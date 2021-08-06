Rivaldo Exclusive: La Liga will regret forcing Messi out of Barcelona

It truly is a pity that Lionel Messi's great story at Barcelona has come to an end. He will be missed at Camp Nou, but La Liga will be poorer without him too. His reputation and global profile was pivotal for the league.

But player and club must move on. I wish Messi all the best at his future club - no matter where that is - because he is a great person and a very humble guy.

For Barcelona, life goes on and the club will continue to be one of the greatest in the world.

It's unfortunate that Messi won't have the chance to say a proper goodbye to the fans. With the pandemic, and Messi's contract expired, it's tough to imagine a full Camp Nou presenting him with a last standing ovation. I'm sure he will come back one day and be properly received by the fans.

City could be perfect move for Messi

Messi is near his best at 34-years-old, so he is more than capable of playing at the best clubs and competing in the Champions League.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is still desperate to win the Champions League and moving there could be a good option for Messi as he would be reunited with a manager he knows well and a club full of great players.

Having a good understanding and relationship with Guardiola could also help to extend Messi's career at the highest level. The Catalan was one of the coaches who got the best out of him.

La Liga poorer for Messi's departure

Messi's exit is more of a loss for La Liga for than it is for Barcelona. The Argentinian maestro is one of the reasons so many countries cover the Spanish League on TV.

Of course, rules are rules and you can't make exceptions for the big clubs if you're to keep the rest happy. But I believe that something could have been done by La Liga to avoid Messi´s departure like this.

I respect La Liga for keeping strict financial fair play rules, but I'm sure they will be harmed by losing the best player in the world and they may regret their decision in the near future.