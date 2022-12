Man United need to dip into the transfer market in January

Arsenal will win the league

Haaland can be player of the year

Champions League predicitons

I expect business from Manchester United in the transfer window

You always expect to strengthen, but I don't want to go into the transfer window panicking and buying players because the fans and media are pushing for it. We need to add something to the squad so we can perform much better.

We're probably going to need a striker, I definitely think we need a defender, Dalot is doing a job, Wan-Bissaka has just disappeared, so I don't know if we need another right-back. We have competition between Shaw and Malacia.

I definitely think we need a centre-back, a striker and a midfielder. That kind of Casemiro player, we still need experience. I'm sure Ten Hag is working with the club and they will try to get something sorted.

This transfer window for United also depends on which players are going to leave. I think there are players that are not happy about not playing and they will try to leave.

Premier League winner...

I still want to say City but, hands up, Arsenal. I know I'm going to make the Arsenal fans happy, I love the way they play. I always believed in Arteta, they gave him more time and look at what they are doing now.

I think the Arsenal fans that say they won't win the league say it because they are scared of having false hope and the other fans that say it are jealous and don't want them to win the league.

As a former United player, they (Arsenal) deserve to win the league, they've beaten big teams, and how the second part goes depends on this transfer window.

I will say, my opinion is judged on what has happened in the first half. Like I keep saying, it's not a sprint, it's a marathon.

Where will Man United finish?

Arsenal, City, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester United. It's tough. I think we are going to get close to the top four. I won't be disappointed if they don't because it's a process and it will take time.

I know many fans will think it's a failure if we don't reach the top four and Ten Hag himself will think it's a failure, but I don't think it will be. It hurts me to say that but I know we're not ready yet. If we do, thank you very much.

It's still too much like a rollercoaster and there's not enough consistency for me to say United will reach the top four but let's see in the second part of the season.

Who will be player of the year?

Erling Haaland can be player of the year if City win the Champions League. I think he will get a great chance if they win it. I was surprised that a few months ago he wasn't even player of the month and he kept scoring hat tricks.

They gave it to Rashford and I didn't agree. Haaland is a goal machine.

There's a petition by fans, they want him to be out of the Premier League because they say it's not fair and it's too easy for him. You've got to give a lot of credit to him, I think he will win it.

Champions League winner...

This is tough, the Champions League is difficult to predict. Great games are coming. Some of my favourites are Bayern Munich and PSG, Neymar is back on fire, Messi is Messi, Mbappe will still have to prove himself. They are my two favourites.