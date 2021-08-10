Dimitar Berbatov: Sancho and Varane give United title chance

I am looking forward to seeing how well the Premier League teams have prepared for the season and how their new recruits are going to fit in. I think there is still plenty of drama to come between now and the end of the transfer window.

The usual contenders will all be involved in the title race. Sometimes there is disruption of the status quo, as we saw with the Leicester City fairy tale in 2016, but this season the big teams look like they will dominate again, starting with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

I do love an upset though, and I hope we see a smaller team disrupt things.

Solskjaer's team can really challenge with new additions

Manchester United are in a strong position to challenge for the title, especially after the the signings they've made this summer.

I am very happy that they are bringing in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid. He is a World Cup and Champions League winner, he has a winning mentality and he has played with the best over the years. So, he is a great signing and I am looking forward to seeing how he is going to settle into the team and compliment Harry Maguire.

Jadon Sancho is already good friends with the England players in United's squad, which is a great thing to have when you go into a new team. Hopefully, this is going to help him settle quickly.

We already know about his quality, but there's still plenty of room for him to grow and hopefully at United, one of the biggest clubs in the world, he can fulfil his potential. I'm sure he is also going to push the other forwards to perform better too. That tends to happen when you have a player of great quality next to you, you lift your game.

The United team is in a good place. They have spent quite a lot of money already and I can't see them spending anymore. They could possibly look to strengthen in the right back position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is definitely first choice but I would like to see him have a solid back up who will challenge and push him. Other than that, I think they are pretty complete as a team.

Martial should stay at United and challenge himself

Anthony Martial is probably thinking that he is in a bit of a difficult situation because with, Sancho coming to United, the Frenchman's playing time is going to be reduced. I have no doubt that this will be going through his mind right now, he will be questioning himself asking: 'Do I stay and fight for my position, or should I start to look to move to a team where I will play more regularly?'

Inter would not be the best place for Martial. His playing style is very technical and he suits going one-on-one with defenders. I would like him to stay at United and challenge himself. If he can show what he can do in training and then in games then I think he will be fine and he is another great option for United to have. I hope he can stay fit, because he's had a few in the past and this can put a real stop on the development of a player.

Spurs must aim higher than finishing above Arsenal

Everybody connected with Spurs has high hopes for the new season with a good squad. In recent years, though, they have come up a bit short and the only real positive has been that they finished above Arsenal.

But Spurs must be more ambitious. They need to be aiming to take on the big teams and get back into the top four. Of course, if Harry Kane leaves then it will be a big blow, but for the moment he is there and they have a good squad. They just need to show it on the pitch.

Nuno Espirito Santo will need some time to make the squad his own but he too will have high expectations for the team. I hope that he can organise the players to suit his vision, prepare them and give fans something to celebrate.

They have made a good signing in Cristian Romero, who was voted as one of the best defenders in Italy last season. He is a great addition to boost the defence. It's also a sign to the fans that the club has good intentions.

We still don't know the full story about Kane and, having been in a situation where my future at a club was unclear, I don't think it will be awkward for him.

On the training ground, you are with your boys, your teammates, and most of them will understand what is going on and appreciate that you are in a difficult transfer situation. Banter in training and hard work in pre-season will help. The players will let the agent and the clubs work things out.

Clubs will fear PSG in the Champions League

I'm still crying about Lionel Messi. Football with never be the same again for Barcelona and it is the end of an era. I didn't expect it to happen and it was tough to watch his press conference, leaving home is never easy and I can imagine a lot of the fans are very unhappy.

Football can be cruel. On the other hand, it is a new chapter and a new adventure for Messi, he can go on and challenge himself outside his comfort zone. He doesn't have anything to prove to anybody, only to himself.

There are some great advantages for him at PSG, they have some incredible players and his countryman Mauricio Pochettino is in charge.

I can't wait to see Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar play together. On paper it is a phenomenal attack. Sometimes in football things don't always work out on the pitch as expected but these three great players will look forward to playing with each other.

With the addition of Messi, PSG are definitely going to be a force in the Champions League this season and they will be feared by teams, no one will want them in their group and no one will want to face them in the knockouts.

When I was at United, people used to look at us in the tunnel and you could tell from their faces that they were already defeated. Now PSG, with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and all their other great players, will experience a similar thing.