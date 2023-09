Finland top of the group

Danes won reverse fixture 3-1

Finland v Denmark

Sunday 10 September, 17:00

All good things must come to an end, and sadly our winning streak came to a close last night, as Luciano Spalletti's debut as Italy boss ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw away to North Macedonia.

We'll stick with the Euro 2024 qualifiers, and take in something of a derby, as Finland face Northern European rivals Denmark. Both are very much in the mix for qualification, and this game will be critically important.

After five qualifying rounds, Finland are top of the group, having won four in a row after an opening defeat in Denmark. The Finns competed well in that match in Copenhagen, and the game was level at 1-1 in the 82nd minute, but new Manchester United recruit Rasmus Hojlund took the game away from them by completing an impressive hat-trick.

Finland haven't conceded a goal in qualifying since then, and long-serving coach Markku Kanerva (he has been in the post on a permanent basis since 2016), could get them to back-to-back European Championships, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

Denmark went into this group as strong favourites to win it, but they have made life a little harder for themselves with some clumsy results on the road. A 2-0 lead in Kazakhstan was frittered away in a remarkable 3-2 defeat, as the hosts scored three goals in the last 18 minutes. Then a 1-1 draw in Slovenia saw them drop two more precious points.

I'm pleasantly surprised to sees Both Teams To Score trading here at a hefty 2.166/5 on the Betfair Exchange. Denmark have lots of firepower, with Hojlund scoring freely at international level and Wolfsburg's Jonas Wind starting the season strongly for both club and country.

Finland have scored in all five of their qualifiers, and they've found the net in seven of their last ten internationals on home soil. Given their form in these qualifiers, I think they are capable of scoring again here.