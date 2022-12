Will Lopetegui start with an 8/1 win?

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Bees to sting Conte's return The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have conceded 11 goals in their last five Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 14 combined. They've conceded at least twice in each of these five matches - only once have they conceded 2+ goals in six consecutive Premier League games, doing so in April/May 2003." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Brentford goals @ 15/8



Crystal Palace v Fulham Mission Target: Hit Mitrovic. The Opta Stat: "Fulham have scored more cross-assisted goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (9). Seven of the Cottagers' 24 goals so far have been headed, the highest share of any side in the division (29.2%). Indeed, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his last three Premier League London derby matches, having scored in just one of his first 17 such games" The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score anytime @ 15/8



Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers Lopetegui's tight beginning The Opta Stat: Everton have won just one of their last seven league games (D1 L5), failing to score in five of their last six. Indeed, the Toffees have failed to score in 13 Premier League games since Frank Lampard's first game in charge in February, with only opponents Wolves (14) doing so more in that time. However, Wolves won this exact fixture 1-0 in March last season." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to win 1-0 once again @ 8/1



Leicester City v Newcastle United Barnes x Almiron The Opta Stat: "Leicester's Harvey Barnes has scored six Premier League goals this season (including four in his last five games), only netting more in 2020-21 (9). He's scored in all five of Leicester's Premier League wins this season, one of just two players to score in every one of his side's wins this term (along with Leeds' Rodrigo). On the other hand, Miguel Almirón has been involved in eight goals in his last eight Premier League games for Newcastle, with the Paraguayan scoring seven and assisting Joe Willock's winner against Chelsea last time out." The Betfair Bet: Back both Almiron & Barnes to score or assist @ 7/1



Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion Belgian Red Devil to down Saints The Opta Stat: "No player has scored more away goals in the Premier League this season than Brighton's Leandro Trossard (5), while no Seagulls player has ever scored more than five on the road in a single Premier League campaign. Indeed, the home side has never won in 10 previous Premier League games between Southampton and Brighton (D6 L4) - no fixture has been played as often without the home side ever winning (Bournemouth v Watford also 10)." The Betfair Bet: Back Trossard to score in a Brighton win @ 3/1



Aston Villa v Liverpool Jurgen is coming to town The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have won their last five Premier League Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 15-0, including all four games under Jürgen Klopp. Indeed, only Mauricio Pochettino (5/5) has a better 100% Premier League win rate on Boxing Day than the German (4/4)." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool -2 to beat Villa @ 5/1



Arsenal v West Ham United Eddie the Eagle The Opta Stat: "Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has scored 10 goals in his last 10 starts in all competitions at the Emirates, notching his 10 goals from just 15 shots on target. Before this run, Nketiah had netted three goals in his first 10 starts for Arsenal at the Emirates." The Betfair Bet: Back Nketiah to score anytime & under 2.5 goals @ 6/1



Chelsea v Bournemouth Sterling is on the money The Opta Stat: "Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has scored nine goals in his nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, including his first ever hat-trick in the competition back in October 2015. Against no side has he scored more often in league football." The Betfair Bet: Back Sterling at 6/4 to score anytime

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Ronaldo-less Man Utd kick on The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League home games (D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three. They last went four consecutive home league games without conceding

between February-June 2020. Forest, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last five Premier League away games." The Betfair Bet: Back Man Utd to win-to-nil @ 11/10



Leeds United v Manchester City Goals Goals Goals The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have scored more goals than any other Premier League side this season (40), while with 14 goals conceded their games have also seen more goals than any other sides' (54). Meanwhile, Leeds' last four Premier League games have produced a total of 22 goals, at an average of 5.5 per game." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 4.5 goals at Elland Road @ 13/5



