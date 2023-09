Harry Maguire is an attacking weapon for England

Scotland vs England

Tuesday, 19:45

Live on Channel 4

Harry Maguire has become a bit of a laughingstock. Not just in the realms of social media, either. In real life.

Being booed during England's 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast is bad enough but for his arrival onto the pitch to be cheered by Arsenal fans during Manchester United's defeat at The Emirates, is something else.

Such ridicule is grossly unfair for a player that been at the heart of the most sustained period of success an English national side has arguably ever had.

His performance during England's win over Germany at Wembley in the last Euros rates as one of the best centre-back displays I've ever seen. When on song, he is a colossus of a dual winner, and few defend their box with the same level of authority.

Yes, he's had his wobbles and confidence levels must be through the floor considering the constant ribbing he gets but he remains a key player for Gareth Southgate, who knows the weapons Magurie brings to the table. For starters, set pieces. England are so deadly from them - and that's no fluke with Maguire the focal point.

Is there a better attacker of a set piece in world football than him? I'm listening. He's outstanding in that field. And he plays a central figure in my 33/1 bet builder to cheer along for Tuesday's intriguing friendly.

Leg 1: Harry Maguire to score

From the moment Rafael Márquez scored first at 66/167.00 in Mexico's World Cup clash with Argentina in 2006, backing centre-backs to find the net became my comfort blanket in football betting. It's my thing. I bleed the same blood as Shane Duffy, Gareth McAuley, Craig Dawson, and crucially for this bet, Maguire.

Get in the mixer. Get the big guy on the end of it. It's simple. But beautiful.

As mentioned, Maguire is seen as such an important player for Southgate due to him bringing such bonus attacking threat to the table at set pieces.

England's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup was achieved by being monstrous from set pieces. In fact, Maguire, who has scored seven goals in 58 caps for his country, remains one of a few select players to score in two different knockout matches at major tournaments for England (vs Sweden and Ukraine).

However, it's been 16 games since he last found the net for England - not for the want of trying having had 18 attempts on goal during that run. The tactic from every corner or free-kick routine revolves around Maguire being the first point of contact, meaning you always get a great run for your money in the goalscorer markets.

In what should be an open game, full of bite and set piece situations, the 9/19.80 on Maguire scoring is simply too big to ignore.

Leg 2: Harry Maguire to have two or more shots

To boost the price of the Bet Builder, adding Maguire's shots lines to the party makes sense. His shots output is remarkably consistent and high under Southgate's watch, for all the reasons we've mentioned about him being the go-to-guy when it comes to England's set piece strategy.

He's had 15 shots in his last 10 England appearances, including seven across the two recent fixtures with Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying. Taking the 23/10 for him to hit two or more against Scotland should go close.

Leg 3: Jude Bellingham to have one or more shots on target

What price would you go for a player who has had at least one shot on target in his last NINE appearances across all competitions, to have at least one shot on target again? That player in question plays in an advanced role, linking with arguably the best all-round centre forward in world football and in total has had 16 shots on target during that nine-game run.

What we thinking? 1/10? 1/25? 1/100?!

Nope, the traders have it as a 5/61.84 shot equating to a 55 per cent chance of it landing. That's a huge slice of value in our favour.

The reason for such a delicious price on Jude Bellingham is a tad baffling as his record for England in terms of shots on target output is also very healthy having had at least one shot on target in seven of his last 10 starts for his country.

He's in confident mood, flourishing as a key man now in the England setup and is only getting better with his quality in the final third. The 5/61.84 is a gift from the betting gods. Add it to the builder.

Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week.

