Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and Championship

Kevin Hatchard: "Liverpool have played nine competitive games, and have kept just two clean sheets. They have conceded twice or more in five of those matches. Despite having over 71% possession against Palace on Saturday, Liverpool allowed seven shots on target and an xG of 2.92 (according to Opta), and only a virtuoso display from Alisson kept the score down...

"I want to back Both Teams To Score here, but given Liverpool's lack of clean sheets and the firepower of Galatasaray it's well below evens. However, we can boost the price to 1/1 by backing Leroy Sané to have two shots or more on the Bet Builder.

"The former Bayern Munich and Manchester City star has had at least two shots in six of his eight appearances since joining the club, and his pace makes him a huge threat in those transitional moments that Liverpool often struggle to defend effectively."

Recommended Bet Back BTTS and Sane to have 2+ shots @ SBK 1/1

Joe Dyer: "The Betfair traders fancy goals here with over 2.5 goals odds-on at 8/13 and both teams to score similarly priced at 40/85 so it seems we can expect an entertaining game. Perhaps it is a weakness of mine as a punter but I am tempted to predict something far tighter than that. Football often throws up some pretty boring games!

"Spurs held Bodo-Glimt at arm's length in the semi-finals last season, conceding once across the two legs, and the back four remains the same unit. That backline has been one of Tottenham's strengths this season and Thomas Frank's side have played their best when in a more defensive setup, shutting out Man City 2-0 at the Etihad.

"With a win under their belt in the Champions League already, I don't see Spurs going toe-to-toe with their Norwegian opponent, preferring to sit in and wait for opportunities on the break. Bodo drew their first game, but they were heading for defeat until a late second-half comeback. Free-scoring in domestic football, they are not quite the same in European action."

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/8

Paul Higham: "Jose Mourinho back at Stamford Bridge should make this quite an occasion, and you just know how keen he'll be to get a result with 9/2 outsiders here Benfica - who lost 3-2 at home to Qarabag to cost former boss Bruno Lage his job.

"The Eagles have won five of seven UCL away games and Chelsea look vulnerable and a touch toothless in attack without Cole Palmer, so I think this could be a tight one with Mourinho fully aware of the home side's current frailties and form of just one win in five.

"So under 2.5 goals at 13/10 appeals, but I'll stick my neck out and back the draw at 16/5. I don't think Benfica are a particularly good side but it looks a case of right time, right place for them at Stamford Bridge - and we all know how Mourinho writes his own scripts."

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 16/5

EFL Championship tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Birmingham fans' expectations have been tempered in recent weeks, with the Blues stumbling through September. Chris Davies has come under criticism and there are a few issues with the squad that need addressing. The midfield combo of Paik and Iwata looks lightweight, and there is no backup for Alex Cochrane at left-back.

"Marvin Ducksch was injured in the warm-up at the weekend, and that may result in Lyndon Dykes being deployed from the start. The Scot is the club's joint-top goalscorer and has scored twice despite being limited to mainly appearances from the bench. His physicality could be too much to handle for the Sheffield Wednesday defence, and even if he doesn't start the game, there is still a chance that he can make the difference in the final stages of this contest.

"Sheffield Wednesday have looked far better than everyone has expected, and credit must go to Henrik Pedersen for galvanising his young squad in a tough environment. Nevertheless, they might struggle to break down Brum's stubborn defence, and a fine margin may decide this game."

Recommended Bet Back Lyndon Dykes to Score Anytime SBK 13/10

19:45 - Middlesbrough v Stoke: Boro to sneak past the Potters Middlesbrough were far from their best at the weekend, yet they managed to take a point back from St. Mary's and will be satisfied to be four points clear at the top of the table at this stage of the season. Stoke were one of the early pacesetters in the second tier, yet the Potters are in danger of falling away. They've taken just four points from their last four matches and were easily beaten by QPR at Loftus Road in their last away outing. Both of their away wins came against teams currently in the bottom six, and this will be tougher for Mark Robins' men. Recommended Bet Back Middlesbrough to win and Under 4.5 goals SBK 11/10

