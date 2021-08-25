Harry Kane Transfer Latest: Striker staying at Spurs 'this summer'

Harry Kane is 1.011/100 on the Exchange to stay at Tottenham after the England captain committed his immediate future to the club. He was matched as high as 5.04/1 on this market over the course of the summer as Manchester City publicly confirmed they wanted to sign him.

The price on Kane moving to City in the current transfer window rocketed out to 24.023/1 (and drifting) as the striker promised to give 100% for Tottenham this season.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 ? Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

Kane came off the bench for Spurs in their 1-0 win at Wolves last Sunday amid speculation it would be his final appearance for the team he supported as a boy.

But Kane's tweet brings to an end the biggest transfer saga of the summer.

Berba backs Kane for Spurs success

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov backed him to help the team challenge for trophies in 2021/22.

The former-Spurs legend said: "Kane is really going to help the team this season. He is one of the best in the world, not only for scoring goals but also for the work he does for the team.

"If anything happens in the future with a move then so be it, but for now he can just enjoy playing for Spurs again....

"We talk about Spurs needing to win a trophy every season and, with Kane staying, they definitely have the players to do it. They have made a great start to the season and they just need to be consistent."

Four month saga reaches conclusion

Speculation about Kane's future took off in April after he told Spurs he wanted to leave and reportedly claimed he had a 'gentlemen's agreement' with chairman Daniel Levy that allowed him to join another club.

City had two bids rejected by Levy this summer - believed to be worth around £100m - but yesterday Kane, who has nearly three years left on his current deal with the North London club, was still even money to move. Now he says he's going nowhere and will give his all to bring success to Spurs in 2021/22.

His statement leaves the door open to a move next summer but Spurs fans won't worry about that - for now, he's still one of their own and should be in the squad for Sunday's Premier League match at home to Watford.

Spurs odds-on for top six finish

Tottenham finished seventh last season, following Jose Mourinho's departure in the spring. It was widely regarded as a wasted campaign. But the signs so far under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo are promising, with Spurs winning their opening two matches, including that famous 1-0 victory over City.

Spurs are 1.758/11 to finish in the Premier League top six and 4.216/5 to break back into the top four.

City, meanwhile, must look elsewhere for a striker - Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to them and he is 7/4 to sign.

Pep Guardiola's men are 2.3811/8 to retain their Premier League title after two matches. They started the season odds-on.



