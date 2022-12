Hammers have fourth-best defensive record in the league

Gunners have won last nine home league games in a row

David Moyes has lost at Arsenal more than any other team

Only one of West Ham's away games has seen over 2.5 goals

Table-topping Gunners getting back into action

You'd be forgiven for forgetting all about the Premier League, and the fact that Arsenal lead the way, in fact not just lead the way but enjoy a healthy five-points lead as we return from the World Cup break.

It was a mixed bag for Arsenal at the World Cup, with the serious injury to Gabriel Jesus to major headline - with the Brazilian who was so instrumental in their early success out until February with a knee injury.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have only just returned to training after both went out in the quarter-finals but Mikel Arteta expects both to be fit enough to play against West Ham.

Emile Smith Rowe has suffered a setback and Reiss Nelson came off injured in their fourth and final friendly, where they won two and lost two for what it's worth - but of more importance is how they start again with this time all eye son them as league leaders.

Hammers hoping for happy return

The break came at a good time for David Moyes after three straight defeats left West Ham languishing in 16th and just a point outside the relegation zone.

They've had no problems in Europe but in the Premier League they've really struggled - with no side losing more than their nine defeats so far.

West Ham's problems are exacerbated away from home, where they've won just once this season and scored just three goals (only Nottingham Forest have scored less) even though they've been right in the game during tight 1-0 defeats in their last two road trips to Anfield and Old Trafford.

It's the top end of the pitch that needs sorting though as a lack of goal threat is killing them - only the top three have a better defensive record but until they start scoring goals they'll continue to struggle.

Arsenal well-fancied home favourites

Just 1.51/2 on an Arsenal win at the Emirates and you have to say if these two teams are anything like what they were before the break then that and the whopping 6.511/2 on a West Ham win are fair enough.

The draw could be an interesting shout here at 4.216/5 as the Hammers haven't been blow away and have been very solid defensively, only losing narrowly at Man Utd and Liverpool - where they missed a penalty that could well have pinched a point.

It's not inconceivable that Arsenal don't quite hit their stride in their first game back and fail to build on their five straight home games going over 2.5 goals.

Three years of the boss



Relive the journey so far... -- Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 20, 2022

By contrast, only one of West Ham's seven away games has gone over 2.5 goals and their games on the road average just 1.4 goals per game as they prioritise defending first when away from home. You can get 2.01/1 on unders prevailing here.

Moyes will be especially wary heading across London to the Emirates too, as Arsenal have won nine home league games on the spin, 11 of their last 12 home games with the Hammers and personally the Scotsman has lost more away games at Arsenal than any other opponent (17).

Big chance for Nketiah to step up

The injury to Jesus gives Eddie Nketiah a great chance to get more regular starts up front, and he's certainly made the most of them recently with 10 goals in his last 10 starts at the Emirates. He's 2.255/4 to score anytime.

We won't know until the game which team is in better shape after the break, and that could have a big say on whether Arsenal's winning run continues or West Ham's bad one.

Arteta's side have been dishing out beatings on their home turf, winning their last three by a combine 8-0, but getting hammered is, funnily enough, just not what West Ham have suffering this season.

You've obviously got to side with the hosts but if they do win this I don't think it'll be by much as West Ham have proved to be a tough nut to crack and if well-rested with plenty of time to plan for this trip they could get some joy.

This is basically like the first game of the season again so funny things can happen, and against a stubborn opponent after a long break then funny things can happen - and if ever West Ham were going to get something from a trip to the Emirates then perhaps that time is now.