</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/bet-builder-tips-scotland-vs-england-33-1-harry-maguire-led-bet-builder-rates-as-a-juicy-play-110923-664.html">Scotland vs England Tips: 33/1 Harry Maguire led Bet Builder rates as a juicy play</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/scotland-v-england-tips-best-bets-on-tuesday-back-mcginn-and-mctominay-bet-builder-100923-1063.html">Scotland v England: Back a Hampden stalemate and 5/1 McDouble Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-eight-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-110923-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Eight of the best bets from Tuesday's matches</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-ferguson-mare-12-1-can-double-her-southwell-tally-120923-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Ferguson mare 12/1 can double her Southwell tally</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-obrien-chaser-on-stable-debut-at-worcester-120923-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 7/2 O'Brien chaser on stable debut at Worcester</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-run-with-rabbitte-for-a-tuesday-13-1-kelso-multiple-120923-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Run with Rabbitte for a Tuesday 13/1 Kelso multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-each-way-tips-picks-from-70-1-to-125-1-at-silverado-pga-tour-betting-110923-719.html">Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: picks from 70/1 to 125/1 at Silverado</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-pga-championship-2023-betting-tips-and-preview-k-club-contenders-worth-chancing-100923-167.html">BMW PGA Championship: Kim is the call for a Wentworth win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-result-and-review-vincent-norrman-backed-at-999/1-before-conquering-k-club-110923-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Norrman backed at 999/1 before conquering K Club </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/south-africa-v-australia-third-odi-tips-carey-a-171-top-bat-pick-110923-194.html">South Africa v Australia Third ODI Tips: Carey a 17/1 top-bat pick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/trinbago-knight-riders-v-st-lucia-kings-cpl-tips-tkr-spin-to-stifle-runs-market-100923-194.html">Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Kings CPL Tips: Spin to stifle runs market</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/caribbean-premier-league-tips-matches-22-and-23-warriors-to-squeeze-royals-090923-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 22 and 23: Warriors to squeeze Royals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-medvedev-for-3-0-win-101-090923-186.html">US Open Men's Final 2023: Back Medvedev for 3-0 win @ 10/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-for-yet-another-slam-title-090923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite for yet another Slam title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-final-tips-sabalenka-to-edge-gauff-in-competitive-final-090923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Final Tips: Sabalenka to edge Gauff in competitive final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/london-mayoral-betting/london-mayoral-election-2024-odds-susan-hall-3-1-to-beat-sadiq-khan-110923-204.html">London Mayoral Election 2024: Susan Hall 3/1 to beat Sadiq Khan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-the-most-unpredictable-by-election-ever-050923-171.html">Mid Bedfordshire By-Election Betting and Analysis: The most unpredictable by-election ever?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-and-by-election-odds-mid-bedfordshire-up-for-grabs-with-sunak-under-fire-050923-204.html">UK Politics Betting: Mid-Bedfordshire up for grabs with Sunak under fire</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/rugby-world-cup-winner-odds-south-africa-13-5-favourites-but-england-shorten-after-win-110923-204.html">Rugby World Cup Winner Odds: South Africa 13/5 favourites but England shorten after win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/sunday-rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-south-africa-v-scotland-south-africa-to-prove-too-strong-for-scotland-010923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: South Africa to prove too strong for Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-betting-tips-england-v-argentina-england-could-stumble-against-argentina-010923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Struggling England could stumble against Argentina</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-1-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-picks-and-best-bets-for-lions-v-chiefs-060923-1063.html">NFL Week 1 Betting Tips and Predictions: Defence to shine in Pittsburgh</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-2023-24-season-predictions-betting-tips---mvp-win-totals-playoff-best-bets-and-super-bowl-odds-050923-1063.html">NFL Season Predictions: Best bets for the Jets and a 19/1 MVP shout</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-2023-24-betting-tips-how-to-use-your-free-betfair-bet-builder-040923-822.html">NFL 2023/24 Betting: How to use your free Betfair Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Scotland v England and more internationals</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-12">12 September 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Scotland v England and more internationals", "name": "Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Scotland v England and more internationals", "description": "Get the best bets for Scotland v England and the pick of Tuesday's other international football...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-12T11:18:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-12T12:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for Scotland v England and the pick of Tuesday's other international football... Maguire to score in England Bet Builder The case for backing the draw at Hampden Cards double, Haaland goals and much more 19:45 - Scotland v England Tips: Back 33/1 Bet Builder Lewis Jones: "Harry Maguire is seen as such an important player for Southgate due to him bringing such bonus attacking threat to the table at set pieces. "England's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was achieved by being monstrous from set pieces. In fact, Maguire, who has scored seven goals in 58 caps for his country, remains one of a few select players to score in two different knockout matches at major tournaments for England (vs Sweden and Ukraine). "However, it's been 16 games since he last found the net for England - not for the want of trying having had 18 attempts on goal during that run. The tactic from every corner or free-kick routine revolves around Maguire being the first point of contact, meaning you always get a great run for your money in the goalscorer markets." NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook. Back Maguire to score, have 2+ shots &amp; Bellingham 1+ SOT @ 33/1 Bet now Scotland v England: Back the Draw Paul Higham: "England are odds-on favourites at Hampden at around 4/5 while Scotland are an attractive 16/5 for a side that is in historic form - scoring at least twice in five straight wins for the first time since 1949. "The Three Lions have the obvious quality advantage - and after starting on the bench on Saturday, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts. "Scotland have been so tough to break down of late though - just ask Spain after having 67% possession but coming away from Hampden with a 2-0 defeat. "Spain don't have a Harry Kane of course, who you'd think would start in this prestige fixture, but I still can't take my eye away from 13/5 on the draw - which has been the result in the last two meetings." Back the draw in Scotland v England @ 13/5 Bet now 19:45 - Italy v Ukraine: Back the cards double at 15/2 Andy Schooler: "The referee is Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, who is one of Spain's wildest carders. While he does tend to rein things in a bit in his UEFA appointments, the potential for cards here is obvious and he can deliver them. "With that in mind, I'm happy to add each team over 1.5 cards to the Bet Builder. Italy have had 2+ cards in nine of their last 11 competitive games, including the last five. They were responsible for three of the five shown in Macedonia at the weekend. "As for Ukraine, they've landed the over 1.5 cards bet in nine of their last 12 competitive internationals. They picked up two of the four in their game against England." Back Di Lorenzo to be shown a card &amp; each team over 1.5 cards @ 15/2 Bet now 19:45 - Sweden v Austria: Back the Draw Tobias Gourlay: "So far at home, Sweden have lost 3-0 to Belgium and beaten Azerbaijan 5-0. On the road, Austria have managed a 1-1 draw in Belgium. Going back to 2019, 7/9 of Austria's away qualifiers (excluding playoffs) have finished with Under 2.5 Goals. "Sweden are W15-D3-L1 in home qualifiers since Austria came over and beat them 4-1 in September 2015. It's a fine record but the comprehensive defeat against Belgium has to be a concern. Another defeat today would be disastrous for Janne Andersson's men. "Home and away (including friendlies) Austria are unbeaten in seven across the last 12 months, giving robust performances against the likes of Belgium and Sweden themselves, as well as winning a friendly 2-0 over Italy." Back the draw @ 3.45 Bet now 19:45 - Norway v Georgia: Back Haaland to score Dan Fitch: "With only one victory in Group A, Norway are badly in need of a win against Georgia. They warmed up for this one with a 6-0 friendly victory over Jordan, in which the kept Erling Haaland on the bench. "The teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, but with home advantage, Norway are expected to do better. Combine a Norway win in our Match Odds 90 market, with Haaland to score at 4/5." Back Norway to beat Georgia and Haaland to score at 4/5 Bet now WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1e11678926edf999b638629af6172961a922d364.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Harry Kane playing for England at the World Cup"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Harry Kane and co. travel to Scotland on Tuesday</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217971738" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217971738">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Scotland%20v%20England%20and%20more%20internationals&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html&text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Scotland%20v%20England%20and%20more%20internationals" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Get the best bets for Scotland v England and the pick of Tuesday's other international football...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Maguire to score in England Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>The case for backing the draw at Hampden</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cards double, Haaland goals and much more</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/bet-builder-tips-scotland-vs-england-33-1-harry-maguire-led-bet-builder-rates-as-a-juicy-play-110923-664.html">19:45 - Scotland v England Tips: Back 33/1 Bet Builder</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Lewis Jones: </strong>"Harry Maguire is seen as such an important player for Southgate due to him bringing such bonus attacking threat to the table at set pieces.</p><p>"England's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was achieved by being monstrous from set pieces. In fact, Maguire, who has scored seven goals in 58 caps for his country, remains one of a few select players to score in two different knockout matches at major tournaments for England (vs Sweden and Ukraine).</p><p>"However, it's been 16 games since he last found the net for England - not for the want of trying having had 18 attempts on goal during that run. The tactic from every corner or free-kick routine revolves around Maguire being the first point of contact, meaning you always get a great run for your money in the goalscorer markets."</p><hr><p><strong>NEW CUSTOMER OFFER</strong></p><p><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook</a>.</p><hr><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Maguire to score, have 2+ shots & Bellingham 1+ SOT @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D5940878,25434006,5940878%26bsmId%3D924.375401243,924.375714608,924.375714621" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/scotland-v-england-tips-best-bets-on-tuesday-back-mcginn-and-mctominay-bet-builder-100923-1063.html">Scotland v England: Back the Draw</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Paul Higham: </strong>"England are odds-on favourites at Hampden at around<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span></b><span> </span>while Scotland are an attractive<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span></b><span> </span>for a side that is in historic form - scoring at least twice in five straight wins for the first time since 1949.</p><p>"The Three Lions have the obvious quality advantage - and after starting on the bench on Saturday, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts.</p><p>"Scotland have been so tough to break down of late though - just ask Spain after having 67% possession but coming away from Hampden with a 2-0 defeat.</p><p>"Spain don't have a Harry Kane of course, who you'd think would start in this prestige fixture, but I still can't take my eye away from<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span></b><span> </span><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805%26bsmId%3D924.375119698" target="_blank" rel="noopener">on the draw</a></strong><span> </span>- which has been the result in the last two meetings."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the draw in Scotland v England @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="3.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805%26bsmId%3D924.375119698" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/italy-v-ukraine-euro-2024-qualifier-best-bets-tips-di-lorenzo-card-looks-good-value-120923-840.html">19:45 - Italy v Ukraine: Back the cards double at 15/2</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Schooler: </strong>"The referee is Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, who is one of Spain's wildest carders. While he does tend to rein things in a bit in his UEFA appointments, the potential for cards here is obvious and he can deliver them.</p><p>"With that in mind, I'm happy to add each team over 1.5 cards to the Bet Builder. Italy have had 2+ cards in nine of their last 11 competitive games, including the last five. They were responsible for three of the five shown in Macedonia at the weekend.</p><p>"As for Ukraine, they've landed the over 1.5 cards bet in nine of their last 12 competitive internationals. They picked up two of the four in their game against England."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Di Lorenzo to be shown a card & each team over 1.5 cards @<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="8.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/2</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14740819,39693286,39693286%26bsmId%3D924.375725452,924.375725455,924.375725456" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/sweden-v-austria-euro-2024-tips-spoils-could-be-shared-in-stockholm-120923-155.html">19:45 - Sweden v Austria: Back the Draw</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Tobias Gourlay: </strong><strong>"</strong>So far at home, Sweden have lost 3-0 to Belgium and beaten Azerbaijan 5-0. On the road, Austria have managed a 1-1 draw in Belgium. Going back to 2019, 7/9 of Austria's away qualifiers (excluding playoffs) have finished with<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.218000428" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Under 2.5 Goals</a>.</p><p>"Sweden are W15-D3-L1 in home qualifiers since Austria came over and beat them 4-1 in September 2015. It's a fine record but the comprehensive defeat against Belgium has to be a concern. Another defeat today would be disastrous for Janne Andersson's men.</p><p>"Home and away (including friendlies) Austria are unbeaten in seven across the last 12 months, giving robust performances against the likes of Belgium and Sweden themselves, as well as winning a friendly 2-0 over Italy."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the draw @ 3.45</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.218000444" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-eight-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-110923-629.html">19:45 - Norway v Georgia: Back Haaland to score</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Dan Fitch: </strong>"With only one victory in Group A, Norway are badly in need of a win against Georgia. They warmed up for this one with a 6-0 friendly victory over Jordan, in which the kept Erling Haaland on the bench.</p><p>"The teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, but with home advantage, Norway are expected to do better. Combine a<span> </span><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30,25522262%26bsmId%3D924.375195958,924.375628732" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway win in our Match Odds 90 market, with Haaland to score</a><span> </span>at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span></b>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Norway to beat Georgia and Haaland to score at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="1.77"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30,25522262%26bsmId%3D924.375195958,924.375628732" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html">WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £5 on the Sportsbook & earn £20 in free bets</h2> <p>New Betfair customers can earn £20 in free bets when they join and place a £5 bet on qualifying markets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">See here for more details. T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.217971738" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Friendlies International: Scotland v England (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Tuesday 12 September, 7.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Scotland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scotland" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="5.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="447">5.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scotland" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="5.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="447">5.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>England</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="1.82" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27">1.82</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="England" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="1.83" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27">1.83</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="3.65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.217971738" data-price="3.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.7</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html%23gobet-1.217971738">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html%23gobet-1.217971738&rfr=977214">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217971738" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.217971738">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Scotland%20v%20England%20and%20more%20internationals&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Finternationals%2Ftuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-scotland-v-england-and-more-internationals-120923-204.html&text=Tuesday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Scotland%20v%20England%20and%20more%20internationals" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/bet-builder-tips-scotland-vs-england-33-1-harry-maguire-led-bet-builder-rates-as-a-juicy-play-110923-664.html">Scotland vs England Tips: 33/1 Harry Maguire led Bet Builder rates as a juicy play</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MAGS.450x282.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/MAGS.PNG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/scotland-v-ukraine-tips-back-the-scots-to-beat-ukraine-at-Hampden-200922-746.html">Scotland v Ukraine: Back the Scots to beat Ukraine at Hampden</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 John McGinn Scotland blue.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20John%20McGinn%20Scotland%20blue.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/wednesday-and-thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-nations-league-200922-204.html">Wednesday and Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Nations League</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/282a080854513b7b8f9896eb2c948543a4cc32ba.450x304.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/282a080854513b7b8f9896eb2c948543a4cc32ba.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/bet-builder-tips-scotland-vs-england-33-1-harry-maguire-led-bet-builder-rates-as-a-juicy-play-110923-664.html">Scotland vs England Tips: 33/1 Harry Maguire led Bet Builder rates as a juicy play</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/scotland-v-england-tips-best-bets-on-tuesday-back-mcginn-and-mctominay-bet-builder-100923-1063.html">Scotland v England: Back a Hampden stalemate and 5/1 McDouble Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-eight-of-the-best-bets-from-tuesdays-matches-110923-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Eight of the best bets from Tuesday's matches</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html">WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/finland-v-denmark-tips---back-goals-as-local-rivals-clash-100923-140.html">Finland v Denmark: Back goals as local rivals clash</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/republic-of-ireland-v-netherlands-tips-5-1-gakpo-can-strike-first-again-080923-719.html">Republic of Ireland v Netherlands Tips: 5/1 Gakpo can strike first again</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">More Internationals</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1694523877" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
Internationals
Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Scotland v England and more internationals
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Rugby
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket