Sweden v Austria

Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Viaplay Online)

In southern Portugal last night, the hosts turned up the heat and Luxembourg wilted. Roberto Martinez's men ran out 9-0 winners to land our handicap bet.

We're in northern Europe today as Sweden entertain Austria in Group F. Austria, who won the reverse fixture 2-0, are joint top of the table with Belgium (W3-D1-L0) while the Swedes are four points behind - despite thrashing Estonia 5-0 at the weekend.

Aleksandar Isak, Dejan Kulusevski and the rest of the Sweden forward line might have sprung into life in Tallinn on Saturday but they might not find the going so easy in this match.

So far at home, Sweden have lost 3-0 to Belgium and beaten Azerbaijan 5-0. On the road, Austria have managed a 1-1 draw in Belgium. Going back to 2019, 7/9 of Austria's away qualifiers (excluding playoffs) have finished with Under 2.5 Goals.

Sweden are W15-D3-L1 in home qualifiers since Austria came over and beat them 4-1 in September 2015. It's a fine record but the comprehensive defeat against Belgium has to be a concern. Another defeat today would be disastrous for Janne Andersson's men.

Home and away (including friendlies) Austria are unbeaten in seven across the last 12 months, giving robust performances against the likes of Belgium and Sweden themselves, as well as winning a friendly 2-0 over Italy.

At the longest odds of the three outcomes, and with Austria's trend for low-scoring away qualifiers, the draw holds the appeal here.

