Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 5/1 assist tip and 9/1 Etihad Bet Builder

Leicester City v Chelsea

Oh yes, Ndidi

The Opta Stat:

"Wilfred Ndidi has had more touches in the opposition box (33) and provided more assists (4) in the Premier League than any other Leicester player this season. His four assists have come from just nine chances created. Indeed, against Man Utd last time out, he had three of his side's six shots, hitting the target twice."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Wilfried Ndidi to have 2 or more shots @ 6/52.20

Arsenal v Fulham Tight and cagey at the Emirates The Opta Stat: "No sides have scored more Premier League goals from set piece situations (excluding penalties) this season than either Arsenal or Nottingham Forest (5, level with Aston Villa). Meanwhile, 33% of the Gunners goals conceded have come from set pieces (4/12), with no team shipping a higher ratio in the competition this term. Including stoppage time, Nottingham Forest have been behind for just 102 minutes and 34 seconds in the Premier League this season, less time than any other side." The Betfair Bet: Back Under 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Mateta's prices holding

The Opta Stat: "Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored more Premier League goals (4) and recorded his joint-most assists (2) in the competition against Aston Villa than any other opponent; the Frenchman was directly involved in four of the Eagles' five goals in their 5-0 win over the Villans on the final day of last season (3 goals, 1assist)." The Betfair Bet: Back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to score anytime @ 16/54.20

Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion Kerkev assist looks over-priced The Opta Stat: "Bournemouth full back Milos Kerkez has recorded more overlaps into the final third (55) than any other player in the Premier League this season, with the 21-year-old recording the fifth-most crosses from open play of any defender in the competition so far this term (27)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Milos Kerkez to assist anytime SBK 5/1

Everton v Brentford Everton seem to have the Bees' number The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost only two of their last 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park (W6 D2), and have beaten Brentford in each of the last three meetings. Indeed, Brentford have lost all five of their Premier League away games this season; only in 1924-25 (9) and 1961-62 (9) have they ever lost each of their opening six or more away matches of a league campaign." The Betfair Bet: Back Everton to win @ 5/42.25

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers Smith-Rowe aiding Iwobi impact The Opta Stat: "Only Dejan Kulusevski (25), Cole Palmer (25), and Bernardo Silva (23) have created more chances from open play in the Premier League this season than Fulham's Alex Iwobi (22), with his expected assists total from open play of 2.9 the second-highest behind James Maddison (3.2)." The Betfair Bet: Back Alex Iwobi to assist anytime @ 7/24.50

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Etihad bonanza on the cards The Opta Stat: "Both Man City and Spurs have scored at least two goals in this exact Premier League fixture at the Etihad in each of the last three seasons. No player has created more chances either overall (30) or from open play (25) in the Premier League this season than Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski. Across his last five Premier League starts, meanwhile, Man City's Phil Foden has had 17 shots and created 18 chances, averaging 3.5 shots per 90 mins and 3.7 chances created in these games." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back both sides to score 2+ goals, and both Foden & Kulusevski to score or assist SBK 9/1

Southampton v Liverpool The Egyptian King The Opta Stat: "Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted in the same match 35 times in the Premier League (including four already this term), just one shy of Wayne Rooney's record of 36 games with both a goal and assist in the competition. The Egyptian has been directly involved in 11 goals (7 goals, 4 assists) in 11 Premier League appearances against Southampton." The Betfair Bet: Back Mo Salah to have 2 or more goal involvements @ 2/13.00 Ipswich Town v Manchester United

Amorim to start with a win? The Opta Stat: "Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has made 137 passes which have broken the opposition's offside line in the Premier League this season, at least 15 more than any other player. Indeed, Bruno has either scored (5) or assisted (3) eight goals in his last seven appearances for club and country." The Betfair Bet: Back Bruno Fernandes to have 2 or more goal involvements