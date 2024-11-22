Leicester City v Chelsea: Back Cole Palmer to score and assist at 4/1
Odds compiler and Football tipster Mark Stinchcombe is here to preview Leicester City v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime...
-
Superstar Cole Palmer set for a big Saturday
-
Madueke to benefit from fellow England international's great form
-
Leicester conceding bundles of goals
-
Can he do it once again in the lunchtime kick-off? Well, only Brentford (203) have faced more shots this season than Leicester City (195), so we've SuperBoosted Nicolas Jackson to hit the target once again, now 1/12.00, up from 1/31.33!
Leicester City v Chelsea
Saturday, 12:30
Live on TNT Sport
Palmer single-handedly carrying Chelesa
Leicester City versus Chelsea looks best encapsulated as Leicester versus Cole Palmer plus 10 others. Is it too much to suggest he's single-handedly carrying Chelsea?
Since signing from Manchester City for £40M on transfer deadline day in August 2023, he has scored 29 goals and assisted a further 16. That means he has contributed 30% of all their goals (98) and 24% of all their assists (68). This despite starting 40 of a possible 49 matches.
Last season he had the most combined goals and assists in the whole of the Premier League with 33 (yes more than both Haaland and Salah) and this season only Salah has more (14 v 12) so far.
The 22 year-old is a superstar so it's worth checking his prices across various markets, especially against a newly promoted Leicester City team. The Foxes are conceding the second most shots per-game (17.7) and as a result the second most expected goals against in the Premier League (25.79). Last season, Palmer scored six goals (27% of his goals) and had four assists (36% of his assists) against the newly promoted sides, averaging a goal involvement every 43 minutes, so it's clear he's capable of punishing weak opposition.
He's odds on to score anytime at 20/211.95 which isn't attractive and only 9/43.25 to assist anytime, which again doesn't look too attractive when you consider three of this seasons five assists all came in one game (Wolves away). However, if you combine him to score and assist in a Bet Builder, we can get an attractive 4/15.00.
This bet won in three of the five games he played against last seasons newly promoted sides, winning against each of Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United. He's only 8/131.61 to score or assist and just 9/43.25 to have 2 or more goal involvements.
You'd be Mad to miss out on Noni bet
Looking at his relationship with his Chelsea team-mates since arriving, it's his combination with Nicolas Jackson that's been the most productive. They've combined for 11 goals, with Palmer assisting Jackson for five goals, and Jackson assisting Palmer for six goals.
Jackson to score a goal assisted by Palmer is 17/29.50 but it's only won once this season perhaps as a result of Palmer switching to a #10 role rather than off the right-hand-side.
This season it's his relationship with Noni Madueke that's further blossomed with the duo having created more chances for each other (17) than any other pair of teammates in the Premier League (Palmer 12, Madueke 5). As a result I can't resist a bet on Madueke to score a goal assisted by Cole Palmer at 12/113.00.
This bet won at both Luton and Sheff Utd last season and won a huge three times in just 14 mins away at Wolves in August! Madueke is just 2/13.00 to score.
Consider Palmer foul involvements
There's an element of petulance to Palmer's game with him having picked up seven cards last season and three already this. He looks a chunky price at 4/15.00 to pick up a booking, however none have come against the newly promoted sides, with six of them coming against former club Man City, Fulham and Wolves, and his foul per-game rate has dropped from 0.7 in 23/24 to 0.4 in 24/25.
On the other hand, Palmer is a much more targeted man in his central role, being fouled 2.4 times per-game - the 4th most in the league - and a huge increase from the 0.8 last season. He's only 4/61.67 to be fouled twice but we can take a chance on something similar, alongside our main bet, at a much more enticing 10/111.00 by backing Palmer to have 2 or more goal involvements and 4 or more foul involvements.
Goal involvements rather than specific goal/assist covers us if Palmer gets multiples of only one goal type and with foul involvements we can cheer on some retaliation on his part after getting kicked off the park.
Defensive midfielder operating in Palmer's area in Wilfred Ndidi makes the 20th most fouls per-game in the league, and the most for Leicester, at 1.6 per-game, and his top priority will be stop the starman.
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 7.25pts
Returned: 8.53pts
P/L: +1.28pts
Now read the Premier League Opta Supercomputer bets here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
