</div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-06">06 September 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration", "name": "WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration", "description": "Manchester United and Arsenal fans were voted the earliest leavers in a Betfair survey with YouGov and after their crunch game at the Emirates on Sunday, a s...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-06T15:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-06T09:14:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Manchester United and Arsenal fans were voted the earliest leavers in a Betfair survey with YouGov and after their crunch game at the Emirates on Sunday, a special guest was on hand to celebrate those early leavers with our new 90 Minute Payout. Watch the video in full right here.. Man Utd top the early leavers table, followed by Arsenal Watch exclusive footage from the Emirates on Sunday 3,500+ punters who backed the draw were paid out at 90:00 as winners Read all about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout here Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov has defended football fans who left the Emirates early on Sunday as Arsenal beat Manchester United with two very late goals. The early leavers missed two dramatic last-gasp goals as Arsenal snatched all three points and sunk United in injury time. The Premier League legend surprised supporters with the 90 Minute Betfair bus for fans who attended the battle of the 'two earliest leavers' in a match that finished 3-1 to the Gunners. Fans sneaking out before-full-time missed stoppage time strikes from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus to clinch victory. Those goals were made even more dramatic as the visitors' Alejandro Garnacho had an 88th minute goal ruled out for offside by VAR with the game locked at 1-1. It comes after the two bitter rivals' fanbases were voted the worst for sneaking out of games before full-time in a Betfair and YouGov survey of 1,300 football fans. While some sympathised with early leavers, many mocked rivals for streaming towards the turnstiles. Last season, thousands of Gunners fans were slammed for fleeing the Emirates during their home defeat to Brighton which ended their title charge. Berba backs early leavers But ex-United and Spurs striker Berbatov has backed supporters who head for the exits before full-time. He said: "I can understand why fans leave early. "This is something Arsenal and Man United supporters are doing and I've done it myself when I go to watch games. "You want to beat traffic, and your wife is waiting for you, but sometimes you can miss goals after 90 minutes!" But fans will no longer be left devastated or ridiculed for leaving early thanks to Betfair's new 90-minute Payout, where winning bets are paid out at 90 minutes, regardless of what happens in added time. And yesterday, Betfair did just that - paying out to more than 3,500 punters who backed the draw in the match odds 90 market between Arsenal and Manchester United across singles, accas and Bet Builders. So what did Betfair do at the Emirates? To mark the game-changing event, a special 'early leavers No. 90 bus' was parked near the Emirates stadium so Betfair could celebrate those who chose to leave early. The No. 90 was turned into a bespoke experience bus for football fans who left the ground before the final whistle. They were picked up and treated to a VIP welcome from United legend Dimitar Berbatov, before heading for a post-match pizza and a pint. You can watch the full video on everything that went down right here, right now! YouGov Fan Survey Results Man United topped the early-leavers table followed by Arsenal and Manchester City in the survey of fans who lifted the lid on what they really think of supporters sneaking out before full-time. Beating the traffic (36%) was the biggest reason, while team getting thrashed (30%) and superstition were other excuses for their premature exit. Almost one in four fans (23%) admitted leaving at least one game early last season, while 6% felt disgust towards supporters who sneak out before full time. Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Fans no longer have to sneak out in shame - now you can swagger out of the stadium with your head held high. "Stoppage time is set to be even more nerve-jangling and longer than ever due to new rules coming into force this season. "But our new 90-minute payout means you can celebrate early with Betfair. "Arsenal and Man United fans who headed off before the final whistle on Sunday were treated to the No. 90 bus with a Premier League legend - and still beat the traffic. "Following Sunday's celebratory trip on the No. 90 bus, we want football fans to get in touch to tell us which team's early leaving heroes should be celebrated next?" Whether you're at Celtic Park, Villa Park or Boundary Park you can celebrate early with Betfair and 90-minute payout!" What is 90 Minute Payout? You can click the link above for a full explainer, but Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning bet! If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle. All you need to do is place a pre-match match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including accas, Bet Builders and all multiples! Remember this year's Community Shield? Man City were 1-0 up at 90:00, and City backers were therefore able to put their feet up and relax knowing their bets were paid out, despite Leandro Trossard equalising in the 101st minute! Punters who backed the draw were then also celebrating as the game finished 1-1. You can read more details on that specific match here! <script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "http://schema.org",
  "@type": "NewsArticle",
  "headline": "WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration",
  "name": "WATCH: Dimitar Berbatov surprises early leaving Arsenal and Man United fans with open-top bus celebration",
  "description": "Manchester United and Arsenal fans were voted the earliest leavers in a Betfair survey with YouGov and after their crunch game at the Emirates on Sunday, a s...",
  "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html",
  "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/90-minute-payout-watch-as-dimitar-berbatov-surprises-arsenal-and-man-utd-fans-040923-1171.html",
  "datePublished": "2023-09-06T15:00:00+01:00",
  "dateModified": "2023-09-06T09:14:00+01:00",
  "publisher": {
    "@type": "Organization",
    "name": "Betting.Betfair",
    "logo": {
      "@type": "ImageObject",
      "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png"
    },
    "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/"
  },
  "author": {
    "@type": "Person",
    "name": "Alexander Boyes",
    "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander_boyes"
  }
}
</script> Watch the video in full right here..</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Man Utd top the early leavers table, followed by Arsenal</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Watch exclusive footage from the Emirates on Sunday</h3> </li> <li> <h3>3,500+ punters who backed the draw were paid out at 90:00 as winners</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Read all about Betfair's 90 Minute Payout here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p><span data-contrast="none">Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov has defended football fans who left the Emirates early on Sunday as Arsenal beat Manchester United with two very late goals. </span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">The early leavers missed two dramatic last-gasp goals as Arsenal snatched all three points and sunk United in injury time.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">The Premier League legend surprised supporters with the 90 Minute Betfair bus for fans who attended the battle of the 'two earliest leavers' in a match that finished 3-1 to the Gunners.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">Fans sneaking out before-full-time missed stoppage time strikes from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus to clinch victory. Those goals were made even more dramatic as the visitors' Alejandro Garnacho had an 88</span><span data-contrast="none">th</span><span data-contrast="none"> minute goal ruled out for offside by VAR with the game locked at 1-1.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">It comes after the two bitter rivals' fanbases were voted the worst for sneaking out of games before full-time in a Betfair and YouGov survey of 1,300 football fans.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">While some sympathised with early leavers, many mocked rivals for streaming towards the turnstiles. Last season, thousands of Gunners fans were slammed for fleeing the Emirates during their home defeat to Brighton which ended their title charge.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c1435e2e8c40617af5d110f109c47725ab93784a.600x338.png"><img alt="BERBA 2.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/09/c1435e2e8c40617af5d110f109c47725ab93784a-thumb-1280x720-197709.600x338.png" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></span></p><h2><b><span data-contrast="auto">Berba backs early leavers</span></b><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></h2><p><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">But ex-United and Spurs striker Berbatov has backed supporters who head for the exits before full-time.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">He said: "I can understand why fans leave early.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">"This is something Arsenal and Man United supporters are doing and I've done it myself when I go to watch games. </span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">"You want to beat traffic, and your wife is waiting for you, but sometimes you can miss goals after 90 minutes!"</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">But fans will no longer be left devastated or ridiculed for leaving early thanks to Betfair's new 90-minute Payout, where winning bets are paid out at 90 minutes, regardless of what happens in added time.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">And yesterday, Betfair did just that - paying out to more than 3,500 punters who backed the draw in the match odds 90 market between Arsenal and Manchester United across singles, accas and Bet Builders.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><h2><b><span data-contrast="none">So what did Betfair do at the Emirates?</span></b></h2><p><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">To mark the game-changing event, a special 'early leavers No. 90 bus' was parked near the Emirates stadium so Betfair could celebrate those who chose to leave early.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">The No. 90 was turned into a bespoke experience bus for football fans who left the ground before the final whistle.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">They were picked up and treated to a VIP welcome from United legend Dimitar Berbatov, before heading for a post-match pizza and a pint.</span><span data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335559739":0,"335559740":240}"> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">You can watch the full video on everything that went down right here, right now!</span></p><hr><h2><b><span data-contrast="none"> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B2jisNiI0xs?si=4KqAg87T-B8z2kck" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

YouGov Fan Survey Results

Man United topped the early-leavers table followed by Arsenal and Manchester City in the survey of fans who lifted the lid on what they really think of supporters sneaking out before full-time.

Beating the traffic (36%) was the biggest reason, while team getting thrashed (30%) and superstition were other excuses for their premature exit.

Almost one in four fans (23%) admitted leaving at least one game early last season, while 6% felt disgust towards supporters who sneak out before full time.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Fans no longer have to sneak out in shame - now you can swagger out of the stadium with your head held high.

"Stoppage time is set to be even more nerve-jangling and longer than ever due to new rules coming into force this season.

"But our new 90-minute payout means you can celebrate early with Betfair.

"Arsenal and Man United fans who headed off before the final whistle on Sunday were treated to the No. 90 bus with a Premier League legend - and still beat the traffic.

"Following Sunday's celebratory trip on the No. 90 bus, we want football fans to get in touch to tell us which team's early leaving heroes should be celebrated next?"

Whether you're at Celtic Park, Villa Park or Boundary Park you can celebrate early with Betfair and 90-minute payout!"

You can click the link above for a full explainer, but Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning bet!

If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle.

All you need to do is place a pre-match match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including accas, Bet Builders and all multiples!

Remember this year's Community Shield? Man City were 1-0 up at 90:00, and City backers were therefore able to put their feet up and relax knowing their bets were paid out, despite Leandro Trossard equalising in the 101st minute!

Punters who backed the draw were then also celebrating as the game finished 1-1. You can read more details on that specific match here!

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

