Mo Salah: Liverpool star 5/1 to break Premier League record
Mo Salah is in red-hot form so get the latest odds from a variety of our specials markets including the Egyptian setting a Premier League record. Max Liu has the latest...
Salah is 16/1 for the Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi 4/9 leading a market where Robert Lewandowski 3/1 and Jorginho 13/2 are also in contention.
Mo Salah is 5/1 to set a new Premier League goalscoring record this season as the Liverpool striker continues to light up matches with his scintillating performances.
The smiling Egyptian scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in all competitions in the Reds' 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.
Salah is leading the race to win the Premier League's Golden Boot with seven and is 3.052/1 favourite with Exchange bettors.
To set a new record for Premier League goals in a 38 game campaign he'd need to score 33 or more. Salah scored 32 in 2017/18.
You can get 33/1 on him scoring in Liverpool's next six matches - starting with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Salah still a Ballon d'Or longshot
He is 2.568/5 to be the PFA Player of the Year. There's a long way to go this season but his manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed him the best in the world for his recent performances and said he deserves to the win Ballon d'Or.
Regardless, the style of Salah's goals, as well as their regularity, has set him apart this season.
He has already scored two screamers - against Manchester City and Watford - that could be contenders for best goals of 2021/22.
