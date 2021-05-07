Next Arsenal Manager: Arteta 6/1 to leave next with Allegri favourite to take over

Mikel Arteta is 6/1 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job after Arsenal limped out of the Europa League against Villareal.

The odds were slashed from 12/1 following the Gunners' exit. They were trailing 2-1 from the first leg but were odds-on to win the second-leg at the Emirates on Thursday. The match finished 0-0 and the nature of the performance, as well as the result, are cause for concern at the club.

Villareal will play Manchester United in the final.

European exit could mean axe for Arteta

With the club ninth in the Premier League with four to play - and 40.039/1 for a top six finish - they look set to fail to qualify for European football for the first time since 1996.

Their season is effectively over and, 18 months into his reign, it would not be a surprise if he were to go.

Arsenal's owners must look at Chelsea, see the Blues thriving under Thomas Tuchel after the sacking of Frank Lampard, and wonder if a more experienced manager than Arteta could revive the Gunners' fortunes.

Allegri the favourite to take over

The odds in the market on the next Arsenal manager indicate the club will target a proven winner.

Maxi Allegri 13/5, who won Serie A five times with Juventus and took them to the Champions League final, is the early favourite.

Brendan Rodgers is 3/1, although he has already said he doesn't want to take up the reins at Tottenham and wishes to continue his project at Leicester.

At 10/1 you can back any of Patrick Viera 10/1, Rafa Benitez or Diego Simeone, while Eddie Howe and Ralph Hassenhuttl are 11/1.