Portugal v Luxembourg

Monday 19:45 (Live on Viaplay Sports 2)



In Finland yesterday, Denmark shut out their hosts 1-0. Kev still finishes the week in profit and gets a fortnight off for his efforts.

Our week begins in Portugal, where Roberto Martinez's hosts entertain a Luxembourg outfit that has won its last three Euro 2024 qualifiers - most recently beating Iceland 3-1 on Friday.

Portugal are a step up in class for their visitors, however. Martinez's men won the reverse fixture 6-0 in Luxembourg in March. They also won a World Cup qualifier here 5-0 in 2021.

So far in Euro 2024 qualifying, the Portuguese have won their home qualifiers 3-0 against Bosnia and 4-0 versus Liechtenstein.

Luxembourg have bounced back well from that 6-0 reverse, but home wins over Liechtenstein count for little when faced with world-class opponents like tonight's.

Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for tonight's game at the Estadio Algarve, but we'll use the Asian handicap to back the home side to win comfortably at an odds-against price.

