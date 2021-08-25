Dimitar Berbatov: Kane can help Spurs challenge for trophies this season

Harry Kane's decision to stay at Tottenham beyond this transfer window is great news for everybody connected to the club. Something has changed the situation, maybe we'll find out at some point what happened, but it doesn't matter for now.

The news will have come as a surprise for pundits as everybody thought Kane was going to go to a different club, but clearly something has changed.

He's said he's going to be 100% focused on Spurs which is good and hopefully they can fight for silverware this season. In the end though, the most important thing is the desire of the player. I'm sure he has had lots of talks with Daniel Levy and something has changed.

Kane can focus on football now

Kane is really going to help the team this season. He is one of the best in the world, not only for scoring goals but also for the work he does for the team.

Now he is staying, it will be a relief for him and he can fully focus on playing football. If anything happens in the future with a move then so be it, but for now he can just enjoy playing for Spurs again.

Is it right or wrong for him to stay at Spurs? It doesn't matter, it's his decision. We talk about Spurs needing to win a trophy every season and, with Kane now staying, they definitely have the players to do it. They have made a great start to the season and they just need to be consistent.

If they don't win anything this season then I am sure we'll be having conversations about Kane's future again, but next summer is a long way off and lets just enjoy watching Kane scoring goals for Spurs and hopefully winning some trophies in the process.

Impressive start to the season

I've been impressed with how Spurs have started the season, they had two difficult matches, especially against City. Don't underestimate how challenging it was against Wolves, especially for the manager Nuno Espirito Santo. It's always difficult to face your old team.

It's probably better not to speak about their chances of success this season, I'd prefer to leave them in the shadows and let them get on with things. They do better without that pressure to perform. I think if they are left alone and not stressed, they have a good team and can produce something special. Especially now that Kane is staying.

Ronaldo should join Messi at PSG

I don't think Cristiano Ronaldo likes to go to the teams where he has played before. I know from having shared a dressing room with Ronaldo that he always likes to challenge himself and face new things to see if he can overcome them. That's what makes him so unbelievable. If he wants a new challenge, I don't see him going back to United.

Manchester City have been linked with him and, now that they won't be signing Kane, they are probably looking at other options in attack.

Ronaldo would be a good fit at Man City but do I see him going there? I doubt it. He is still one of the best in the world but Pep Guardiola's philosophy might not suit them signing Ronaldo. With his history with United, I don't see him gaining anything by going to City.

It's not impossible that Ronaldo will join Lionel Messi in Paris because PSG can afford anyone they want. Those two players are the greatest players of our generation, if not of all time, but when you put incredible players together sometimes it doesn't work out. Egos can complicate things in football.

That said, when you near the end of your career, you become wiser and play for the team more, so maybe they could play well together. Age is just a number for them. It would be a crazy thing to see. I think there is something brewing there. Make it happen PSG.

Van de Beek must consider leaving United

The transfer window closes on Tuesday and, while United have done well to bring in some good players, I still think there may be some action to come with outgoings. I don't think we're going to see any more playing time from Donny van de Beek.

It's a really strange, disappointing and surprising situation. They spent around £35 million on him and, to pay that for a player who isn't starting many games, doesn't make sense. I'm not blaming the player at all, but for me it's one of the most disappointing transfers ever.

He has got a lot of quality. I don't like it when clubs buy for the sake of buying and this is one of those situations. I'm sure he's banging on the manager's door and asking questions.

I think if he's not happy, Van de Beek should push to leave. His place in the national team is at risk, especially now with Louis van Gaal in charge. Van Gaal is a disciplinarian who like his players to play football.

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are untouchable in the United midfield at the moment. Scott McTominay, Fred and even 33-year-old Nemanja Matic are ahead of van de Beek.

I know how Van de Beek feels. In the late stage of my career I was playing in Greece, the president wanted me and signed me, but the coach didn't want me and we had some issues. It is frustrating for a player. He needs to have a long hard think about his situation and what he wants.

Mbappe can win Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid

If Kylian Mbappe hasn't signed a contract extension with PSG then he's showing his desire to leave. Real Madrid will be a good fit for him.

I was playing at Monaco when Mbappe was breaking through, and making his first steps in the game, so it's great to see what he has gone on to achieve in Paris. But at some point soon he needs to leave PSG. He will want to challenge himself in a new league and it would be a logical step for him to move to Madrid. If they pay the right money then I think it will happen this summer.

At PSG he is sharing a dressing room with Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and other big players, so Mbappe has gone from being one of the main men at the club to one of many. Mbappe is at a stage in his career where he needs to be taking centre stage. When you are still a young player you want to challenge the world and show everyone how good you are. Mbappe has the quality to do that and I am sure he will win the Ballon d'Or in the future. If he goes to Real Madrid then he will have an even better chance of doing that.

When I moved to United, I shared a dressing room with Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. My first days were very intimidating because I was going into a dressing room full of champions and big personalities. I knew I had to be mentally strong and physically strong. I needed to fight to hold my own.