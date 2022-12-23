</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-10-bets-to-back-from-11-10-to-8-1-211222-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets to back from 11/10 to 8/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-tipsheet-ten-stand-out-bets-for-boxing-day-and-beyond-221222-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Ten stand-out bets for Boxing Day and beyond </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-city-v-liverpool-tips-big-odds-for-rejuvenated-forwards-201222-629.html">Manchester City v Liverpool: Big odds for rejuvenated forwards</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-christmas-free-bet-offer-king-george-vi-chase-premier-league-and-many-more-options-211222-204.html">Betfair Christmas Free Bet: King George VI Chase, Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-an-801-nap-at-southwell-221222-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has an 80/1 NAP at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-evan-can-help-us-to-a-chunky-each-way-double-221222-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Evan can help us to a chunky 87/1 double on Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/hobart-hurricanes-v-melbourne-renegades-big-bash-tips-runaway-renedages-underrated-231222-194.html">Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Runaway Renegades underrated</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-south-africa-second-test-tips-bowlers-to-the-fore-again-231222-194.html">Australia v South Africa Second Test Tips: Bowlers to the fore again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/brisbane-heat-v-adelaide-strikers-big-bash-tips-heat-in-hot-water-again-221222-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Heat in hot water again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump's problems set to worsen with Jan 6th criminal referrals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-predictions-how-should-we-bet-on-the-mandelson-dinner-party-forecasts-131222-171.html">Politics Predictions: How should we bet on the Mandelson dinner party forecasts?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/mauritius-open-first-round-leader-tips-keep-faith-in-canizares-131222-719.html">Mauritius Open First-Round Leader Tips: Keep faith in Canizares</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-2022-tips-and-preview-knappe-backed-at-125-1-with-big-hitters-set-to-relish-mont-choisy-131222-167.html">Mauritius Open: Knappe backed at 125/1 with big hitters set to relish Mont Choisy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-result-and-review-strydom-causes-a-shock-at-leopard-creek-121222-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Strydom causes a shock at Leopard Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-previews-latest-odds-spreads-game-picks-221222-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Christmas cheer for Bills & Niners</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-and-game-picks-151222-1063.html">NFL Week 15 tips: Bills to freeze out Dolphins & book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-tips-previews-spreads-latest-odds-game-picks-071222-1063.html">NFL Week 14 tips: Raiders to let rip on broken Rams </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-williams-will-continue-to-impress-221222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Williams will continue to impress</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-rock-to-rise-to-challenge-201222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Rock to rise to challenge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-fallon-to-find-the-form-191222-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Fallon to find the form</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup Hub </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Cup Hub </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester's big chance to win away</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ian-lamont/">Ian Lamont</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-23">23 December 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester's big chance to win away", "name": "League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester's big chance to win away", "description": "Struggling Gillingham present Matt Bloomfield's side with their latest chance to break their away duck, says Ian Lamont, who tips goals at Crawley plus Mansf...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-23T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-23T12:03:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.320x182.jpg", "articleBody": "Struggling Gillingham present Matt Bloomfield's side with their latest chance to break their away duck, says Ian Lamont, who tips goals at Crawley plus Mansfield to draw... No festive joy for Neil Harris Dons still on a roll Northampton a big price U's to boost Bloomfield Gillingham [2.5] v Colchester [3.4]; the draw [3.6] I'm going for a little Christmas bonus with a bet on Colchester - at sizeable odds - to win at bottom club Gillingham. It seems astonishing that Neil Harris's hosts reached the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup and are still in the FA Cup, but have won just twice in League Two this season. They have scored just six league goals, the worst return in the top four tiers - behind Wolves, who ended their EFL Cup run on Tuesday. Harris describes his team as "chalk and cheese". Against Colchester, he surely won't be conservative enough to use a fifth defender, as he did against the Premier League strugglers. Michael Mandron or Scott Kashket simply have to find a way to score because holding opponents to goalless draws - as they did at Crawley - simply won't suffice if they are to extend their 72-year stay in the Football League. Victory for either side will likely open up a big gap at the bottom for the other, which only serious squad surgery in January will rectify. A tip on the visitors is bold enough, considering they have picked up just a point away. However, Matt Bloomfield seems confident that their performances on their travels have deserved more. They have six goals away, at least, even if they need to get the most out of Freddie Sears and Frank Nouble, once of the Premier League and left out of the squad entirely for the 2-1 defeat at Sutton. Striker Kwesi Appiah's full fitness as he returns from injury cannot come soon enough. Luke Hannant is due one of his rare goals, while he and Noah Chilvers should be providing plenty of chances to open up the hosts. The visitors, say Opta, have won five of their past six away on Boxing Day. Strikers need to prove worthy of playoffs AFC Wimbledon [2.6] v Newport [3.4]; the draw [3.3] The Dons might be glad not to have played second placed Stevenage last weekend, particularly because they have an even better chance here of keeping their eight-game unbeaten run in tact. Five clean sheets in a row and three straight wins at Plough Lane will give them confidence of not just being able to hold Newport, but beating them. As will winning two and drawing one of their three home games with Newport, Opta point out. Boss Johnnie Jackson has been very complimentary about 20-year-old full back Ryley Towler, on loan from Bristol City. Towler has started the past 11 games and the manager seems certain the defender will complete the intended season's loan. If he does, could he help put AFC Wimbledon in the promotion shake-up? For that, Ayoub Assal, Ben Chislett or Josh Davison need to reach 10 goals for the season pretty quickly - then push on for near 20. A goalscorer in double figures breeds confidence for the rest of the team that chances will be finished. Newport have won two and drawn two from their past six, winning the last away - at Crewe - while drawing the previous two on their travels, at high-flying Mansfield and Northampton. If Graham Coughlan's men lose at all, it is rarely by more than the odd goal. While Coughlan says the team which lost in a "horror show" against Doncaster have "credit in the bank" to be given another chances, plenty of others wait in the wings for their chance. These include club captain Matty Dolan and stalwarts Aaron Wildig plus Robbie Willmott. A stubborn defence led by the likes of Scott Bennett and marshalled by Mickey Demetriou will not be easy to break down. But whether Omar Bogle can add to his seven goals is the question. The hosts should have the edge. Derby atmosphere to inspire Red Devils Crawley [3.3] v Sutton [2.6]; the draw [3.5] Counter-intuitively I am going for over 2.5 goals at the Broadfield, which is not as big a price as I had hoped at [2.3]. It should be bigger perhaps, given that the sides have played out 1-0 and 3-0 games in their two fixtures - last season. They were both won by Sutton, as Opta stress. Sutton have not lived up to last season's play-off push, with Matt Gray's men only mustering one win away. That was at AFC Wimbledon, so maybe another big crowd in a local derby will inspire Will Randall or Omar Bugiel to add to their tally for the season. More likely it could be former Crawley players Rob Milsom, Enzio Boldewijn or Louis John who might have extra incentive to score against their former side. The fifth lowest scorers away (7) are the joint fourth biggest conceders (16) meaning that their away matches average 2.3 goals. Meanwhile Crawley, at home, have scored 14 and let in 15 in 11 games. There is a strong chance of goals, I fancy. One wonders if Matthew Etherington will recall Kwesi Appiah from his loan at Colchester in January, especially if the U's are interested in striker Tom Nichols. He was left out of the Reds squad recently because of speculation linking him with a move. Crawley already have Ashley Nadesan and last season's League Two top scorer Dom Telford (back from injury) in place and it was always hard to see how all three would play. Making Crawley the longer match price does seem a bit odd seeing as the Reds suffered one defeat in seven under temporary boss Lewis Young. However, the hosts are still finding their feet under their new manager. The adventurous might want to combine a home win with the goals tip in a Bet Builder. A Bet Builder of Crawley to win at home against Sutton and over 2.5 goals returns 4.72 4.72 Underestimated Cobblers can draw Mansfield Town [2.3] v Northampton [3.6]; the draw [3.7] Mansfield are not unbeatable at Field Mill. Far From it, having drawn three and lost two. Victory over Colchester was preceded by defeats to Bradford and Swindon, and a draw with Newport. Nigel Clough's men also have three defeats in their past six overall. The manager seems relaxed about January transfers, saying two or three might come and go but if everyone is fit he is happy with his squad. Tying George Lapslie down to a longer contract seems the priority, but with Rhys Oates and Will Swan up front there seems little reason not to let Walsall complete a deal for their 15-goal loanee Danny Johnson. The Stags need to win to have any chance of keeping pace with the top three who have already built a seven-point gap above fourth place. The odds, however, do not seem to reflect third-placed Northampton's current form. They have 12 points from six games (to Mansfield's six). A fine win on Tuesday put Carlisle firmly in their playoff place. Sam Sherring and Louis Appere struck rare goals but the Cobblers are unbeaten in eight, with four clean sheets. A draw at least seems to be what they merit.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.jpg", "height": 726, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Ian Lamont" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.728x413.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.450x255.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.600x340.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/19858fb16f491a0474a08018cbfb38d395649edc.728x413.jpg 728w" alt="Neil Harris, the Gillingham manager"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Gillingham manager Neil Harris is unlikely to get any Christmas cheer on Boxing Day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207856703","entry_title":"League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester\u0027s big chance to win away"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%20on%20Boxing%20Day%3A%20Colchester%27s%20big%20chance%20to%20win%20away&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%20on%20Boxing%20Day%3A%20Colchester%27s%20big%20chance%20to%20win%20away" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Struggling Gillingham present Matt Bloomfield's side with their latest chance to break their away duck, says Ian Lamont, who tips goals at Crawley plus Mansfield to draw...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/gillingham-v-colchester/31978418">No festive joy for Neil Harris</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/afc-wimbledon-v-newport-county/31978607">Dons still on a roll</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/mansfield-v-northampton/31978323">Northampton a big price</a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>U's to boost Bloomfield</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703">Gillingham <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v Colchester <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> </a><br></strong></p><p>I'm going for a little Christmas bonus with a bet on Colchester - at sizeable odds - to win at bottom club Gillingham.</p><p>It seems astonishing that <strong>Neil Harris's</strong> hosts reached the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup and are still in the FA Cup, but have won just twice in League Two this season. They have scored just six league goals, the worst return in the top four tiers - behind Wolves, who ended their EFL Cup run on Tuesday.</p><p>Harris describes his team as "chalk and cheese". Against Colchester, he surely won't be conservative enough to use a fifth defender, as he did against the Premier League strugglers. <strong>Michael Mandron or Scott Kashket</strong> simply have to find a way to score because holding opponents to goalless draws - as they did at Crawley - simply won't suffice if they are to extend their 72-year stay in the Football League.</p><p>Victory for either side will likely open up a big gap at the bottom for the other, which only serious squad surgery in January will rectify.</p><blockquote>A tip on the visitors is bold enough, considering they have picked up just a point away. However, <strong>Matt Bloomfield</strong> seems confident that their performances on their travels have deserved more.</blockquote><p>They have six goals away, at least, even if they need to get the most out of <strong>Freddie Sears and Frank Nouble</strong>, once of the Premier League and left out of the squad entirely for the 2-1 defeat at Sutton. Striker <strong>Kwesi Appiah's</strong> full fitness as he returns from injury cannot come soon enough.</p><p><strong>Luke Hannant </strong>is due one of his rare goals, while he and <strong>Noah Chilvers</strong> should be providing plenty of chances to open up the hosts. The visitors, say Opta, have won five of their past six away on Boxing Day.</p><h2>Strikers need to prove worthy of playoffs</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207861960">AFC Wimbledon <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> v Newport <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>The Dons might be glad not to have played second placed Stevenage last weekend, particularly because they have an even better chance here of keeping their eight-game unbeaten run in tact.</p><p>Five clean sheets in a row and three straight wins at Plough Lane will give them confidence of not just being able to hold Newport, but beating them. As will winning two and drawing one of their three home games with Newport, Opta point out.</p><p>Boss <strong>Johnnie Jackson</strong> has been very complimentary about 20-year-old full back <strong>Ryley Towler</strong>, on loan from Bristol City. Towler has started the past 11 games and the manager seems certain the defender will complete the intended season's loan.</p><blockquote>If he does, could he help put AFC Wimbledon in the promotion shake-up? For that, <strong>Ayoub Assal, Ben Chislett or Josh Davison</strong> need to reach 10 goals for the season pretty quickly - then push on for near 20.</blockquote><p>A goalscorer in double figures breeds confidence for the rest of the team that chances will be finished.</p><p>Newport have won two and drawn two from their past six, winning the last away - at Crewe - while drawing the previous two on their travels, at high-flying Mansfield and Northampton. If Graham Coughlan's men lose at all, it is rarely by more than the odd goal.</p><p>While Coughlan says the team which lost in a "horror show" against Doncaster have "credit in the bank" to be given another chances, plenty of others wait in the wings for their chance. These include club captain <strong>Matty Dolan</strong> and stalwarts <strong>Aaron Wildig</strong> plus <strong>Robbie Willmott</strong>. A stubborn defence led by the likes of<strong> Scott Bennett</strong> and marshalled by <strong>Mickey Demetrio</strong>u will not be easy to break down. But whether <strong>Omar Bogle</strong> can add to his seven goals is the question. The hosts should have the edge.</p><h2>Derby atmosphere to inspire Red Devils</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207881853">Crawley <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b> v Sutton <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> </a><br></strong></p><p>Counter-intuitively I am going for <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207881898">over 2.5 goals</a></strong> at the Broadfield, which is not as big a price as I had hoped at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. It should be bigger perhaps, given that the sides have played out 1-0 and 3-0 games in their two fixtures - last season. They were both won by Sutton, as Opta stress.</p><p>Sutton have not lived up to last season's play-off push, with<strong> Matt Gray's</strong> men only mustering one win away. That was at AFC Wimbledon, so maybe another big crowd in a local derby will inspire <strong>Will Randall or Omar Bugiel</strong> to add to their tally for the season.</p><p>More likely it could be former Crawley players <strong>Rob Milsom, Enzio Boldewijn or Louis John </strong>who might have extra incentive to score against their former side. The fifth lowest scorers away (7) are the joint fourth biggest conceders (16) meaning that their away matches average 2.3 goals. Meanwhile Crawley, at home, have scored 14 and let in 15 in 11 games. There is a strong chance of goals, I fancy.</p><p>One wonders if <strong>Matthew Etherington</strong> will recall <strong>Kwesi Appiah</strong> from his loan at Colchester in January, especially if the U's are interested in striker <strong>Tom Nichols</strong>. He was left out of the Reds squad recently because of speculation linking him with a move.</p><blockquote>Crawley already have <strong>Ashley Nadesan</strong> and last season's League Two top scorer <strong>Dom Telford</strong> (back from injury) in place and it was always hard to see how all three would play.</blockquote><p>Making Crawley the longer match price does seem a bit odd seeing as the Reds suffered one defeat in seven under temporary boss <strong>Lewis Young</strong>. However, the hosts are still finding their feet under their new manager. The adventurous might want to combine a home win with the goals tip in a Bet Builder.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A Bet Builder of Crawley to win at home against Sutton and over 2.5 goals returns 4.72</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-2/crawley-town-v-sutton-utd/31979490" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.72</a></div><h2>Underestimated Cobblers can draw</h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207852101">Mansfield Town <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> v Northampton <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b>; the draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br></strong></p><p>Mansfield are not unbeatable at Field Mill. Far From it, having drawn three and lost two. Victory over Colchester was preceded by defeats to Bradford and Swindon, and a draw with Newport.</p><p><strong>Nigel Clough's</strong> men also have three defeats in their past six overall. The manager seems relaxed about January transfers, saying two or three might come and go but if everyone is fit he is happy with his squad. Tying <strong>George Lapslie</strong> down to a longer contract seems the priority, but with <strong>Rhys Oates and Will Swan</strong> up front there seems little reason not to let Walsall complete a deal for their 15-goal loanee <strong>Danny Johnson</strong>.</p><p>The Stags need to win to have any chance of keeping pace with the top three who have already built a seven-point gap above fourth place. The odds, however, do not seem to reflect third-placed Northampton's current form. They have 12 points from six games (to Mansfield's six).</p><p>A fine win on Tuesday put Carlisle firmly in their playoff place. <strong>Sam Sherring and Louis Appere</strong> struck rare goals but the Cobblers are unbeaten in eight, with four clean sheets. A draw at least seems to be what they merit.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>P/L 2022-23</h2> <p>-7.54pt </p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB221222">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703">Back Colchester to win at Gillingham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b> </a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207861960">Back AFC Wimbledon @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b> to beat Newport</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207881898">Back over 2.5 goals in Crawley v Sutton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207852101">Back Mansfield and Northampton to draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207881898" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Crawley Town v Sutton Utd (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 26 December, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.207881898" data-price="1.72" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.72</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.207881898" data-price="1.91" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">1.91</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.207881898" data-price="2.08" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">2.08</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.207881898" data-price="2.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">2.4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207881898">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207881898">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207852101" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Mansfield v Northampton (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 26 December, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Mansfield</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mansfield" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="69716">2.16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mansfield" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="2.34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="69716">2.34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Northampton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Northampton" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5034">3.75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Northampton" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="3.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5034">3.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="3.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207852101" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.7</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207852101">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207852101">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207856703" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: Gillingham v Colchester (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 26 December, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Gillingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gillingham" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="2.44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56298">2.44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gillingham" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="2.86" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56298">2.86</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Colchester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Colchester" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="148734">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Colchester" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="148734">3.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207856703" data-price="3.25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.25</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207856703">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207856703">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.207861960" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English League 2: AFC Wimbledon v Newport County (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 26 December, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>AFC Wimbledon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="AFC Wimbledon" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="2.58" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2662218">2.58</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="AFC Wimbledon" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="2.76" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2662218">2.76</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newport County</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newport County" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="2.86" data-side="back" data-selection_id="62623">2.86</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newport County" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="3.15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="62623">3.15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.207861960" data-price="3.65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.65</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207861960">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html%23gobet-1.207861960">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL League One & League Two","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.207856703","entry_title":"League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester\u0027s big chance to win away"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.207856703">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=League%20Two%20Tips%20on%20Boxing%20Day%3A%20Colchester%27s%20big%20chance%20to%20win%20away&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fenglish-football-league%2Fleague-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html&text=League%20Two%20Tips%20on%20Boxing%20Day%3A%20Colchester%27s%20big%20chance%20to%20win%20away" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-colchesters-big-chance-to-win-away-221222-268.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-for-everyone-in-this-league-one-boosted-treble-191122-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals for everyone in this League One boosted treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Darren Moore hand on chin 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Darren%20Moore%20hand%20on%20chin%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-two-tv-predictions-and-go-for-a-correct-score-swing-at-mem-181122-134.html">League One Tips: Two TV predictions and go for a Correct Score swing at the Mem</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Kieran McKenna pre 2 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Kieran%20McKenna%20pre%202%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-under-rated-crawley-can-draw-171122-268.html">League Two Tips: Under-rated Crawley can draw</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/91ffc4535ca515783a34567a0672253bdbcefdbe.450x255.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/91ffc4535ca515783a34567a0672253bdbcefdbe.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-six-bets-for-christmas-with-bolton-set-to-frustrate-rams-231222-134.html">League One Tips: Six bets for Christmas with Bolton set to frustrate Rams</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Paul Warne pre season 3 1280 .450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Paul%20Warne%20pre%20season%203%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-one-tips-shrewsbury-look-overpriced-for-a-posh-triumph-161222-134.html">League One Tips: Shrewsbury look overpriced for a Posh triumph</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Steve Cotterill face 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Steve%20Cotterill%20face%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/league-two-tips-boro-to-be-held-by-dons-151222-268.html">League Two Tips: Boro to be held by Dons</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/images/SteveEvans1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/images/SteveEvans1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">More EFL League One & League Two</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class="active "> EFL League One & League Two </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1671794582" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
EFL League One & League Two
League Two Tips on Boxing Day: Colchester's big chance to win away
Football
World Darts
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Darts
Latest
Cricket