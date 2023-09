Back the draw at 13/5 3.60 at Hampden

Scotland have won five in a row

It's not really a friendly but rather an occasion to mark the oldest international fixture in world football as Soctland host England for the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match.

Both sides top their Euro 2024 groups after going unbeaten so far, but the flying Scots will likely relish this occasion more than visiting England as they're such good form under Steve Clarke.

Scotland have won five out of five in Group A, beating Spain and Norway and scoring 12 goals while conceding just one Erling Haaland penalty.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will still likely qualify comfortably despite underwhelming against Ukraine, but he'd probably rather not deal with what will be a particularly competitive outing that carries zero qualifying implications.

It's a tightrope both side have to walk as there's no such thing as a friendly between these two sides, but more so England as Hampden will be rocking and the Scots up for a fight - Southgate doesn't really want to deal with the fallout of a defeat here with much bigger fish to fry.

England are odds-on favourites at Hampden at around 4/51.77 while Scotland are an attractive 16/54.20 for a side that is in historic form - scoring at least twice in five straight wins for the first time since 1949.

The Three Lions have the obvious quality advantage - and after starting on the bench on Saturday, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze will be pushing for starts.

Scotland have been so tough to break down of late though - just ask Spain after having 67% possession but coming away from Hampden with a 2-0 defeat.

Spain don't have a Harry Kane of course, who you'd think would start in this prestige fixture, but I still can't take my eye away from 13/53.60 on the draw - which has been the result in the last two meetings.

Back the draw in Scotland v England @ 13/53.60 Bet now

Target the corner count

Corners have been a bit up and down for both sides, but I fancy a few here as this game should have almost a Premier League feel to it.

Scotland have had 19 corners in their last three home games - including three against Spain despite the visitors dominating the ball.

Back Clarke's men to have over 3.5 corners at 5/61.84.

As for England, they've also been erratic, having three or less in three of the last five but seven in the other two.

But they should have a decent amount of possession at Hampden so we should back England to have over 4.5 corners at 20/23 - and double it up for a nice little Bet Builder.

Back Scotland over 3.5 corners & England over 4.5 corners @ 5/23.50 Bet now

Back a big Mc Bet Builder

While I'm not sure they can pull off the win, Scotland will be playing at full throttle and there's a couple of nice prices in the shots and fouls markets worth attacking.

For starters, Scott McTominay to have 1+ shot on target at 9/52.78 is well worth a look, and he's been nothing short of prolific for his country of late.

The Man Utd man has bagged six goals in his last five internationals, with 14 shots and seven on target during that span.

John McGinn will fire the engine room for Scotland again, and the Aston Villa man always gets stuck in.

He's given away 10 fouls in five Euro qualifiers, with one in every game and multiple in three of those, so McGinn 2+ fouls at 6/52.16 needs your attention.