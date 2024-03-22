Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: 15/1 Bet Builder one of many England v Brazil best bets

Three tips for England v Brazil up to 15/1 16.00

France backed to beat Germany in big game in Paris

Get two EFL Bet Builders at 9/2 5.50 and 7/1 8.00

Saturday International Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "The Irish have a tough home friendly against Euro 2024 qualifiers Belgium. Over the last year, any defeat suffered by the Republic of Ireland has been a narrow one, even when they have faced sides comparable to Belgium, such as the Netherlands and France. A Belgium win and under 3.5 goals is 7/4."

Stephen Tudor: "With his injury issues now resolved, what we've witnessed in recent weeks is a return to the John Stones of last season, the Rolls Royce defender who steps into midfield and beyond, to ensure the greatest level of control for Pep Guardiola's creation.

"Granted, the 29-year-old is typically more restrained for his country, deployed as a straightforward centre-back, but pertinently we recall Manchester City's thumping of Real Madrid last May in the Champions League.

"On the night, Vinicius Jr - Brazil's main attacking threat this Saturday - had a nightmare, because if he came inside, there was Stones to calmly disarm him. If he went down the line he inevitably lost in a foot-race against Kyle Walker.

"At one point, the winger approached Carlo Ancelotti, his arms flailing in the air. 'What more can I do?' he seemed to be saying, and that bodes very well for Wembley.

"Lastly, Stones' importance within the England set-up should not be under-stated. In the last seven games in which he's featured the Three Lions have won six. In the last seven he's missed they have won only two."

Paul Higham: "The hosts are 5/6 favourites to win as new Brazil coach Dorival brings a team that's lost three straight World Cup qualifiers and is without Neymar and first-choice goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson.

"It's 13/5 on the draw, which is always in play in friendly matches, while Brazil are a huge price at 3/1 as they still have the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Richarlison as big goal threats.

"The five-time World Cup winners have won nine of their last 10 away friendlies and have lost just once in 11 meetings with England so won't fear Wembley despite their problems.

"I can see both teams scoring at 3/4, which has landed in seven of 10 Brazil games and four of six for England but expected changes in the second half could mute what could actually be a decent game to start off."

Lewis Jones: "It's a tad flabbergasting that Phil Foden has made just 20 starts for England, earning 31 caps in total and scoring just four goals. That must change. But this is a different Foden this season - a player that has matured into a key figure at Manchester City.

"He has arguably been the best player in the Premier League over the past three months and his attacking output is monstrous. In his last 16 starts for City, he's scored 11 goals. But it's his shots data that really stands out, posting 70 shots in those 16 matches at a wild rate of 4.3 per 90.

"Of those 70 efforts, 30 have hit the target meaning he's producing a rate of 1.8 shots on target per 90. Southgate is surely going to thrust him into the forefront of England's play on Saturday whether that would be from the right or hopefully in a central free role."

Dan Fitch: "This is another case of one of the strongest international teams in the world hosting a fading force. Germany did beat France in a friendly back in September, but that is one of just three wins from eleven games since the last World Cup (D2 L6).

"France have conceded in four of their last five games, only keeping a clean sheet against Gibraltar, so let's go with a home win and both teams to score at 12/5."

EFL Tips and Predictions

NTT20: "This is a game between League Two's two entertainers and goals must be on the agenda. Notts Co rank 2nd for goals scored over the season and top for goals conceded, albeit joint with their opponents here.

"Since Karl Robinson was appointed Salford manager on January 5th, Salford rank 2nd for goals scored in the league and top for goals conceded. Nine of their fourteen games under the new boss have hit O3.5, so a trip to the most goal-heavy side must surely yield plenty of goalmouth action, especially as it pits Macaulay Langstaff and Matt Smith against each other in the race for the golden boot."

Alan Dudman: "Derby are flying with four victories on the trot and edged a 1-0 win over promotion rivals Bolton last weekend thanks to Kane Wilson's late goal, a game that didn't produce too many chances.

"The Rams are unbeaten across their three previous away league games against Northampton Town (W2 D1), with both of those victories coming alongside a clean sheet.

"The visitors to win both halves is just 6/4 so there's less risk in going for the outright win at 8/13 and they readily accounted for the Cobblers earlier in the season with a 4-0 win at Pride Park.

"KEY OPTA STAT: Derby County have lost just two of their last 11 league games (W8 D1), whilst their last two victories away from home have both come via a 3-0 scoreline."