Premier League Betting Odds: Liverpool suffer first loss and Haaland continues in hot form

Liverpool have drifted to 11/82.38 from 10/111.91 to retain their Premier League crown after suffering their first defeat of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds - who lost the Community Shield to Palace in August - were second best throughout and were fortunate to be just a single goal down when Federico Chiesa scored yet another late goal for Arne Slot's men, cancelling out Ismaila Sarr's first half strike.

But deep into stoppage time - a period of the game in which Liverpool excel at scoring goals - it was the Eagles who scored a dramatic winner, Eddie Nketiah smashing the ball home from just outside the six-yard box, much to the delight of the home faithful.

The 2-1 scoreline wasn't just a good result for Nketiah's former club Arsenal, it was also a terrific outcome for his current club with Crystal Palace now unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions and sitting second in the Premier League table on Saturday night.

Oliver Glasner's men are now 11/26.50 to record a Top 4 Finish this season having been 25/126.00 before a ball was kicked in August.

# Teams P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST 1 Liverpool 6 5 0 1 12 7 15 0 0 0 2 Crystal Palace 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 0 0 0 3 Tottenham 6 3 2 1 11 4 11 0 0 0 4 Sunderland 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 0 0 0 5 Bournemouth 6 3 2 1 8 7 11 0 0 0 6 Man City 6 3 1 2 14 6 10 0 0 0 7 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 0 0 0 8 Chelsea 6 2 2 2 11 8 8 0 0 0 9 Fulham 6 2 2 1 6 5 8 0 0 0 10 Brighton 6 2 2 2 9 9 8 0 0 0 11 Leeds 6 2 2 2 6 9 8 0 0 0 12 Everton 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 0 0 0 13 Brentford 6 2 1 3 9 11 7 0 0 0 14 Man Utd 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 0 0 0 15 Newcastle 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 0 0 0 16 Nottm Forest 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 0 0 0 17 Burnley 6 1 1 4 6 13 4 0 0 0 18 Aston Villa 6 0 3 2 1 5 3 0 0 0 19 West Ham 5 1 0 4 5 13 3 0 0 0 20 Wolves 6 0 1 5 4 13 1 0 0 0 Show more Show less Powered by

Manchester City have shortened to 9/25.50 to win the Premier League title after thrashing Burnley 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium. However, Pep Guardiola's men suffered a minor scare with the Clarets scoring an equaliser in the first half to send both teams into the interval locked at 1-1.

But City stepped up a gear in the second half and were heading for a comfortable victory before Erling Haaland scored a stoppage time brace to take his tally to eight for the season in the Premier League.

The Norwegian striker has now scored an incredible 15 goals in nine games for club and country this season, and he's scored in every game for Man City bar the 0-2 defeat to Tottenham. Haaland is now as short as 1/31.33 to finish the season as the Premier League's Top Goalscorer.

Chelsea lose at home and United defeated again

Already the destiny of the Premier League title is looking a three-horse race with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City the only teams trading in single figures with the fourth favourites, Chelsea, out to 33/134.00 after suffering a 1-3 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca's men were leading 1-0 and seemingly in control of the game until Trevor Chalobah was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity early in the second half.

The Seagulls then took control of the game and scored three times through Danny Welbeck (two) and Maxim de Cuyper to wrap up the three points. Fabian Hurzeler's men moved up to 10th in the table and they can be backed at 3/14.00 to record a Top 6 Finish.

Manchester United are 6/42.50 in the same market, suggesting a title challenge and even a top four finish is way beyond them this season after they lost a third Premier League game of the season at Brentford in Saturday's early kick-off.

United were second best for much of the game and were 2-0 down early in the first half before Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal for the club to reduce the arrears. Ruben Amorim's men had a great chance to equalise in the second half but Bruno Fernandes missed his second penalty of the season before the Bees added a third in stoppage time.

United boss Amorim said after the game that he wasn't concerned with the defeat but the Betfair traders think otherwise as he's now odds-on at 8/111.73 to be the third Premier League manager to lose his job following Graham Potter's dismissal from West Ham on Saturday morning.

Spurs drop points with Match Odds 90 excelling

Elsewhere on Saturday Tottenham failed to beat rock bottom Wolves at home and required a stoppage time goal to earn a 1-1 draw, a result that kept them in the top four in the table, one point and one point behind second-place Crystal Palace.

Spurs can be backed at 3/14.00 to record a Top 4 Finish this season.

Tottenham' late equaliser was one of a number of games that saw Betfair's Match Odds 90 product rescue punters. As Wolves were leading 1-0 when the clock struck 90:00 punters backing the away win were paid out as well as the Draw also being paid out.

Both the Draw and a Crystal Palace win were paid out as winners because of the Eagles' stoppage time goal, the Draw and Brighton were deemed winners with the Seagulls' second and third goals coming in stoppage time, and at Elland Road Bournemouth scored a late equaliser meaning both a Leeds win and a Draw were paid out.

One match where Match Odds 90 didn't rescue punters was at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest lost 0-1 to Sunderland, a result that moved the Black Cats up to fourth in the table on Saturday evening.

Regis Le Bris' men were as short as 2/91.22 when the Relegation market first opened but they're now out to 13/82.63 after their excellent tart to the new campaign. Forest's new boss is now five games without a win in all competitions and his side can be backed at 4/15.00 to go down.