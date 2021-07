Key dates and odds

The Premier League season 2021/22 gets underway on Friday 13 August when newly-promoted Brentford host Arsenal for a London derby. After that, gameweek one continues across Saturday and Sunday.

In the outright betting Manchester City 1.84/5 are favourites to retain their Premier League title with Liverpool 6.86/1, Chelsea 7.26/1 and Manchester United 9.617/2 their nearest rivals.

Below you'll find updates on breaking transfer news, pre-season friendly results and anything else that we think Premier League bettors need to know.

Wednesday July 21 - 11:00

Vieira and Xisco sack race favourites

Pre-season should be a time of optimism but the Premier League sack race market will worry fans of Crystal Palace and Watford. Their respective managers - Patrick Vieira and Xisco - are joint-favourites at 6/1.

Palace won their opening pre-season friendly 1-0 against Walsall last Saturday while Watford overcame Colchester 2-1.

Newcastle's Steve Bruce and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl come next in the betting but check out the full story on the market to find out who else is in contention and why.