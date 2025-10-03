Leeds v Tottenham: Back Brazilian to make impact in Saturday stalemate

Spurs can go second with win on Saturday lunchtime

But Elland Road is a fortress for 12th-placed Leeds

Back goals at both ends and Brazilian to make an impact

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Leeds v Tottenham

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT

Whites out to protect fortress Elland Road

Leeds will be fairly contented with their start back to life in the Premier League. They are 12th in the table and out to 5/23.50 for relegation in a season when survival remains their priority. Key to their chances of staying up will be their performances at home, although they have taken half of their six points to date on the road, courtesy of a win at Wolves.

Elland Road has become a fortress with Leeds going a full year without losing a home league match. That run has seen 23 games and, only three were in the Premier League, it is still a formidable record that they will not give up lightly.

Tottenham must stop conceding first

Tottenham fans should be pleased with their team's start under Thomas Frank. Prior to last weekend's draw at home to Wolves, they would not have settled for a point, but snatching a draw thanks to Jaoao Palhinha's added time strike shows they do not give up easily under their new boss.

The same was true of their midweek draw against Bodo Glimt in the Champions League where they had to come from two goals down to draw 2-2. Spurs also trailed 2-0 to Brighton before a second-half rally saw them finish leve, so there may be a betting angle for us there.

Back another stalemate for Leeds and Spurs

Leeds are unbeaten at home this season and Spurs are yet to lose on the road. However, the hosts have drawn their last two here and the visitors have drawn their last two matches in the league, as well as that midweek trip to Norway.

Tottenham have won both of their last two league visits to Elland Road but they are coming here for the first time since 2023 so we are wary of reading too much into the historical precedents. It is more pertinent that, this season, Tottenham are becoming draw specilaists and, while Frank would like them to stop falling behind in matches, it is impossible to ignore the pattern.

Another draw would not be a terrible result for either side on Saturday, especially for the midtable Whites who would regard a point against Tottenham as a decent outcome. We will back the Draw at 12/53.40. Braver punters, who are prepared to bet on Daniel Farke's men taking the intiative, could be tempted by 12/113.00 for Leeds/Draw in the half-time-full-time market.

Leeds conceded two goals last week here against Bournemouth. Prior to that they kept clean sheets in their other two Premier League matches here. Was last week an aberration and should we expect them to make it difficult for Spurs to score on Saturday? Frank's men have hit seven on the road this season, so we expect them to find the net at Elland.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 7/2

Back Palhinha to play his part at 7/5 2.40

As for who will score the goals, Tottenham's Richarlison could make his 250th Premier League appearance in this match to become the fifth Brazilian to reach that milestone, along with Willian, Ederson, Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino.

He hit two against Burnley on the opening day, which may be a sign that he enjoys playing against promoted teams, and notched for Spurs at Brighton. He's 15/82.88 to score on Saturday.

Fellow Brazilian Palhinha may be better value at 13/27.50. The midfielder's equaliser against Wolves last Saturday was his third goal this season in all competitions. He was also booked against Wolves, however, and up against Leeds combative midfielders, in front of a pumped up home crowd, the better bet is on Palhinha to score or be carded at 7/52.40.

And remember, if your selection is substituted, Betfair's Safe Sub means that whoever replaces him will carry the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Palhinha to score or receive a card SBK 7/5

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Now read Lewis Jones on why he's opposing Man Utd against Sunderland