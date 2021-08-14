Premier League Sack Race: Arteta 7/2 favourite after Brentford defeat

Arsenal never seem to be far from a crisis in recent years and despite being just one game into the 2021-22 season they appear to be in one already.

Even money favourites to defeat Brentford in the opening fixture of the season on Friday night, the Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat thanks to goals in each half from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Although without star strikers Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette, pressure is already being heaped upon the shoulders of beleaguered manager Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard has moved from second favourite behind Watford's Xisco in Betfair's sack race betting, at 7.0 6/1 following the defeat, to clear 4.5 7/2 favourite this morning.

Next up for the Gunners are Chelsea and Manchester City. Ouch!

Arteta led Arsenal to an eighth place finish last season, to consign the London club to a first year without European football since 1995-96 and he could have a battle on his hands to improve that.

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League



Betfair customers have reacted to the loss in the Exchange's outright Premier League markets - Arsenal are out to 120.0119/1 to win the title, 7.26/1 for a top four and 2.6813/8 for a top six.

But perhaps the Betfair traders and fans overreacting to one bad result? As Mark O'Haire pointed out in his Brentford v Arsenal preview, only Manchester City bettered Arsenal's 47-point haul from Boxing Day onwards last season. The next few games will be very instructive.