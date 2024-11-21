Bundesliga Tips: Star strikers to shine in Frankfurt

Eagles' duo can sparkle again

Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

Saturday 23 November, 17:30

These are exciting times at Eintracht Frankfurt. Strikers Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike have spearheaded a charge into the top three, and the Eagles are still in both the Europa League and the DFB Pokal.

Egyptian international Marmoush is having an extraordinary campaign. He is joint-top of the scorers' charts with 11 Bundesliga goals, but has also produced a league-high seven assists. Before the international break we were able to back him to score away to Stuttgart at a hefty 9/52.80, but he has come in to 11/102.11 to score this weekend.

That's no problem, because former PSG striker Ekitike can be backed at 8/52.60 to find the net, and that's absolutely worth doing. The Frenchman has netted four goals in his last four competitive matches, and interestingly he has scored in six of his eight home games this term.

Werder should be obliging opposition. The northern giants have leaked 21 goals in their first ten league games, and they have managed a solitary clean sheet. Another way in is to perhaps back Marmoush to score or assist, and double it up with Over 2.5 Goals 1.9420/21. Nine of Werder's last 11 away games in the league have featured three goals or more.

Recommended Bet Back Hugo Ekitike to score @ SBK 8/5

All change at Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig

Saturday 23 November, 14:30

From the moment Hoffenheim brought in Sturm Graz sporting director Andi Schicker, embattled coach Pellegrino Matarazzo looked to be in danger, and so it proved. The Italian-American was finally booted after months of speculation, and has been replaced by former Sturm Graz coach Christian Ilzer.

TSG clearly hope that the dream team that took Sturm Graz to the Austrian title and then the Champions League can work some magic in Sinsheim. The raw material is certainly there, and although Matarazzo did manage a top-seven finish last term, you rarely got the sense he was maximising the potential of the squad.

Ilzer's first game will be against a Leipzig team that has lost momentum after a promising start. An injury to talismanic attacking midfielder Xavi has proven to be a huge blow, and Die Roten Bullen have won just two of their last six competitive matches. Ahead of a vital trip to Inter in the Champions League, under-fire coach Marco Rose may have to rotate his squad heavily.

I think Hoffenheim can avoid defeat here, so I'll back them in the Double Chance market at 1.845/6. TSG have lost just two of their last nine games in all competitions, and at home it's just one defeat in five.

Recommended Bet Back Hoffenheim/Draw Double Chance @ EXC 1.84

Bayern to keep on marching

Bayern Munich v Augsburg

Friday 22 November, 19:30

Bayern have exactly the same record after ten games in the Bundesliga as they did last season, with eight wins and two draws. Last term they still trailed an incredible Bayer Leverkusen side by two points, but this term they are already five points ahead of the rest in the title race, and a massive nine points ahead of the champions Leverkusen.

Although Bayern have had some significant missteps in the Champions League, they have been outstanding in the league. Opta tell us that Bayern have allowed just 52 shots in ten games, and only 17 of those have been on target. At the other end Bayern have rattled in a league-high 33 goals from an Expected Goals figure of 24.

Harry Kane continues to score goals for club and country, and despite some feeling his days as England captain as numbered, Bayern's number nine insists he is playing the best football of his career. He has scored 11 Bundesliga goals to put him joint-top of the scorers' charts, and in all competitions he is averaging better than a goal a game.

Bayern's Bavarian neighbours Augsburg aren't expected to put up much resistance on Friday night. All but one of their points have been collected on home soil, and they have lost seven of their last eight Bundesliga away matches. They have leaked 24 goals in their last eight road matches in the top flight, and they keep starting games badly, conceding a league-high seven goals in the first 15 minutes of matches.

I'll keep things fairly simple here. We can back Bayern to lead at half-time and full-time, back them to win by two or more goals and back Kane to score at a combined price of evens on the Bet Builder.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern -1, Bayern to lead at HT and Kane to score @ SBK 1/1

