</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/netherlands-v-usa-tips-world-cup-best-bets-take-a-chance-on-few-goals-and-extra-time-drama-011222-200.html">Netherlands v USA: Take a chance on few goals and extra-time drama</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-australia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-south-americans-to-send-socceroos-packing-011222-1057.html">Argentina v Australia: South Americans to send Socceroos packing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-backs-five-more-on-betfair-tingle-creek-day-021222-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs five more on Betfair Tingle Creek day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-couldnt-be-happier-ahead-of-greaneteens-tingle-creek-tilt-011222-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier ahead of Greaneteen's Tingle Creek tilt</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-knowsley-road-best-chance-as-12-head-to-aintree-and-chepstow-this-saturday-011222-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Knowsley Road best chance as 12 head to Aintree and Chepstow this Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-player-tips-root-has-little-to-beat-301122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Player Tips: Root has little to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-tips-pakistan-could-teach-chancers-a-lesson-291122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Tips: Hosts could teach chancers a lesson</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/australia-v-west-indies-first-test-tips-revamped-smith-set-to-star-291122-194.html">Australia v West Indies First Test Tips: Revamped Smith set to star</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Another terrible by-election night for the Tories</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-has-just-18-chance-of-winning-161122-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump has just 18% chance of winning</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-trump-buckle-up-for-trumps-dramatic-final-series-101122-171.html">US Politics: Buckle up for Trump's dramatic final series</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-djokovic-a-strong-favourite-to-beat-ruud-and-lift-title-201122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals: Djokovic a strong favourite to beat Ruud and lift title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-semi-final-tips-djokovic-and-rublev-fancied-to-prevail-191122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic and Rublev fancied to prevail</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-finals-day-five-tips-ruud-a-worthy-favourite-against-struggling-nadal-171122-778.html">ATP Tour Finals Day Five Tips: Ruud a worthy favourite against struggling Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-hero-world-challenge-tips-defending-champ-in-front-at-albany-021222-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Lawrence a fair price in South Africa </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-hero-world-challenge-and-australian-open-291122-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Hero World Challenge and Australian Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-first-round-leader-tips-look-to-luiten-291122-719.html">South African Open First-Round Leader Tips: Look to Luiten</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-and-game-picks-161122-1063.html">NFL Week 11 betting tips: Back Belichick to bully the Jets again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-10-tips-mid-season-awards-specials-101122-1063.html">NFL Week 10 tips & mid-season awards specials: Mahomes for MVP?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/scottish-open-snooker--betting-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-151122-171.html">Scottish Open Snooker Betting: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/zach-parker-v-john-ryder-tips-back-zach-to-win-and-become-an-overnight-sensation-251122-746.html">Zach Parker v John Ryder: Back Zach to win and become an overnight sensation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/latest-betfair-winners-thanks-to-evar">Patrice #EVAR - latest winners at Betfair</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/latest-betfair-winners-thanks-to-evar" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/evra.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Patrice #EVAR - latest winners at Betfair</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-12-02">02 December 2022</time></li> <li>8:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start", "description": "In his latest exclusive, Patrice Evra talks at length about the World Cup so far, the teams and players to impress, as well as discussing France and England'...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-02T18:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-02T19:47:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.320x165.jpg", "articleBody": "In his latest exclusive, Patrice Evra talks at length about the World Cup so far, the teams and players to impress, as well as discussing France and England's chances of overcoming underdog opponents... So happy for the African nations Griezmann is the key player for France Has belief in England and Southgate Maguire is key for England and can't be dropped Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here There have been a lot of surprises. The teams are playing well because I knew the players would be fit. When we talk about the World Cup I like to talk about the atmosphere, but talking about the football, I'm really happy with Senegal and Morocco and that's why I said African teams will surprise people Japan, what a surprise, all the fans are also respectful. I'm not surprised about Japan because most of them play in Europe and all the Japanese players have that discipline, so they're going to do everything as coached. It's been a pleasant World Cup, but there have been some scary moments. Argentina lost the first game against Saudi Arabia - no one imagined that would happen. But after that, Saudi finished last in the group and Argentina came top. I'm just excited. Now, the serious World Cup will start. With Belgium and Germany failing to qualify for the knockout stages, managers of the other big teams will now be saying, 'guys, no matter who we're playing, we can go home', so there are no excuses now. Happy rather than impressed with some teams but Messi deserves a big mention I can't say one team has impressed me the most. I'm not impressed by France or England because I know what they can do, so it's difficult for me to be impressed. That's why I'd go more for an African team. I'm proud to see Senegal qualifying for the knockout stages because the African teams are always out, they don't even pass the group stages. So it's not being impressed, I would say happy. I'm happy for those African teams making it to the next round. With Japan, I'm impressed with their discipline, but I already knew that so it's difficult to use the word 'impressed'. The intensity of the game between Mexico and Argentina was unreal. I remember saying to my brother, 'Messi is going to make the difference' because all the fans criticise Messi when they see him walking, but he's not walking, he's in the game every time. He knows exactly what he's doing. A big mention to Messi, he had massive pressure on his shoulders and people need to understand the game. Messi is walking, yes, but he's actually observing the game. Dembele has been France's best player but Griezmann is the key Ousmane Dembele is doing more than Kylian Mbappe. Dembele is destroying every full-back. For me, he's the player of the tournament for France so far. I've been impressed with Antoine Griezmann. He's been a key player. Mbappe, I'm not surprised by him. He's breaking records, he's already on three goals. But Dembele is a threat every minute. Every time he's got the ball, he's been a threat. That's the player I hope stays fit, because he's France's most threatening player. The key player for me is Griezmann right now. He's tackling like N'Golo Kante. I know Griezmann, he's not the type of player you'd see doing those things. The game against Denmark, I was like, 'wow'. He was like the boss, he was the maestro. He didn't get enough credit. People were talking about Mbappe because he scored twice, but Griezmann was everywhere. He was running back, tackling, he had composure on the ball, playing with his head, he was really intelligent. So for me, Griezmann is the key player for France. Tunisia defeat could be a concern but you have to keep the squad happy Before the game the Tunisia game, I didn't think France would win. People need to understand once you've qualified, the other players have to get some minutes. But what people don't realise is that those players haven't played together in a long time, so to find your chemistry when you change four or five players, that changes the balance of the team. No matter if the players are good, they won't perform as a team, they will perform as an individual. Don't forget those players need to show the manager that they deserve to play in the next round. But I'm not surprised by the result and we should also congratulate Tunisia because they played an amazing game. I've been in a World Cup and the third game is for the squad if you've already qualified. The manager needed to keep the squad happy. That's why I'm not worried, but the only thing you can say, when some people don't watch the games is that France were beaten by Tunisia, so other teams could be thinking, 'okay, we can beat France too'. It doesn't matter if they didn't play their best 11, France have lost one game, so this could be a bit of a concern. But as a manager, I would do the same because I want my squad to be happy. Benzema hasn't been missed yet but he and Kante will be from now on Let's not forget about Olivier Giroud. He doesn't get enough credit. I don't know why. He's matched Thierry Henry's scoring record for France, but people aren't mentioning it that much. What a player. He's an important player for France. I remember at the 2018 World Cup, before the tournament, France played in friendlies and all the French fans wanted to see Griezmann and Mbappe and Dembele. Deschamps did that and defensively we were really bad, we won games but conceded goals. He put Giroud back in and people criticised Giroud because he didn't score at the 2018 World Cup, but he did so much for the team. He's so important for the team. With Deschamps' system, he needs a big striker like Giroud to hold the ball up. I played with Giroud and I know exactly what to expect from him. So he's doing a good job. But don't get me wrong, in the quarter and semi-finals, France will have a lack of experience. That's when I'd like to see a Benzema, who will have one chance and score the winning goal. Maybe that's when I want to see a N'Golo Kante, who's going to mark and run after Messi on the pitch. This was the group stage, it was really important, it's not easy, but now we need experience. We need a player like Ronaldo or Messi to make the difference. I want to see the players step up. I want Mbappe to score the winning goal. France and England are under more pressure than Poland and Senegal With Poland reaching the last-16, it's not a mistake. I see people are already talking about England v France in the quarter-finals - I'm like, 'hold on, guys'. The game hasn't even started. Who says England is going to beat Senegal? Who says France is going to beat Poland? Those teams want to cause a surprise. France has more to lose than Poland and England have more to lose than Senegal. This is a trap. We're playing in hot conditions. Robert Lewandowski will be happy to score the winning goal against France. France were surprised by Australia in the early stages of the game, France lost to Tunisia, even if they weren't playing their best 11. So now the games are 50/50. I'm expecting a tough game and I'm expecting France and England to be under pressure, not Senegal and Poland. The managers, they've got everything to lose. If Poland beat France, imagine the confidence they'd have. So this is a key moment for those teams. They're the underdogs. Many times in football the underdogs surprise everyone, so let's see. You have to be scared of Lewandowski We're talking about Lewandowski here. This is now the time when you need these experienced players. Imagine if Poland defends all game and Lewandowski gets a chance and scores - it's possible! When you think about it, it's scary. Why wouldn't Lewandowski be able to score against France? This is his moment. People talk about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, but don't forget about Lewandowski. I'm scared, but I think France can win this one 2-1. I believe in England and Southgate ahead of Senegal game We talk about England and I've thought England will have a great tournament because the country is already on Southgate's back - 'he's making the wrong choices' - but he's the best England manager they've ever had. England started so well against Iran, they then got criticised against the USA, but I've never seen any team run like the USA. Sometimes people just see the team and think, 'oh, it's USA, we should beat them', but watch the game. Don't just be on your phone and watch the result. So there needs to be a big credit to the USA for that game. Then after, what a game against Wales. Phil Foden had been under pressure because all the fans wanted him to start, and he scored. Marcus Rashford is back at his level. Harry Maguire has never disappointed in this England team. He never lets England down, so that's why he plays. So those fans who didn't want him to play must feel ashamed of themselves now. United fans can have a say about Maguire, but England fans can't have a say about Maguire. England have to be careful because this is the game against Senegal where if they win, people will say it's normal. But if they lose, it's the end of the world. It's the end of the world for Gareth Southgate. The fans will say he's one of the worst managers. This is a massive trap, but I believe in England, I believe in Southgate. I just want to make sure Southgate dies by his ideas and that he's not influenced by the fans. They are the fans, they have to have an opinion, but I hope he's going to stick to his tactics because he's the one who will know if Foden is playing well enough in training to start him. Don't start him just because the fans or pundits want him to start. Foden didn't have a great Euro 2020 in the knockout stages - and that's when you need an experienced player because you know when you're 1-0 down, if it stays like that, you're going home. That's when you need experience and for someone to say, 'relax, let's play our game, we're going to score another goal, score a second goal and we're going to qualify'. So let's see which team he's going to pick against Senegal. Pleased for Maguire and he can't be dropped I'm so pleased with Maguire's upturn in form because at one point, he started to get bullied. It wasn't fair. Even when he was playing a good game for Man United, people would say he had a bad game and when he wasn't playing, if we conceded a goal it was because Maguire was in the stands smiling. Like, come on. It shows the quality of the player, it shows how much he loves his country, it shows he can handle the pressure with England. With what's happening at Man United, people tried to apply the same pressure on him with England and it didn't work. I see many players who perform well for the club and they don't perform well for their country. But some players perform well for their country and they don't perform for their club. That's where Maguire is right now. This is good news for Man United because when he goes back to United, I hope he has the same attitude, the same discipline and to make sure when people talk, he thinks, 'I'm a good player, I'm a good centre-back, I know what I can do'. Southgate has given Maguire credit and confidence and maybe with Erik ten Hag, Maguire doesn't have the same confidence he had with the previous manager. Maybe his confidence is a little bit low. Southgate, the way he's protected him, Maguire should be saying 'thanks' to Southgate. Many managers would sometimes listen to the papers, listen to pundits and drop Maguire because he wasn't playing well for Man United. That would have been easy for Southgate, but he knows Maguire is a key player in the defence for England. That's why he can't drop him. Rashford is a top striker and Kane is a great team player The way Rashford started the season with Man United - he was smiling. I'm seeing Rashford smiling again, I feel his energy and anger when he celebrates. Before when he scored, you felt like he was a little bit bored. Now, I can feel the full Rashford. Ten Hag is doing a great job with him. The way Rashford runs without the ball, his movement, that's when we say Rashford is a top, quality striker. The problem wasn't about Rashford's ability, the problem was mentally. We don't know what happens behind the scenes, but I'm sure off the field, he had some issues. You can see now he's really balanced in his head and he's focused on football. Rashford has found a way to prioritise football more than anything. But I'm not surprised - what a player. Rashford will go for the Golden Boot. Harry Kane is more focused on Tottenham or England than scoring a goal. What a combination with Rashford and Kane. Kane is a team player. If I compare Kane and Mbappe, Mbappe is less of a team player, he will perform with his ability and do his own thing. Kane will make sure the team around him will function 100%, even without him scoring a goal. So we should also give a lot of credit to Kane. Senegal game is a big trap but England can win if fully focused Senegal have many players who play in Europe and this makes a difference. They're athletic, they're fast. The difference for this game will be if England put more passion and heart than Senegal then they will win the game. If England fail at being focused then Senegal will upset England, definitely. It's a big trap. England will have to be 100% focused, they have to be on top of their game. Then they can beat Senegal. I'm so proud to see what Aliou Cisse is doing as a manager. Senegal's people, you can see when they watch the games, the whole country stops breathing. They're focused on watching the game, so this is one of their biggest opportunities. Don't forget, Senegal upset France in 2002 and I remember Papa Bouba Diop, rest in peace to him, scoring that goal - what a game it was. Everyone expected France to beat Senegal, so this story can happen again with England. I'm certain Southgate will make sure his team doesn't fall in the trap. The trap is real. I will be happy if any team wins, but of course, it would be a really proud moment if Senegal beat England. Gueye's suspension could mean Senegal perform better Idrissa Gueye's absebce is a big loss for Senegal. But with Sadio Mane injured, nobody expected Senegal to qualify from the group stage. So for me, what Senegal have done so far is already an achievement. The team is the star, not just one player. They want to prove to the world it's not only one or two players, Senegal is the squad. It's 24 players, it's not just one or two players. This reminds me of when we lost the Euro 2016 final against Portugal. After 10 minutes Ronaldo got injured, and I saw how some of my teammates were feeling. At half-time, I said it was a trap and how Portugal were going to play even better. You saw how they fought for each other. With some teams, when they lose their star man, sometimes they perform better as a team. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.jpg", "height": 1020, "width": 1980 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Patrice Evra" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.728x375.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.450x232.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.600x309.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Betfair-Patrice-Evra-01.728x375.jpg 728w" alt="Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Patric Evra talks about the World Cup so far and the upcoming Round of 16 ties</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Shocks%20and%20surprises%20but%20now%20the%20serious%20World%20Cup%20can%20start&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Shocks%20and%20surprises%20but%20now%20the%20serious%20World%20Cup%20can%20start" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>In his latest exclusive, Patrice Evra talks at length about the World Cup so far, the teams and players to impress, as well as discussing France and England's chances of overcoming underdog opponents...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <div dir="ltr"> <ul> <li dir="ltr"> <h3><strong>So happy for the African nations</strong></h3> </li> <li dir="ltr"> <h3><strong>Griezmann is the key player for France</strong><strong></strong></h3> </li> <li dir="ltr"> <h3><strong>Has belief in England and Southgate</strong></h3> </li> <li dir="ltr"> <h3><strong>Maguire is key for England and can't be dropped</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2022-world-cup-live-latest-news-and-odds/"><strong>Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span><span> </span></span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span><span> </span></span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul> <hr> <p dir="ltr"><span>There have been a lot of surprises. The teams are playing well because I knew the players would be fit. When we talk about the World Cup I like to talk about the atmosphere, but talking about the football, <strong>I'm really happy with Senegal and Morocco</strong> and that's why I said African teams will surprise people</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><strong> Japan</strong>, what a surprise, all the fans are also respectful. I'm not surprised about Japan because most of them play in Europe and <strong>all the Japanese players have that discipline</strong>, so they're going to do everything as coached.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>It's been a pleasant World Cup, but there have been some scary moments. <strong>Argentina</strong> lost the first game against Saudi Arabia - no one imagined that would happen. But after that, Saudi finished last in the group and Argentina came top.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm just excited. Now, the serious World Cup will start. With <strong>Belgium</strong> and <strong>Germany</strong> failing to qualify for the knockout stages, managers of the other big teams will now be saying, 'guys, no matter who we're playing, we can go home', so there are no excuses now.</span></p> <br> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Happy rather than impressed with some teams but Messi deserves a big mention</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I can't say one team has impressed me the most. I'm not impressed by <strong>France</strong> or <strong>England</strong> because I know what they can do, so it's difficult for me to be impressed. That's why I'd go more for an African team.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm proud to see Senegal qualifying for the knockout stages because the African teams are always out, they don't even pass the group stages. <strong>So it's not being impressed, I would say happy</strong>. I'm happy for those African teams making it to the next round.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>With Japan, I'm impressed with their discipline, but I already knew that so it's difficult to use the word 'impressed'.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><img alt="Lionel Messi Argentina celebrates.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lionel%20Messi%20Argentina%20celebrates.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>The intensity of the game between Mexico and Argentina was unreal. I remember saying to my brother, '<strong>Messi is going to make the difference</strong>' because all the fans criticise Messi when they see him walking, but he's not walking, he's in the game every time. He knows exactly what he's doing.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>A big mention to Messi, <strong>he had massive pressure on his shoulders</strong> and people need to understand the game. Messi is walking, yes, but he's actually observing the game.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Dembele has been France's best player but Griezmann is the key</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><strong>Ousmane Dembele</strong> is doing more than <strong>Kylian Mbappe</strong>. Dembele is destroying every full-back. For me, he's the player of the tournament for France so far. I've been impressed with <strong>Antoine Griezmann</strong>. He's been a key player.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Mbappe, I'm not surprised by him. He's breaking records, he's already on three goals. <strong>But Dembele is a threat every minute</strong>. Every time he's got the ball, he's been a threat. That's the player I hope stays fit, because he's France's most threatening player.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>The key player for me is Griezmann right now. He's tackling like N'Golo Kante. I know Griezmann, he's not the type of player you'd see doing those things. The game against Denmark, I was like, 'wow'. <strong>He was like the boss</strong>, he was the maestro. He didn't get enough credit.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>People were talking about Mbappe because he scored twice, but Griezmann was everywhere. He was running back, tackling, he had composure on the ball, playing with his head, <strong>he was really intelligent</strong>. So for me, Griezmann is the key player for France.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Tunisia defeat could be a concern but you have to keep the squad happy</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Before the game the <strong>Tunisia</strong> game, I didn't think France would win. People need to understand once you've qualified, the other players have to get some minutes.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>But what people don't realise is that those players haven't played together in a long time, so to find your chemistry when you change four or five players, <strong>that changes the balance of the team</strong>. No matter if the players are good, they won't perform as a team, they will perform as an individual. Don't forget those players need to show the manager that they deserve to play in the next round.</span></p> <blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>But I'm not surprised by the result and we should also congratulate Tunisia because they played an amazing game.</span></p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>I've been in a World Cup and the third game is for the squad if you've already qualified. The manager needed to keep the squad happy. <strong>That's why I'm not worried</strong>, but the only thing you can say, when some people don't watch the games is that France were beaten by Tunisia, so other teams could be thinking, 'okay, we can beat France too'.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>It doesn't matter if they didn't play their best 11, France have lost one game, so this <strong>could be a bit of a concern</strong>. But as a manager, I would do the same because I want my squad to be happy.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Benzema hasn't been missed yet but he and Kante will be from now on</strong></h2> <p dir="ltr"><span></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Let's not forget about <strong>Olivier Giroud</strong>. He doesn't get enough credit. I don't know why. He's matched Thierry Henry's scoring record for France, but people aren't mentioning it that much. <strong>What a player</strong>. He's an important player for France.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I remember at the 2018 World Cup, before the tournament, France played in friendlies and all the French fans wanted to see Griezmann and Mbappe and Dembele. Deschamps did that and <strong>defensively we were really bad</strong>, we won games but conceded goals.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>He put Giroud back in and people criticised Giroud because he didn't score at the 2018 World Cup, but he did so much for the team. <strong>He's so important for the team</strong>. With Deschamps' system, he needs a big striker like Giroud to hold the ball up.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><img alt="Olivier Giroud France 1280.JPG" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Olivier%20Giroud%20France%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I played with Giroud and I know exactly what to expect from him. So he's doing a good job. But don't get me wrong, in the quarter and semi-finals, France will have a <strong>lack of experience</strong>.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>That's when I'd like to see a Benzema, who will have one chance and score the winning goal. Maybe that's when I want to see a N'Golo Kante, who's going to mark and run after Messi on the pitch. This was the group stage, <strong>it was really important</strong>, it's not easy, but now we need experience.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>We need a player like Ronaldo or Messi to make the difference. <strong>I want to see the players step up</strong>. I want Mbappe to score the winning goal.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>France and England are under more pressure than Poland and Senegal</strong></h2> <p dir="ltr"><span></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>With <strong>Poland</strong> reaching the last-16, it's not a mistake. I see people are already talking about England v France in the quarter-finals - I'm like, 'hold on, guys'. The game hasn't even started. <strong>Who says England is going to beat Senegal</strong>? Who says France is going to beat Poland? Those teams want to cause a surprise.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>France has more to lose than Poland and England have more to lose than Senegal. This is a trap. We're playing in hot conditions. <strong>Robert Lewandowski</strong> will be happy to score the winning goal against France.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>France were surprised by Australia in the early stages of the game, France lost to Tunisia, even if they weren't playing their best 11. <strong>So now the games are 50/50</strong>.</span></p> <blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm expecting a tough game and I'm expecting France and England to be under pressure, not Senegal and Poland.</span></p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>The managers, they've got everything to lose. If Poland beat France, imagine the confidence they'd have. So this is a key moment for those teams. <strong>They're the underdogs</strong>. Many times in football the underdogs surprise everyone, so let's see.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><span>You have to be scared of Lewandowski</span></h2> <p><span></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>We're talking about Lewandowski here. This is now the time when you need these e<strong>xperienced players</strong>. Imagine if Poland defends all game and Lewandowski gets a chance and scores - it's possible!</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>When you think about it, it's scary. Why wouldn't Lewandowski be able to score against France? <strong>This is his moment</strong>. People talk about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, but don't forget about Lewandowski. I'm scared, but I think France can win this one 2-1.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>I believe in England and Southgate ahead of Senegal game</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>We talk about <strong>England</strong> and I've thought England will have a great tournament because the country is already on Southgate's back - 'he's making the wrong choices' - but he's the best England manager they've ever had.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>England started so well against Iran, they then got criticised against the USA, but I've never seen any team run like the USA. Sometimes people just see the team and think, '<strong>oh, it's USA, we should beat them</strong>', but watch the game. Don't just be on your phone and watch the result. So there needs to be a big credit to the USA for that game.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Then after, what a game against Wales. <strong>Phil Foden</strong> had been under pressure because all the fans wanted him to start, and he scored. <strong>Marcus Rashford</strong> is back at his level. <strong>Harry Maguire</strong> has never disappointed in this England team. He never lets England down, so that's why he plays.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>So those fans who didn't want him to play must feel ashamed of themselves now. <strong>United fans can have a say about Maguire</strong>, but England fans can't have a say about Maguire.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><img alt="Harry Maguire and Gareth Southgate.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Maguire%20and%20Gareth%20Southgate.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p> <br> <p dir="ltr"><span>England have to be careful because this is the game against Senegal where if they win, people will say it's normal. But if they lose, it's the end of the world. <strong>It's the end of the world for Gareth Southgate</strong>. The fans will say he's one of the worst managers.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>This is a massive trap, but I believe in England, I believe in Southgate. I just want to make sure Southgate <strong>dies by his ideas</strong> and that he's not influenced by the fans.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>They are the fans, they have to have an opinion, but <strong>I hope he's going to stick to his tactics</strong> because he's the one who will know if Foden is playing well enough in training to start him. Don't start him just because the fans or pundits want him to start.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Foden didn't have a great Euro 2020 in the knockout stages - and that's when you need an experienced player because you know when you're 1-0 down, if it stays like that, you're going home. <strong>That's when you need experience</strong> and for someone to say, 'relax, let's play our game, we're going to score another goal, score a second goal and <strong>we're going to qualify</strong>'. So let's see which team he's going to pick against Senegal.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Pleased for Maguire and he can't be dropped</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm so pleased with Maguire's upturn in form because at one point, he started to get bullied. <strong>It wasn't fair</strong>. Even when he was playing a good game for Man United, people would say he had a bad game and when he wasn't playing, if we conceded a goal it was because <strong>Maguire was in the stands smiling</strong>. Like, come on.</span></p> <blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>It shows the quality of the player, it shows how much he loves his country, it shows he can handle the pressure with England.</span></p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>With what's happening at Man United, people tried to apply the same pressure on him with England and it didn't work. I see many players who perform well for the club and they don't perform well for their country. But some players <strong>perform well for their country and they don't perform for their club</strong>.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>That's where Maguire is right now. This is good news for Man United because when he goes back to United, <strong>I hope he has the same attitude</strong>, the same discipline and to make sure when people talk, he thinks, 'I'm a good player, I'm a good centre-back, I know what I can do'.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Southgate has given Maguire <strong>credit and confidence</strong> and maybe with Erik ten Hag, Maguire doesn't have the same confidence he had with the previous manager. Maybe his confidence is a little bit low. Southgate, the way he's protected him, <strong>Maguire should be saying 'thanks' to Southgate</strong>.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Many managers would sometimes listen to the papers, listen to pundits and drop Maguire because he wasn't playing well for Man United. That would have been easy for Southgate, but <strong>he knows Maguire is a key player in the defence for England</strong>. That's why he can't drop him.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><span>Rashford is a top striker and Kane is a great team player</span></h2> <p><span></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>The way Rashford started the season with Man United - he was smiling. <strong>I'm seeing Rashford smiling again</strong>, I feel his energy and anger when he celebrates. Before when he scored, you felt like he was a little bit bored. Now, I can feel the full Rashford.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Ten Hag is doing a great job with him. The way Rashford runs without the ball, his movement, that's when we say <strong>Rashford is a top, quality striker</strong>. The problem wasn't about Rashford's ability, the problem was mentally. We don't know what happens behind the scenes, but I'm sure off the field, he had some issues.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>You can see now he's really balanced in his head and <strong>he's focused on football</strong>. Rashford has found a way to prioritise football more than anything. But I'm not surprised - what a player.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><img alt="Rashford and Kane.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fe3cb9a403c5a6428e187720be0ece0cd05794c7.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Rashford will go for the Golden Boot. <strong>Harry Kane</strong> is more focused on Tottenham or England than scoring a goal. What a combination with Rashford and Kane. Kane is a team player.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>If I compare Kane and Mbappe, <strong>Mbappe is less of a team player</strong>, he will perform with his ability and do his own thing. Kane will make sure the team around him will function 100%, even without him scoring a goal. So we should also give a lot of credit to Kane.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><span></span><strong>Senegal game is a big trap but England can win if fully focused</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Senegal have many players who play in Europe and this makes a difference. <strong>They're athletic, they're fast.</strong></span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>The difference for this game will be if England put more passion and heart than Senegal then they will win the game. If England fail at being focused then <strong>Senegal will upset England</strong>, definitely. It's a big trap.</span></p> <blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>England will have to be 100% focused, they have to be on top of their game. Then they can beat Senegal. </span></p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm so proud to see what <strong>Aliou Cisse</strong> is doing as a manager. Senegal's people, you can see when they watch the games, the whole country stops breathing. They're focused on watching the game, so this is <strong>one of their biggest opportunities</strong>.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>Don't forget, Senegal upset France in 2002 and I remember <strong>Papa Bouba Diop</strong>, rest in peace to him, scoring that goal - what a game it was. Everyone expected France to beat Senegal, so this story can happen again with England. </span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>I'm certain Southgate will make sure his team doesn't fall in the trap. The trap is real. <strong>I will be happy if any team wins</strong>, but of course, it would be a really proud moment if Senegal beat England.</span></p> <h2 dir="ltr"><strong>Gueye's suspension could mean Senegal perform better</strong></h2> <p><strong></strong></p> <p dir="ltr"><span><strong>Idrissa Gueye</strong>'s absebce is a big loss for Senegal. But with <strong>Sadio Mane</strong> injured, nobody expected Senegal to qualify from the group stage. So for me, what Senegal have done so far is <strong>already an achievement</strong>. The team is the star, not just one player.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>They want to prove to the world it's not only one or two players, Senegal is the squad. It's 24 players, it's not just one or two players.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>This reminds me of when we lost the Euro 2016 final against Portugal. After 10 minutes Ronaldo got injured, and <strong>I saw how some of my teammates were feeling</strong>. At half-time, I said it was a trap and how Portugal were going to play even better. You saw how they fought for each other.</span></p> <p dir="ltr"><span>With some teams, when they lose their star man, sometimes <strong>they perform better</strong> as a team.</span></p> </div> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the </span><a target="_blank" class="c-link" data-stringify-link="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" delay="150" data-sk="tooltip_parent" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-remove-tab-index="true" tabindex="-1">Betfair site</a><span> for more info. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB021122">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Shocks%20and%20surprises%20but%20now%20the%20serious%20World%20Cup%20can%20start&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html&text=Patrice%20Evra%20Exclusive%3A%20%20Shocks%20and%20surprises%20but%20now%20the%20serious%20World%20Cup%20can%20start" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/hoddle-and-evra-exclusive-englands-world-cup-group-is-easier-151122-1216.html">Hoddle and Evra Exclusive: England's World Cup group is easier</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/HoddleBetfair1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/HoddleBetfair1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/patrice-evra-playing-for-country-is-million-times-more-important-than-playing-for-club-101122-1183.html">Patrice Evra: Playing for country is more important than playing for club</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/10/6b28b21786f786b8da2a07a9bf36b8f2e069cac9-thumb-1280x720-167134.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/10/6b28b21786f786b8da2a07a9bf36b8f2e069cac9-thumb-1280x720-167134.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evras-md-15-predictions-arsenal-to-be-top-at-christmas-111122-1183.html">Patrice Evra's MD 15 Predictions: Arsenal to be top at Xmas with win at Wolves</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MikelArtetaPointing1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/betfair-world-cup-preview-podcast-how-and-when-to-watch-and-listen-111122-205.html">World Cup...Only Bettor: How and when to watch and listen to Hoddle, Evra, Hatchard & O'Haire</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/WC PREVIEW BIG SCREEN 2.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/WC%20PREVIEW%20BIG%20SCREEN%202.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/2022-world-cup-golden-boot-betting-betfair-editors-pick-their-bets-151122-6.html">2022 World Cup Golden Boot: 6 picks from 20/1 to 100/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/6abe27b3849c20deb492abcabbb2d4d024a67703.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/6abe27b3849c20deb492abcabbb2d4d024a67703.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-2022-tips-betting-on-france-111122-1216.html">World Cup 2022 Tips: Betting on France</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/f97d7704ff58c1644c717b58ba56fa87b0dafdd3.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/f97d7704ff58c1644c717b58ba56fa87b0dafdd3.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">More Patrice Evra</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class="active "> Patrice Evra </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookSOS2022Bet5Get5300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">World Cup outright odds</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/winner-2022/mwe-924.301730156" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds on the World Cup winner </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/fifa-golden-boot/mwe-924.301741818" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Golden Boot winner odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/to-reach-semi-finals/mwe-924.301770046" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds to reach the Semi-Finals</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/to-reach-the-final/mwe-924.301768640" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Odds to reach the Finals</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li> Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/", "name": "Patrice Evra" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/patrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html", "name": "Patrice Evra Exclusive: Shocks and surprises but now the serious World Cup can start" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpatrice-evra%2Fpatrice-evra-exclusive-shocks-and-surprises-but-now-the-serious-world-cup-can-start-021222-1183.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search </button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/footer_18_plus_2.png" width="41" height="41" alt="<!-- 18_plus_alt -->" loading="lazy"> <b></b> Please <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank">Gamble Responsibly</a> </p> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> <p class="footer_mid__text"></p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/"><strong>Latest</strong> World Cup</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7736f3bdfe3b828d","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2022.11.3","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>