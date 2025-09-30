Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £9K predicting every Premier League result

Punter wins £9K with stunning 10-fold

A football punter enjoyed a Premier League perfect 10 to win more than £9K on Betfair.

In what could be the most impressive betting feat so far this season, they backed the correct result in every matchday 6 fixture, starting with Brentford's win over Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime and finishing with Everton and West Ham's Monday night draw.

Our punter placed the 20p stake 10-fold at odds of around 45,000/1 to win over £9K.

Imagine predicting every Premier League result at odds of 46,733.48...



Your 20p winning you over £9k! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kJm0Xiydy5 -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 30, 2025

The standout bet on Saturday was the decision to back Wolves with Betfair's Match Odds 90 - which means Betfair pay out on the result at 90 minutes - in their match at Tottenham.

Wolves were 1-0 up as the game drifted into added time and, even though Spurs levelled to salvage a point, the bet on the Old Gold was a winner. Once again, it was Match Odds 90 to the rescue.

With wins for Aston Villa and Arsenal on Sunday making it nine legs out of 10 in the bag, it must have been nerve-racking to wait for the outcome of Monday evening's match.

Everton went 1-0 up but Jarrod Bowen's second-half equaliser for the Hammers sealed a terrific 10-fold and with it winnings of over £9K.

We hope it will not be long before we see more Big Winners on Betfair and this week's Champions League fixtures, along with a full slate of Championship fixtures, means there is every chance of more success.

