Tips for Championship and EFL

Brentford 4.1 v Tottenham 1.981/1, the Draw 3.8514/5

12:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Mark O'Haire says: "Brentford are winless in their last 13 meetings with Tottenham across all competitions, a run that dates back as far as 2-0 home triumph in the second-tier in March 1948 (W0-D4-L9). The Bees have failed to even score in each of their most recent five head-to-heads with Spurs since Lloyd Owusu's strike in a 1998 League Cup contest (W0-D2-L3).

"Brentford 4.30100/30 are aiming to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since May. The Bees have suffered a solitary home reverse in seven this season and have W2-D3-L4 when welcoming Big Six opposition since promotion; that includes a goalless draw here against Spurs last season and only two defeats by more than a one-goal margin.

"Tottenham 1.9310/11 have traditionally enjoyed Boxing Day. Spurs are unbeaten in 15 (W12-D3-L0) such fixtures since a 2-0 loss at Portsmouth back in 2003 - the second-longest unbeaten Boxing Day streak in history. However, the visitors haven't completely convinced on their travels this term (W3-D2-L2) and have managed only four clean sheets in 15 league outings."

Everton 2.447/5 v Wolves 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.3512/5

15:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Opta Stat: "Everton have won just one of their last seven league games (D1 L5), failing to score in five of their last six. Indeed, the Toffees have failed to score in 13 Premier League games since Frank Lampard's first game in charge in February, with only opponents Wolves (14) doing so more in that time. However, Wolves won this exact fixture 1-0 in March last season."

Preston 1.8810/11 v Huddersfield 4.84/1, the Draw 3.65

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Preston's impressive goalscoring streak was ended by QPR last weekend with the West Londoners keeping PNE off the scoresheet in Neil Critchley's first game in charge.

"Nevertheless, the Lilywhites have been much-improved lately and this appears to be an ideal opportunity to bounce back. Ryan Lowe will be understandably concerned by his side's poor home form with fans baffled by their team's inability to produce the goods at Deepdale.

"They have a 3-4-5 record here and have averaged just 0.58 goals per game. Irrespective of that, they have won three of their last six here with Lowe deploying a differet formation in each of those victories.

Fleetwood 5.49/2 v Sheff Wed 1.774/5, the Draw 3.711/4

15:00

Alan Dudman says: "This is just the third league meeting between Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls completing the league double over the Cod Army last season, but Scott Brown's side are in far better shape it appears now and are currently in a run of just one defeat in seven League One matches.

"Sheffield Wednesday were nominated for last weekend's column to win by exactly one goal on the Sportsbook against Oxford United, and while their excellent defence stood firm again with another clean sheet, they failed to fire at the other end for a 0-0. That was their seventh draw of the campaign."

Gillingham 2.3611/8 v Colchester 3.185/40, the Draw 2.962/1

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "I'm going for a little Christmas bonus with a bet on Colchester - at sizeable odds - to win at bottom club Gillingham. It seems astonishing that Neil Harris's hosts reached the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup and are still in the FA Cup, but have won just twice in League Two this season.

"They have scored just six league goals, the worst return in the top four tiers - behind Wolves, who ended their EFL Cup run on Tuesday. Harris describes his team as "chalk and cheese". Against Colchester, he surely won't be conservative enough to use a fifth defender, as he did against the Premier League strugglers."

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Back Reds duo at 3/1 that has landed in last four

Aston Villa 4.84/1 v Liverpool 1.814/5, the Draw 4.1

17:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Paul Higham says: "All the talk from Jurgen Klopp coming out of Liverpool's Dubai training base is to really hit the ground running in the Premier League and I'm expecting a fast start here after their break.

"Whatever you put some of their baffling early season results down to, having that rest will help them, and the forward line especially where Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will be able to go full throttle from the off.

"Throw in a personal favourite Darwin Nunez, who is a genuine architect of chaos but behind all that is also extremely productive.

"Five goals and two assists in 10 league games is a decent return, even more decent when he's started seven and totalled the equivalent of just six-and-a-half games.

"He's basically involved in a goal per 90 minutes played and for the likes of this column he's exactly the type of player we want to be on the right side of - even if he's on the bench hs usually comes off to make a big impact."

Jake Osgathorpe says: "Aston Villa went into the break with a new manager and on the back of successive wins since his appointment, with the Unai Emery tenure off to the best possible start.

"Not only did they win both matches, but they beat Manchester United and Brighton, two of the current top seven in the league. Defensively they already look to be revolutionised under Emery, allowing just 0.55 and 0.89 xGA in those two games.

"That's great news for their chances on Boxing Day, as they welcome the best attacking team in the league according to xGF, with Liverpool averaging 2.27 per game.

"It means that Villa could be well placed to limit the Reds, and given Liverpool's defensive struggles, they will fancy their chances of scoring at least once.

"Jurgen Klopp's men have ranked as the sixth worst defensive team in the league, and given the early signs under Emery, backing Villa +0.75 on the Asian Handicap at 1.95 appeals.

Kevin Hatchard says: "I don't trust Liverpool to keep a clean sheet here against a revitalised Aston Villa attack, so I'm happy to make a Both Teams To Score bet the basis of a Bet Builder.

"We can combine that with Mohamed Salah to have a shot on target and Darwin Nuñez to have at least three shots, and that gives us a combined price of 2.56/4...

"If you want to ignore the Bet Builder and simply back these two in the Anytime Goalscorer market, with Salah priced at 6/5 and Nuñez a healthy 6/4.

"We can boost that Bet Builder further to 3.052/1 by also throwing in Aston Villa to have at least three shots on target. Villa have played some enterprising football already under Emery, while Liverpool are giving up 4.29 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season."

Arsenal 1.564/7 v West Ham 7.26/1, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Paul Higham says: "You'd be forgiven for forgetting all about the Premier League, and the fact that Arsenal lead the way, in fact not just lead the way but enjoy a healthy five-points lead as we return from the World Cup break.

"It was a mixed bag for Arsenal at the World Cup, with the serious injury to Gabriel Jesus to major headline - with the Brazilian who was so instrumental in their early success out until February with a knee injury.

"Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have only just returned to training after both went out in the quarter-finals but Mikel Arteta expects both to be fit enough to play against West Ham.

"Emile Smith Rowe has suffered a setback and Reiss Nelson came off injured in their fourth and final friendly, where they won two and lost two for what it's worth - but of more importance is how they start again with this time all eye son them as league leaders."