Bodo Glimt v Spurs: Back 6/4 cards double as Tottenham keep it tight in Arctic Circle

Spurs return to scene of Europa semi-final triumph

Tottenham favourites for the win

Betfair traders fancy goals but we are not so sure

Bodo-Glimt v Spurs

20:00 Tuesday September 30

Live on TNT Sports

Back to Bodo for Spurs

Bodo will always hold a happy place in Tottenham hearts, it being the final stop before Bilbao on their way to winning last season's Europa League.

That is a big advantage for Tottenahm ahead of a European road trip that has claimed some high-profile victims in the past. For Spurs there will be little mystery to their opponent and their home. They came here last year and won 2-0 after a convincing 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although Spurs delivered a bit of a Saturday night stinker with their 1-1 draw at home to Wolves this weekend they have amassed 11 points from six games in the Premier League, and it's no exaggeration to say they arrive in much better form this time round.

While Bodo are in their customary position around the summit of Norway's Eliteserien it's little surprise to see the visitors installed as 11/102.11 favourites to win the match on the Betfair Sportsbook. Bodo-Glimt are 11/53.20 while the draw is 29/103.90.

Market points to goals

The Betfair traders fancy goals here with over 2.5 goals odds-on at 8/131.61 and both teams to score similarly priced at 40/851.47 so it seems we can expect an entertaining game. Perhaps it is a weakness of mine as a punter but I am tempted to predict something far tighter than that. Football often throws up some pretty boring games!

Spurs held Bodo-Glimt at arm's length in the semi-finals last season, conceding once across the two legs, and the back four remains the same unit. That backline has been one of Tottenham's strengths this season and Thomas Frank's side have played their best when in a more defensive setup, shutting out Man City 2-0 at the Etihad.

With a win under their belt in the Champions League already, I don't see Spurs going toe-to-toe with their Norwegian opponent, preferring to sit in and wait for opportunities on the break.

Bodo drew their first game, but they were heading for defeat until a late second-half comeback. Free-scoring in domestic football, they are not quite the same in European action.

At odds-against, under 2.5 goals is the first bet in the book.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals SBK 11/8

Take a chance on this fouls double in Spurs midfield

I expect Spurs to line-up with Joao Palhinha shielding the back four, probably partnered by Rodrigo Bentancur in a midfield we can class as 'functional'. That set-up makes Spurs tough to break down - but it also means they are likely to commit a foul or two. We can back them both for 2+ fouls in a bet that pays at 6/42.50.

Remember Safe Sub applies on these bets so if Frank subs either off, your bet still rides on the replacement.