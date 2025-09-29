Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back Jose to frustrate Blues & an 11/4 Bet Builder in Turkey

17:45 kick-off

Atalanta are 4/51.80 at home but Brugge beat them home and away in the knockout play-offs last season, plus the Belgians hammered Monaco while the Italians were thumped at PSG in the opening round this year, and their recent home record in the competition reads two wins in 12 (D5 L5).

There'll be goals as Atalanta have just one clean sheet in seven Champions League games while Brugge's last six games in the competition have seen over 2.5 goals - and there's enough belief and confidence about the visitors for them to get something as 3/14.00 outsiders.

But I think the bet here is the score draw.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw SBK 4/1

17:45 kick-off

The mighty Real Madrid make the long trip to Kazakhstan with plenty of time to mull over that 5-2 derby defeat to Atletico at the weekend, but this should be a mere formality against laughable 28/129.00 shots Kairat.

Real were lucky to edge Marseille 2-1 in the opening round, and the last thing they need here is a sluggish display so expect Xabi Alonso to call for a fast start and get this won nice and early - so backing first-half goals looks the best route in.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid 2+ first-half goals SBK 6/5

20:00 kick-off

If you're going north of the Arctic Circle it may as well be earlier than later before it gets too cold, and Spurs won 2-0 here in last season's Europa League semis so getting odds against at 23/202.15 looks a decent bet.

The Norwegians did well to come from two down to draw 2-2 at Slavia Prague in matchday one and they're used to winning at home with 10 from 12 in Europe, but come on, we're talking about one of the Premier League's 'big six' who've spent hundreds of millions on players - so they really should be putting Bodo away with ease.

Thomas Frank's side are far superior and even if they don't blow Bodo away I can see something like their 1-0 home win over Villarreal in their UCL opener. Spurs' last seven wins in all competitions have come with a clean sheet.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham win to nil SBK 7/2

20:00 kick-off

Jose Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge should make this quite an occasion, and you just know how keen he'll be to get a result with 9/25.50 outsiders here Benfica - who lost 3-2 at home to Qarabag to cost former boss Bruno Lage his job.

The Eagles have won five of seven UCL away games and Chelsea look vulnerable and a touch toothless in attack without Cole Palmer, so I think this could be a tight one with Mourinho fully aware of the home side's current frailties and form of just one win in five.

So under 2.5 goals at 13/102.30 appeals, but I'll stick my neck out and back the draw at 16/54.20. I don't think Benfica are a particularly good side but it looks a case of right time, right place for them at Stamford Bridge - and we all know how Mourinho writes his own scripts.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 16/5

20:00 kick-off

Liverpool returning to Istanbul 20 years after one of their finest moments conjures up all sorts of memories, but Arne Slot will be more concerned with losing at Crystal Palace and sorting out their defence for what will still be a decent test.

Victor Osimhen has just returned from injury and Galatasaray have scored in 21 of their last 22 European home games so coupled with Liverpool's attack both teams to score is almost assured here, hence why it's 4/91.44. And I'm not overly confident of Liverpool winning as 13/201.65 favourites.

This is more one for the player props and ideally a Bet Builder - which for me must include foul machine Roland Sallai who is only 11/102.11 to give three away but has already landed it three times this season, along with forward Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has 12 shots on target this season, to land just one against this leaky Reds defence.

Recommended Bet Back Sallai 3+ fouls & Yilmaz 1+ shot on target SBK 11/4

20:00 kick-off

What to expect from this game? Goals, and plenty of them! 19 of them in Atletico's last four games to be precise, but that's nothing compared to Frankfurt's tally of 27 in the same span. In fact, Eintracht have seen both teams score in all of their six games in the Bundesliga and Champions League which have averaged an eye-watering six goals a game!

Atleti have followed a 3-2 defeat at Liverpool with 3-2 and 5-2 wins (the latter against Real Madrid no less) while Frankfurt beat Galatasaray 5-1, lost 4-3 then won 6-4. In short, I do fancy Atletico at 8/131.61 but not enough to back them against this dangerous German side, so instead will just play the hot hand and go for goals.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals SBK 6/4

20:00 kick-off

Inter are unbeaten in 16 home Champions League games and face Slavia Prague after three straight wins in all competitions including a 2-0 win at Ajax on the opener - while Slavia threw away a two-goal lead against Bodo-Glimt.

The Italians are big 3/101.30 favourites after seven wins in eight Champions League group games, but with also nine clean sheets in 10 outings in this competition the win to nil is very much favoured.

Recommended Bet Back Inter Milan win to nil SBK 6/5

20:00 kick-off

Both of these smarting after opening day defeats, but Marseille looked far the better side as they came unstuck at Real Madrid thanks to a dodgy penalty, so you'd expect them to win this one as 4/91.44 shots.

Ajax couldn't score against Inter but a few sides will find that a tough challenge this season - and Marseille have only kept one clean sheet in their last 22 Champions League game while four of Ajax's last five matches have seen both teams score.

Recommended Bet Back Marseille win & both teams to score SBK 15/8

20:00 kick-off

Eight games and eight wins for Bayern Munich this season with 30 goals scored, and at 1/91.11 favourites they should really be sticking a few past the Cypriots.

Bayern have scored in both halves in all their eight of their opening wins and their firepower should be miles too strong for the Cypriot side, who will surely take a bit of a beating here - with Bayern never ones to let up even when ahead.