Football Accumulator Tips: Back Aston Villa in 3/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca across Europe on Saturday

Leg #1 - Leipzig to beat Hoffenheim @ 10/11 1.91

Despite trying a variety of formations and player combinations, Hoffenheim couldn't get going ahead of the international break and failed to score in each of their last three matches in the Bundesliga before the German domestic campaign paused.

The relegation candidates were also toppled in three of their last four assignments at the PreZero Arena with their most recent reverse there a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted St. Pauli, a particularly confidence-shattering result.

RB Leipzig. meanwhile, have lost only once in 10 Bundesliga matches since the summer and look well-positioned to rival Bayern Munich for the title this term. Die Roten Bullen have conceded just five goals so far, and they have the defensive tools to keep a toothless Hoffenheim at bay.

In addition, Leipzig have held the aces in recent meetings with Hoffenheim, winning five of the last six encounters between the clubs, while RB also managed to collect three points on four of their last six visits to the PreZone Arena. Back Leipzig to showcase their superiority again here.

Leg #2 - Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace @ 1/2 1.50

Crystal Palace upset the odds to win at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup in October. However, the Eagles goal-scoring heroes from that triumph, Eberechi Eze and Daichi Kamada, are just two of the players missing from the visitor's depleted ranks ahead of Saturday's rematch. A repeat result against the Villains could be hard to secure.

With Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, and Eddie Nketiah also sidelined, Crystal Palace must travel to the Midlands with a patched-up team, and Aston Villa are backed to take advantage of their visitor's personnel crisis.

Villa lost three away games on the spin in all competitions before the international break, although they remain a force to be reckoned with at Villa Park where they have lost only once in 10 Premier League outings.

Palace meanwhile, have been struggling to shake off the effects of travel sickness. They are winless on the road so far this season and have won only twice in 18 attempts away from home in the top tier since November 25th last year. Oppose the injury-stricken Eagles in this one.

Leg #3 - Back Atletico Madrid to beat Alaves @ 3/10 1.30

Atletico Madrid are short-priced favourites to beat relegation-threatened Alaves in the capital on Saturday, although there is enough wiggle room in terms of value to include them here.

Alaves have lost eight times in 13 La Liga fixtures this season, with six of those defeats suffered inside their last seven tests, while only Rayo Valladolid (25) have conceded more goals than Alaves (22) so far.

El Glorioso have been particularly ineffective against the division's bigger names this term and Alaves conceded three goals in each of their defeats against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal earlier in the campaign.

That trio make up three of La Liga's current top four, with Atletico Madrid the final member of that contingent, so expect Alaves to spend another afternoon chasing shadows against an elite opponent on Saturday.

Alaves haven't won an away game against Atletico Madrid since 2003, while Diego Simeone's Colchoneros have won a massive 29 of their last 34 La Liga assignments on their own patch. Everything points towards a routine home victory here.

Leg #4 - Galatasaray to beat Bodrum @ 4/11 1.36

Tottenham's Europa League conquerors Galatasaray have dropped only two of the 33 points on offer in the Turkish Super Lig this season, which isn't surprising given the embarrassment of riches the Cimbom possess in attack.

Galatasaray have plundered 32 goals in just 11 league fixtures since August, while Okan Buruk's top-heavy outfit have also notched three or more goals in 10 of their last 13 matches in all competitions.

With attackers like Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi, Baris Yilmaz, and Victo Osimhen combining to devastating effect, Galatasaray's firepower has been too hot for their domestic opponents to handle and the Super Lig leaders can swat Bodrum aside on Saturday.

Bodrum FK have lost seven times in 12 skirmishes since their promotion from the Turkish second tier in the summer and they have been hamstrung by their struggles in the final third.

Bodrum have been averaging just 0.83 goals per game this season and failed to register in four of their last five matches before the international break. Look for Galatasaray's star quality in attack to make the difference in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Robson's Saturday four-fold SBK 3/1

