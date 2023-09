Maguire to score in England Bet Builder

The case for backing the draw at Hampden

Cards double, Haaland goals and much more

Lewis Jones: "Harry Maguire is seen as such an important player for Southgate due to him bringing such bonus attacking threat to the table at set pieces.

"England's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was achieved by being monstrous from set pieces. In fact, Maguire, who has scored seven goals in 58 caps for his country, remains one of a few select players to score in two different knockout matches at major tournaments for England (vs Sweden and Ukraine).

"However, it's been 16 games since he last found the net for England - not for the want of trying having had 18 attempts on goal during that run. The tactic from every corner or free-kick routine revolves around Maguire being the first point of contact, meaning you always get a great run for your money in the goalscorer markets."

Paul Higham: "England are odds-on favourites at Hampden at around 4/5 while Scotland are an attractive 16/5 for a side that is in historic form - scoring at least twice in five straight wins for the first time since 1949.

"The Three Lions have the obvious quality advantage - and after starting on the bench on Saturday, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts.

"Scotland have been so tough to break down of late though - just ask Spain after having 67% possession but coming away from Hampden with a 2-0 defeat.

"Spain don't have a Harry Kane of course, who you'd think would start in this prestige fixture, but I still can't take my eye away from 13/5 on the draw - which has been the result in the last two meetings."

Andy Schooler: "The referee is Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez, who is one of Spain's wildest carders. While he does tend to rein things in a bit in his UEFA appointments, the potential for cards here is obvious and he can deliver them.

"With that in mind, I'm happy to add each team over 1.5 cards to the Bet Builder. Italy have had 2+ cards in nine of their last 11 competitive games, including the last five. They were responsible for three of the five shown in Macedonia at the weekend.

"As for Ukraine, they've landed the over 1.5 cards bet in nine of their last 12 competitive internationals. They picked up two of the four in their game against England."

Tobias Gourlay: "So far at home, Sweden have lost 3-0 to Belgium and beaten Azerbaijan 5-0. On the road, Austria have managed a 1-1 draw in Belgium. Going back to 2019, 7/9 of Austria's away qualifiers (excluding playoffs) have finished with Under 2.5 Goals.

"Sweden are W15-D3-L1 in home qualifiers since Austria came over and beat them 4-1 in September 2015. It's a fine record but the comprehensive defeat against Belgium has to be a concern. Another defeat today would be disastrous for Janne Andersson's men.

"Home and away (including friendlies) Austria are unbeaten in seven across the last 12 months, giving robust performances against the likes of Belgium and Sweden themselves, as well as winning a friendly 2-0 over Italy."

Dan Fitch: "With only one victory in Group A, Norway are badly in need of a win against Georgia. They warmed up for this one with a 6-0 friendly victory over Jordan, in which the kept Erling Haaland on the bench.

"The teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture, but with home advantage, Norway are expected to do better. Combine a Norway win in our Match Odds 90 market, with Haaland to score at 4/5."

