Bournemouth v Fulham: Back Semenyo to score in home win at 5/2

Bournemouth's press can hurt passive Fulham

Antoine Semenyo can find the net again

Bournemouth v Fulham

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports



Cherries can pop Fulham courtesy of Iraola press

Bournemouth are set up to cause Fulham all kinds of problems on Friday and that's why I advise taking 1.9310/11 on the Betfair Exchange for the home win.

Fulham could be without both their usual centre-forwards, as Rodrigo Muniz is out and Raul Jimenez doubtful with a groin issue. The Cottagers may feel the force of the Iraola pressing machine.

Iraola's approach isn't just high-energy for the sake of it. There's a method to the madness. Since the start of last season, Bournemouth are averaging more shots from high turnovers than the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham. This isn't just pressing to press. It's pressing with purpose to create chances.

And this is exactly where Fulham look vulnerable in this match-up.

Marco Silva's side want to play by trusting their central midfielders and defenders to dominate the ball and start their attacks. Fulham rank high in the Premier League for most passes completed inside their own half.

That stat will excite Iraola.

Fulham's midfield doesn't always offer the protection you'd expect. Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic are neat with the ball, but neither are overly nimble in tight situations and Bournemouth are the kings of suffocation and setting traps. They succeeded with that tactic in their last two home fixtures against Fulham and the Cherries won both. That should become a hat-trick.

Semenyo to fill his boots

If we're hot on the home win, it makes sense to add Antoine Semenyo into the mix to play a part in the result. His progression under Iraola has been phenomenal. No player has benefitted more from this tactical evolution at Bournemouth than Semenyo.

He's no longer just a physical specimen charging down lost causes and running without a plan, he's become someone who creates chaos and understands when to pounce. He's pressing with purpose, initiating turnovers in the final third and turning them into immediate goal threat.

Since Semenyo scored in Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Fulham on 14 April, the forward has 11 goal involvements in 13 Premier League appearances - in that time, no player in the league has registered more. That's the level he's operating at.

The 21/103.10 jumps off the page for him to score anytime and adding it to the Bournemouth win on the Bet Builder looks like a savvy play. It results in a 5/23.50 shot to attack.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to win & Semenyo to score SBK 5/2

