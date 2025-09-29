Next Premier League Manager to Leave: Amorim 8/11 favourite

Man Utd's boss clear fav after latest loss

Will United make October change for second year running?

Postecoglou 15/2 8.50 after just three league games

Ruben Amorim is 8/111.73 to become the third Premier League manager to leave his job after Manchester United were beaten by Brentford.

It is three defeats from six games this season for 14th-placed United and the pressure is on Amorim to bring about a quick turnaround in the team's fortunes.

United's next match is at home to Sunderland on Saturday and, if Amorim's men fail to win, the Portguese will be under immense pressure. Then, after the October international break, United go to Anfield to play champions Liverpool.

It was the October international break that United's used last year to sack Erik ten Hag and bring in Amorim.

Graham Potter became the second manager to be sacked in 2025/26 at the weekend and the Betfair Sportsbook market makes Amorim the clear favourite to go next.

Emery 5/1 second favourite for sack

Unai Emery is 5/16.00 second favourite but he will hope Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Fulham yesterday was a turning point for their season.

The win followed Villa's 1-0 victory over Bologna in the Europa League on Thursday. It ended the Midlands club's wait for a first Premier League victory of 2025/26 and Emery was paritcularly pleased to see Ollie Watkins find the net after coming in for criticism recently.

Vitor Pereira is 7/18.00 and, while his Wolverhampton Wanderers team were much better in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham, the Portuguese could still leave Molineux.

Scott Parker is 10/111.00 after his Burnley team took a 5-1 beating at Manchester City but one that stands out here is Ange Postecoglou who is just 15/28.50 after taking the Nottingham Forest job less than a month ago.

Forest lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday and, after five matches in all competitions (L3D2), Postecoglou is still without a win.

There is no question, however, which Premier League manager the market indicates is most likely to leave next. At 8/111.73, it is all about Amorim and Saturday's game against Sunderland could be crucial to his future.

