.9 the second-highest behind James Maddison (3.2)."
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Etihad bonanza on the cards
The Opta Stat:
"Both Man City and Spurs have scored at least two goals in this exact Premier League fixture at the Etihad in each of the last three seasons. No player has created more chances either overall (30) or from open play (25) in the Premier League this season than Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski. Across his last five Premier League starts, meanwhile, Man City's Phil Foden has had 17 shots and created 18 chances, averaging 3.5 shots per 90 mins and 3.7 chances created in these games."
The Betfair Bet:
Southampton v Liverpool
The Egyptian King
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in the same match 35 times in the Premier League (including four already this term), just one shy of Wayne Rooney's record of 36 games with both a goal and assist in the competition. The Egyptian has been directly involved in 11 goals (7 goals, 4 assists) in 11 Premier League appearances against Southampton."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Mo Salah to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 2/13.00
Ipswich Town v Manchester United
Amorim to start with a win?
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has made 137 passes which have broken the opposition's offside line in the Premier League this season, at least 15 more than any other player. Indeed, Bruno has either scored (5) or assisted (3) eight goals in his last seven appearances for club and country."
The Betfair Bet:
Newcastle United v West Ham United
Magpies to soar at home
The Opta Stat:
"Along with Liverpool, Newcastle are one of two clubs yet to drop a single point from a winning position in the Premier League this season. The Magpies have won each of the last 10 matches in which they have led at any point in the Premier League, their longest such run since winning 11 in a row from February to August 2006."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Newcastle/Newcastle in the HT/FT market @ 6/52.20
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Recommended bet(s) of the week)
Stake: 19pts
Return: 55.25
P/L: +34.25
ROI: +180%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 108pts
Return: 135.26
P/L: +27.26
ROI: +25.2%
Recommended bets
