Efficient Emery has made a flying start

Given his reputation as a miracle worker in European competition (he has won the Europa League four times and has guided Villarreal to the semi-finals of the Champions League), it's no surprise that Unai Emery has already made an impact at Aston Villa on his return to the Premier League.

The intense Spaniard has won both of his top-flight games in charge, beating Manchester United 3-1 at home and winning 2-1 at Brighton.

Emery is sometimes mischaracterised as a safety-first coach, but he is a realist. If he can play expansive and attacking football then he will, but if the situation demands a more pragmatic approach, he'll tailor his team selection and tactics accordingly. Villa have already had five different scorers across his three competitive games in charge (Villa also lost at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup).

Villa are only four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, and Emery will be targeting a return to the continental competition he so relishes.

He has the backing of ambitious owners, and the former Arsenal manager already has some excellent players at his disposal.

Jacob Ramsey was all too often caged by Steven Gerrard's cautious tactics, and should now be a real asset breaking from midfield, while Boubacar Kamara is an outstanding defensive midfielder.

Emery has benefited from an easing of the club's injury problems. Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos remains a long-term absentee, while Philippe Coutinho is struggling with a thigh injury. Given his involvement in Argentina's World Cup win and the subsequent celebrations, it sems unlikely that goalkeeper Emi Martinez will start.

Old frailties still in evidence for Reds

Liverpool's Carabao Cup exit at Manchester City on Thursday taught us a few things about Jürgen Klopp's side. It showed they still switch off far too often defensively - they conceded three goals at the Etihad in a 3-2 defeat, including a Nathan Aké winner that was eminently preventable.

In the Premier League, the Merseyside giants have leaked 17 goals in just 14 games, having only conceded 26 in the whole of last season.

However, the game also showed Liverpool can compete at a high level with one of the best sides in Europe. Had Darwin Nuñez not been so profligate (the Uruguayan missed several excellent chances, the best of which came at 3-2 down), Liverpool's defence of the trophy may have been extended.

Nuñez is a chaotic player, capable of veering between the sublime and ridiculous on a regular basis, but there is undoubted talent. The former Benfica striker has pace to burn, plenty of power and he plays with incredible intensity.

Liverpool's title hopes lie in tatters, and they are playing catch-up in the race for Champions League qualification.

They go into the Boxing Day fixtures seven points behind Tottenham, albeit with a game in hand. The World Cup break probably came at a bad time, as the Reds had won four of their last six Premier League matches.

Liverpool rested the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Trent Alexander-Arnold in midweek, but all could be in contention here. Diogo Jota, Arthur and Luis Diaz are all still out, while Roberto Firmino is struggling with calf and heel injuries.

Reds' forwards can catch the eye

I don't trust Liverpool to keep a clean sheet here against a revitalised Aston Villa attack, so I'm happy to make a Both Teams To Score bet the basis of a Bet Builder.

We can combine that with Mohamed Salah to have a shot on target and Darwin Nuñez to have at least three shots, and that gives us a combined price of 2.56/4.

Nuñez is averaging a league-high 5.81 shots per 90 in the top flight this term, while Salah averages 1.46 shots on target per 90 in the league this term. Salah scored at the Etihad, and has now scored in five of his last six matches. The Egyptian international has fired in ten goals across his last ten competitive matches for Liverpool.

If you want to ignore the Bet Builder and simply back these two in the Anytime Goalscorer market, with Salah priced at 6/5 and Nuñez a healthy 6/4.

Villa can play on front foot

We can boost that Bet Builder further to 3.052/1 by also throwing in Aston Villa to have at least three shots on target. Villa have played some enterprising football already under Emery, while Liverpool are giving up 4.29 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this season.